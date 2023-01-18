ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Talks of Bruins Exploring Bo Horvat Trade Picking Up

As per reports from a few sources, including Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , “An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GMs of other Stanley Cup contending teams.”
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NHL Head Coach Ripped For His Pride Night Comments

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov made a decision that had the sports world talking. He did not take part in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. The Russian national cited his religious beliefs as the reason ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Canucks' Bo Horvat could be traded before the All-Star break

Bo Horvat is one of the biggest names on the trade market right now, and for good reason. He’s already hit the 30-goal mark and he’s just one goal off his career high of 31 as we’ve barely passed the halfway point of the season, so he comes with a lot of value this season.
Yardbarker

Red Wings & Panthers Could Produce Trade Deadline Blockbuster

At the time of this writing, the Detroit Red Wings sport a 19-17-8 record and are five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Overall, this season has certainly been a step in the right direction for the Red Wings, but with their playoff hopes not very high, it is unlikely that they will browse the trade market for rentals. Yet, when noting that they are improving, we should not rule out the possibility of them adding players with term if they seem to be potential fits for the future.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

BRUCE CASSIDY SAYS JACK EICHEL NOT MEETING EXPECTATIONS

He is a point-per-game player right now, but Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights is drawing some criticism from his head coach. Bruce Cassidy spoke with reporters following his team's 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, and zeroed in on Eichel for a bit of a slump lately.
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Yardbarker

Canucks Potential Trade Partners for Kuzmenko

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko is drawing trade interest. However, he adds the organization prioritizes re-signing the forward as he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. “What’s interesting, of course, is that teams are calling,” LeBrun said. “Why wouldn’t they be? He’s got...
Yardbarker

Canucks Potential Return in Horvat Trade with Kraken

Rick Dhaliwal reported the Seattle Kraken is a team that has been consistent in the pursuit of Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat. The 27-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and most reports indicate he is on his way out. President of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said he believes the Canucks have taken their best shot at extending the forward.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: Defense To Offense; Shame On The Canucks

The Boston Bruins blue line has been activated and it’s paying dividends offensively. That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins have been getting more offense from the backend this season. Heck! Even Derek...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Do the Minnesota Wild trade Matt Dumba?

Matt Larkin and Steven Ellis welcome Daily Faceoff President Frank Seravalli to the guest seat as Seravalli talks about potential trade targets and what the latest is surrounding Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. Dumba is listed at No.9 on Seravalli’s Top Deadline Targets. Matt Larkin: So, I wanted to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Status on Red Wings’ Larkin, Bertuzzi Could Affect Horvat Interest

The Detroit Red Wings are said to be a team that has some interest in a Bo Horvat trade. While he makes zero sense as a rental, he could be a player the Red Wings look at if things with Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi go sideways, which some early reports hint that they might.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Flames’ Sutter Has Harsh Criticism for Team After Loss to Avs

You’ve got to hand it to Calgary Flames’ head coach Darryl Sutter for always being honest, no matter how brutal it may be. His brutal honesty was on display after his team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. It was a big loss, given that the Avs are now two points behind them for the final wild-card position with three games in hand. As one would imagine, the veteran bench boss wasn’t happy.
DENVER, CO

