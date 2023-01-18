Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
KXLY
Slick start to Sunday after overnight snow – Matt
Light snow on Saturday evening will leave us with slick road conditions on Sunday morning. A few stray snow showers are a possibility early in the morning, but it will be dry the rest of the day. High pressure settles in over the Northwest this week, so the weather will...
KXLY
Get ready for some Saturday snow – Matt
Snow is on the way back to the Inland Northwest this weekend. Snow is expected to start falling in the Cascades in the late morning and spread across Eastern Washington and North Idaho during the afternoon and evening. Snow accumulations will be light in the valleys and lowlands. Isolated areas...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘She’s a special one’: Community coming together for dog shot in mouth, in need of forever home
WELLPINIT, Wash. – There is a dog awaiting emergency surgery on the Spokane Indian Reservation, after she was shot in the mouth earlier this month, the bullet still lodged in her shoulder. “It’s gut-wrenching, I don’t know how somebody could do that,” Allison Burke said. Burke...
foodgressing.com
Beard Papa’s Spokane WA Opening
The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its latest store in Spokane, Washington. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 10 am. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
bonnersferryherald.com
'She would not have survived'
COEUR d’ALENE — It sounded like a cat in distress. “A weird yelp,” said Joree Jimenez. “I didn’t know what it was.”. But he knew he had to find out. The 14-year-old stopped walking down the snow-covered street and headed toward the whimpering on a cold, dark Dec. 4 afternoon.
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
inlander.com
I Saw You
SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT PERRY STREET BREWING: You, an attractive brunette, well attired, walk in and take a seat at the bar. You told the quick-handed beertendress there'd be two of you; halfway through your first beer you told her he was late, and while I wasn't trying to eavesdrop I overheard enough to discern that there was a question as to whether he was coming at all. Did he ever show? If so, I hope you hit it off. If not, your next one's on me, no strings, next time I'm at PSB I'll pay for an extra beer and you can collect at your leisure. ;) No one deserves to be stood up.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
Motorcyclist killed in Spokane Valley crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person died late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they lost control of a motorcycle and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Spokane Valley. The crash happened just before midnight. WSP said the motorcycle driver was on the Sprague Ave. onramp to westbound Interstate 90 when they lost control and hit the...
Officers investigating after 18 husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — At least 18 husky-type dogs found abandoned at several locations over the past several weeks have prompted an animal neglect investigation, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday. BCSO public information officer Capt. Tim Hemphill said the dogs have been found in at least three...
Missing 12-year-old girl from Spokane Valley found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Sheriff’s Office announced that 12-year-old Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel has been found and safe. She was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KXLY
2 people missing in Deer Park house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – 2 people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene working to put the fire out. Although...
Bonner County Daily Bee
'This is a crisis'
COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs, including fentanyl, and stolen guns
POST FALLS, Idaho. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man who had drugs and two stolen guns with him during his arrest. KCSO says detectives from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and KCSO Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop around West Seltice Way and North Idahline Road on Friday in Post Falls. KSCO seized...
2 arrested after brief standoff in Billings mobile home park
Police called the effort a "high-risk arrest" that involved multiple agencies at the Golden Meadows Mobile Home Park on the southwest corner of King Avenue West and South 24th Street.
FOX 28 Spokane
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons
POST FALLS, Idaho – Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
KREM
City of Coeur d'Alene to make changes to short-term rental code
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene will adopt several code changes to short-term rental permits. On March 1, short-term rental permits must be renewed. In an effort to crack down on illegal short-term rentals, the city will propose the code amendments on Feb.14 to the Planning Commission, and then to City Council on Feb. 21. The changes to the code will then be adopted after.
KXLY
Law enforcement responds to online threat made towards North Pines Middle School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Law enforcement responded to North Pines Middle School on Monday after a potential threat to safety was made on social media, the school said. The Central Valley School District’s director of school safety was made aware of the threat, and law enforcement was called to North Pines.
Comments / 0