Columbus, OH

WOWK 13 News

Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gun restrictions now in effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police ask for help to identify shoplifting suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in products. According to investigators, the four people loaded several shopping carts with $3,000 in merchandise at a store in Polaris on Dec. 21, 2022. Then they walked...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

AG Yost Sues Local Home Warranty Company

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
OHIO STATE
10TV

Columbus woman who stole car with 5-month-old twins facing federal charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman accused of stealing a vehicle from the Short North with infant twin boys inside is now facing federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced Thursday that 24-year-old Nalah Jackson was indicted on two counts of kidnapping of a minor by a federal grand jury.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 3 vehicles stolen within 2 hours in Genoa Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Genoa Township Police Department is investigating the theft of three vehicles within a two-hour span Thursday night. Chief Steve Gammill said the vehicles were taken between the hours of 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. They were stolen from 3000 block of Sunbury Road, 7000 block of Big Walnut Road and 5000 block of Highland Hills Drive.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nearly 400 cars stolen from central Ohioans in 2023, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than three weeks into 2023, police have identified what is proving to be one of the most common crimes in central Ohio, especially among juvenile offenders: car thefts. Nearly 400 cars have been stolen in the greater Columbus area since Jan. 1, according to police reports. This week, Clinton Township […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide

One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide. One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. Updated Morning Forecast: January...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man indicted for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Franklin County Minimart Raided by Narcotics Unit Owner Arrested

WESTFALL – An owner of a local minimart store has been arrested and charged with possible trafficking charges. According to the Whitehall police department on 1/19/2023 the Whitehall Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at local business “Big Walnut Minimart” (5360 E Main St.). During the raid...
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Active police double down on claims of toxic work environment at Reynoldsburg department

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – For the first time, active Reynoldsburg police officers are going on the record about what they call a toxic work environment. Three former employees with the Reynoldsburg Police Department came forward to NBC4 in November 2022, and cited poor working conditions and retaliation as their reasons for leaving. Ricardo Thompson said […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Sheriff Searches for Theft Suspect at Planet Fitness

PICKAWAY – Pickaway COunt sheriff department released a photo today of a man who is wanted in questioning on several wallet thefts at a local fitness store. “Yesterday evening we had a handful of thefts from the local Planet Fitness. We have reason to believe this is the same suspect that has committed similar crimes at multiple Planet Fitnesses throughout the central Ohio area.”
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

10TV

