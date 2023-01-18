Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Clock is ticking on EMS agreement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Emergency care in Augusta may be decided at Tuesday's special-called meeting of the commission. This week, four commissioners voted against the presented contract with service provider Gold Cross and one abstained. FOX54 reached out to all of those commissioners to find out why, and what their plans are for the future of emergency care in Richmond County.
wfxg.com
No Gold Cross Contract: What's next for Richmond County?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In just days, the Augusta-Richmond County commission is expected to reach a final decision regarding a contract with ambulance provider Gold Cross. Commissioner Alvin Mason says he has been pushing for a new contract with Gold Cross since last April. At the time, the cost of the contract was $1.6 million.
WJBF.com
Augusta University to introduce Columbia County's first hospital in the next few years
Augusta University to introduce Columbia County's first hospital in the next few years. Augusta University to introduce Columbia County’s …. Augusta University to introduce Columbia County's first hospital in the next few years. GMA Sunday- 1/22 Weather. NewsChannel 6 at 11. Aiken’s Union Street Bridge Closed due to weight...
WJBF.com
More support for giving Augusta administrator more power to do the job
More Augusta commissioners saying to find better candidates for a permanent administrator the city charter should be change to give the job additional duties. More support for giving Augusta administrator more …. More Augusta commissioners saying to find better candidates for a permanent administrator the city charter should be change...
Aiken Regional offering up to $25k signing bonus for nurses
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Many industries are still suffering from a shortage of workers. A notable one is the medical field and nurses in particular are in high demand. Aiken Regional Medical Centers is combating that shortage by holding monthly job fairs throughout the year. And they are increasing their chances by offering up to a […]
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Pickleball is growing in Augusta!
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Pickleball, the indoor or outdoor racket/paddle sport, is growing in popularity. Brandon Mackie, the co-founder of Pickleheads, joined FOX54 Mornings to discuss the growing trend. Mackie also discussed his website Pickleheads, which can help you find pickleball courts in our area. The website also gives game...
WJBF.com
Augusta University and U.S. Army team up for higher education
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Army and Augusta University are teaming up to help service members get more access to higher education. The U. S. Army’s Cyber Center of Excellence and Augusta University are expanding educational opportunities for service members with two new online graduate degree programs. Thursday...
carolinapanorama.com
Orangeburg County County sells land once planned for high school; development will be priority
Orangeburg County has sold property it previously swapped with Orangeburg County School District for potential use as a site for a new high school. County Council gave unanimous first reading by title only at its Jan. 17 meeting to sell about 95 acres of county-owned property near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard to Mixon Holdings LLC. The property is to be used for economic development.
WJBF.com
Fusion Ballroom Of Augusta sits down with WJBF Digital
Fusion Ballroom of Augusta is a premiere dance studio that offers different classes for all types of ballroom dancing and the Latin dances, and this year, they are celebrating a major milestone. Fusion Ballroom Of Augusta sits down with WJBF Digital. Fusion Ballroom of Augusta is a premiere dance studio...
WJBF.com
Aiken Black Tie Human Bingo event spreads awareness about suicide prevention
The first ever "Aiken Black Tie Human Bingo" event is a fundraiser for Hope Mental Health America, and the event has already has seen plenty of support from the community. Aiken Black Tie Human Bingo event spreads awareness …. The first ever "Aiken Black Tie Human Bingo" event is a...
Union Street bridge in Aiken closed due to weight restrictions
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Fifty of the 84,000 bridges owned by the South Carolina Department of Transportation are closed, including the Union Street bridge in Aiken. It’s closed due to weight restrictions. “I was like, oh no, here we go again. It’s gonna be Fairfield Street all over again with another bridge closure,” Brittany Jones […]
Media investigation reveals more behind closing of Youth Challenge Academy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A media investigation digs deep into why the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon shut its doors and who leaders say is to blame. It’s a story we told you about back in October. “So one person got into a fight and then the whole other platoons got […]
WJBF.com
Brain Health Lunch and Learn Series returns
Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal …. Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Columbia County School District Spelling bee winner. Columbia County School District Spelling bee winner. Fusion Ballroom Of Augusta sits down with WJBF...
WRDW-TV
Augusta community comes together to stop the violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve heard new and old Augusta city leaders say it’s the community’s job to keep our kids off the streets and out of trouble. A Stop the Violence rally wrapped up near downtown Augusta where dozens of parents and their kids showed up to support the movement.
ADPS Captain Marty Sawyer announces run for Aiken County Sheriff
Aiken Department of Public Safety Captain Marty Sawyer is announcing his intentions to run for Sheriff of Aiken County.
WRDW-TV
How local residents are trying to turn pain into purpose
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a week since a car hit five people on Olive Road while they were praying over a person hit by another car. It happened right in front of the Purpose Center. Now, those involved are trying to redirect their sorrow into action to...
A.R. Johnson Magnet School receives $20k Box Tops donation
A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is one out of only 14 schools across the U.S. selected to receive $20,000 from Box Tops for Education.
As his surgeries continue, support for Justin Gilstrap grows
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As eleven-year-old Justin Gilstrap continues to undergo surgeries after being attacked by three dogs, the community continues to rally in his support. It is another Wear Green for Justin Day right here at Grovetown Elementary School, where supporters showed up and showed out. “We are so pleased that even other schools […]
wfxg.com
Augusta Sportswear Brands to hold job fair
AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Augusta Sportswear Brands is holding a job fair. The company is looking for full time employees. They say they offer great benefits like vacation, paid absence, medical, dental, life and disability insurance, and more. The job fair is Thursday, January 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
WRDW-TV
Aiken County sheriff endorses candidate’s intent to run
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - He’s been Aiken County’s sheriff for two decades, dating back to 2003, but Thursday, Sheriff Michael Hunt made his retirement official. He’s eyeing retirement and throwing his support behind Aiken Public Safety Officer Marty Sawyer. “It is time for me to turn the...
