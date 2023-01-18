Read full article on original website
Francis Marion Brady
Francis Marion Brady, 84, of Chase, Kansas, passed away January 19, 2023, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson. He was born October 24, 1938, in Johnson, Kansas, the son of Charles and Ruby Bitner Brady. Francis owned and operated semis since 1975 and ran Longshot Grill for 21 years. On October 17, 1961, Francis was united in marriage with Mary Katherine Casey in Lyons, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his son, Shannon Brady of Chase, KS; son-in-law, Larry Oberle of Geneseo, KS; four grandchildren, Colt Oberle and wife Julie of Wichita, KS, Andrew Larsen and wife Nickia of Lyons, KS, Michael Oberle of Geneseo, KS, and Raven Pedigo and husband Kyle of Ellsworth, KS; six great-grandchildren, Joseph, Alissa, and Chloe Pedigo all of Ellsworth, KS, and Kyler, Maklan, and Tucker Larsen all of Lyons, KS; two sister-in-laws, Janice Brady of Valley Center, KS, and Judy Brady of Moses Lake, WA; and brother-in-law, Dan Sheridan of Raymond, KS. Francis was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tamy Oberle; three brothers, Melvin Brady, Gary Brady, and Chuck Brady; and two sisters, Jean Lovaas, and Anita Sheridan. A Celebration of Life will be held for Francis and his daughter Tamy at a later date. The family suggests memorials be given to Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons to help with funeral expenses.
Stephen “Steve” A. Winkler
Stephen Allen “Steve” Winkler, 73, died January 18, 2023, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born November 17, 1949, in Hutchinson, to William Allen “Bill” and Evelyn Eileen (Strohm) Winkler. Steve graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1968 and received his associate's degree from Hutchinson Community...
Bullpups Outstretched by Manhattan 57-46 in MIT Semifinal
McPHERSON, Kan. – The Semifinals of the 59th Annual McPherson Invitational saw three out of the four teams ranked within the top 10 of their respective classes, yet the one unranked team in the semifinals could be the most dangerous. Manhattan brought a style of basketball to the court...
Becky Moeller
Becky Ann Moeller, 64, died January 18, 2023, at Hilltop Manor in Cunningham. She was born August 4, 1958, in Hutchinson, to Wesley Richardson. Becky graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1976 and earned her master’s degree in social work from Bethel College. She worked as a social worker...
Registration Open for McPherson’s Annual Bluestem PACE Race 5K Run/Walk
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Bluestem PACE, a nonprofit dedicated to helping seniors live well at home, will host its annual 5K run/walk on Saturday, April 1, at 9 a.m. in McPherson, Kan. Those interested in registering for the PACE Race can do so at bluestemks.org/events. Registration is $30 by Feb. 15 and includes a race t-shirt. After Feb. 15, registration increases to $35.
Bullpups Cruise to 77-47 Quarterfinal Win against Wichita East in 59th Annual MIT
McPHERSON, Kan. – All five McPherson High starters finished by scoring in double-figures in Thursday’s quarterfinal win against Wichita East, in the 59th Annual McPherson Invitational Boys Basketball Tournament. The contest was filled with incredible scoring runs for the Bullpups, showing glimpses of what could be a special...
January’s Ad Astra Radio McPherson Classroom Hero Award Recipient is Kirsten Stewart
McPHERSON, Kan. – Ad Astra Radio announces the January 2023 recipient of the McPherson Classroom Hero Award presented by People’s Bank and Trust. Kirsten Stewart is in her third year of teaching and second year of teaching Kindergarten at Roosevelt Elementary in McPherson USD 418. When asked what her favorite part about being an educator is, she said, “I want to come and be here for these children, they’re what matters, and that’s why I’m here today.”
Salina Man Arrested for Distribution of Methamphetamine
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. – On Thursday afternoon, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested a man for suspected distribution of methamphetamine. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the KBI and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, KBI...
Dragons Roll to Season Sweep of Pirates
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (bluedragonsports.com) – The Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team extended their win streak to five and improved its road record this season to 4-4 with a convincing victory over the Independence Pirates on Wednesday. Mya Williams put together her second-straight 28-point performance as Hutchinson bolted out...
Dragons Answer Back with Big Win at Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (bluedragonsports.com) – The Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team had the answer head coach Tommy DeSalme was looking for after Saturday’s 20-point loss at Garden City. Powered by the second-most made 3-pointers in single-game history and six players scoring in double figures, the Blue Dragons...
K-42 Bridge Project to Begin in Kingman County Soon; Traffic to be Detoured
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. – Work on a K-42 bridge replacement in Kingman County is expected to start around Monday, Jan. 30. The Kansas Department of Transportation project is over Chikaskia River drainage on K-42 almost 8 miles west of K-14, between Zenda and Spivey. During the work, traffic will...
