3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Men’s Basketball Report: Bronny James includes Ohio State among 3 top schools, others possibleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
'It's nuts': Union representing postal police officers questions why they aren't patrolling streets
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s a nationwide problem: Mail carriers robbed at gunpoint by thieves looking to steal the key that opens the blue collection boxes. The crooks are looking to steal your money or sell it on the dark web. The United States Postal Inspection Office has its...
Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New gun restrictions passed by the City of Columbus last year will go into effect soon after a judge denied the state’s attempt at blocking the measures. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the decision from the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court on Friday. “Today,...
Circleville police says almost 40 complaints of vandalism filed in last 2 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Streets throughout Circleville are riddled with blankets, plastic tarps and trash bags draped over vehicle windows. Kathy Kempton has lived in Circleville all her life. The last eight years she’s lived on East Union Street. Wednesday night, her vehicle was one of many this week...
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A Fairfield County judge on Friday opened an opportunity for the City of Columbus to enforce its recently passed gun limitations that have been embattled by a lawsuit. Attorney General Dave Yost, acting on behalf of the state, filed the lawsuit against the City of Columbus arguing that its new gun […]
WSYX ABC6
Police ask for help to identify shoplifting suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in products. According to investigators, the four people loaded several shopping carts with $3,000 in merchandise at a store in Polaris on Dec. 21, 2022. Then they walked...
unioncountydailydigital.com
AG Yost Sues Local Home Warranty Company
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
Columbus woman who stole car with 5-month-old twins facing federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman accused of stealing a vehicle from the Short North with infant twin boys inside is now facing federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced Thursday that 24-year-old Nalah Jackson was indicted on two counts of kidnapping of a minor by a federal grand jury.
Police: 3 vehicles stolen within 2 hours in Genoa Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Genoa Township Police Department is investigating the theft of three vehicles within a two-hour span Thursday night. Chief Steve Gammill said the vehicles were taken between the hours of 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. They were stolen from 3000 block of Sunbury Road, 7000 block of Big Walnut Road and 5000 block of Highland Hills Drive.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Department pushes for flock cameras to be used countywide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office showcased a new technology to township leaders Thursday night that will help police fight crime. Franklin County Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert said flock cameras serve as another tool in their toolbox to complete investigations and fight crime, especially the rising trend of stolen vehicles.
Nearly 400 cars stolen from central Ohioans in 2023, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than three weeks into 2023, police have identified what is proving to be one of the most common crimes in central Ohio, especially among juvenile offenders: car thefts. Nearly 400 cars have been stolen in the greater Columbus area since Jan. 1, according to police reports. This week, Clinton Township […]
NBC4 Columbus
CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide
One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide. One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. Updated Morning Forecast: January...
wosu.org
Columbus gun laws to go into effect Saturday after judge blocks state’s motion
A Fairfield County Common Pleas judge has denied the state of Ohio a motion for an order that would prevent the city of Columbus from enforcing its restrictive gun laws. Because of the judge's denial, the laws now are set to go into effect Saturday at 12 a.m. Ohio Attorney...
Chillicothe man indicted for murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
sciotopost.com
Franklin County Minimart Raided by Narcotics Unit Owner Arrested
WESTFALL – An owner of a local minimart store has been arrested and charged with possible trafficking charges. According to the Whitehall police department on 1/19/2023 the Whitehall Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at local business “Big Walnut Minimart” (5360 E Main St.). During the raid...
Active police double down on claims of toxic work environment at Reynoldsburg department
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – For the first time, active Reynoldsburg police officers are going on the record about what they call a toxic work environment. Three former employees with the Reynoldsburg Police Department came forward to NBC4 in November 2022, and cited poor working conditions and retaliation as their reasons for leaving. Ricardo Thompson said […]
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
34-year-old Fairfield County man charged for possessing ‘nudity-oriented material’
AMANDA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old Fairfield County man has been arrested after authorities found him in possession of material that contained nudity of a minor. Justin Boyd, 34, of Amanda was charged Friday with one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sheriff Searches for Theft Suspect at Planet Fitness
PICKAWAY – Pickaway COunt sheriff department released a photo today of a man who is wanted in questioning on several wallet thefts at a local fitness store. “Yesterday evening we had a handful of thefts from the local Planet Fitness. We have reason to believe this is the same suspect that has committed similar crimes at multiple Planet Fitnesses throughout the central Ohio area.”
