KREM2

Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY

Slick start to Sunday after overnight snow – Matt

Light snow on Saturday evening will leave us with slick road conditions on Sunday morning. A few stray snow showers are a possibility early in the morning, but it will be dry the rest of the day. High pressure settles in over the Northwest this week, so the weather will...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Get ready for some Saturday snow – Matt

Snow is on the way back to the Inland Northwest this weekend. Snow is expected to start falling in the Cascades in the late morning and spread across Eastern Washington and North Idaho during the afternoon and evening. Snow accumulations will be light in the valleys and lowlands. Isolated areas...
SPOKANE, WA
foodgressing.com

Beard Papa’s Spokane WA Opening

The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its latest store in Spokane, Washington. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 10 am. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

'She would not have survived'

COEUR d’ALENE — It sounded like a cat in distress. “A weird yelp,” said Joree Jimenez. “I didn’t know what it was.”. But he knew he had to find out. The 14-year-old stopped walking down the snow-covered street and headed toward the whimpering on a cold, dark Dec. 4 afternoon.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

I Saw You

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT PERRY STREET BREWING: You, an attractive brunette, well attired, walk in and take a seat at the bar. You told the quick-handed beertendress there'd be two of you; halfway through your first beer you told her he was late, and while I wasn't trying to eavesdrop I overheard enough to discern that there was a question as to whether he was coming at all. Did he ever show? If so, I hope you hit it off. If not, your next one's on me, no strings, next time I'm at PSB I'll pay for an extra beer and you can collect at your leisure. ;) No one deserves to be stood up.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcyclist killed in Spokane Valley crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person died late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they lost control of a motorcycle and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Spokane Valley. The crash happened just before midnight. WSP said the motorcycle driver was on the Sprague Ave. onramp to westbound Interstate 90 when they lost control and hit the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

2 people missing in Deer Park house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – 2 people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene working to put the fire out. Although...
DEER PARK, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

'This is a crisis'

COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs, including fentanyl, and stolen guns

POST FALLS, Idaho. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man who had drugs and two stolen guns with him during his arrest. KCSO says detectives from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and KCSO Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop around West Seltice Way and North Idahline Road on Friday in Post Falls. KSCO seized...
POST FALLS, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons

POST FALLS, Idaho – Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM

City of Coeur d'Alene to make changes to short-term rental code

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene will adopt several code changes to short-term rental permits. On March 1, short-term rental permits must be renewed. In an effort to crack down on illegal short-term rentals, the city will propose the code amendments on Feb.14 to the Planning Commission, and then to City Council on Feb. 21. The changes to the code will then be adopted after.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

