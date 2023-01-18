Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak, and who could be a fit in the middle
Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins will likely be aggressive buyers at the deadline this year. Patrice Bergeron’s playing career is getting closer to the end, so if/when David Patrnak is signed to a long-term extension, he may want to know what the Bruins thoughts are for his long-term centerman.
Yardbarker
Talks of Bruins Exploring Bo Horvat Trade Picking Up
As per reports from a few sources, including Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , “An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GMs of other Stanley Cup contending teams.”
NHL Head Coach Ripped For His Pride Night Comments
Earlier this week, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov made a decision that had the sports world talking. He did not take part in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. The Russian national cited his religious beliefs as the reason ...
Yardbarker
Canucks' Bo Horvat could be traded before the All-Star break
Bo Horvat is one of the biggest names on the trade market right now, and for good reason. He’s already hit the 30-goal mark and he’s just one goal off his career high of 31 as we’ve barely passed the halfway point of the season, so he comes with a lot of value this season.
Yardbarker
Red Wings & Panthers Could Produce Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Detroit Red Wings sport a 19-17-8 record and are five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Overall, this season has certainly been a step in the right direction for the Red Wings, but with their playoff hopes not very high, it is unlikely that they will browse the trade market for rentals. Yet, when noting that they are improving, we should not rule out the possibility of them adding players with term if they seem to be potential fits for the future.
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
Lakers Rumors: Writer Predicts Lakers Make Huge Four-Team Trade Before Deadline
A potential league breaking move may be in the works after all
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
Dodgers News: Kevin Pillar is Heading Back to the NL East
Former Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar signed a minor-league deal with the Braves that will pay him $3 million if he makes the team.
markerzone.com
BRUCE CASSIDY SAYS JACK EICHEL NOT MEETING EXPECTATIONS
He is a point-per-game player right now, but Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights is drawing some criticism from his head coach. Bruce Cassidy spoke with reporters following his team's 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, and zeroed in on Eichel for a bit of a slump lately.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Yardbarker
Canucks Potential Trade Partners for Kuzmenko
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko is drawing trade interest. However, he adds the organization prioritizes re-signing the forward as he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. “What’s interesting, of course, is that teams are calling,” LeBrun said. “Why wouldn’t they be? He’s got...
Yardbarker
Canucks Potential Return in Horvat Trade with Kraken
Rick Dhaliwal reported the Seattle Kraken is a team that has been consistent in the pursuit of Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat. The 27-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and most reports indicate he is on his way out. President of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said he believes the Canucks have taken their best shot at extending the forward.
Former Dodger Catcher Hired as Coach with Detroit Tigers
Former Dodgers backup catcher Tim Federowicz has been hired as Detroit's catching coach after one season managing in the minor leagues.
Yardbarker
Ranking all seven trade suitors for Bo Horvat based on both assets and Stanley Cup potential
The Bo Horvat sweepstakes have begun to heat up over the last few days, and it’s entirely possible that a trade is closer than we all think. On the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek laid out the six front runners and a wild card team who are most likely to land the Canucks’ team captain.
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Defense To Offense; Shame On The Canucks
The Boston Bruins blue line has been activated and it’s paying dividends offensively. That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins have been getting more offense from the backend this season. Heck! Even Derek...
Yardbarker
Do the Minnesota Wild trade Matt Dumba?
Matt Larkin and Steven Ellis welcome Daily Faceoff President Frank Seravalli to the guest seat as Seravalli talks about potential trade targets and what the latest is surrounding Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. Dumba is listed at No.9 on Seravalli’s Top Deadline Targets. Matt Larkin: So, I wanted to...
Yardbarker
Status on Red Wings’ Larkin, Bertuzzi Could Affect Horvat Interest
The Detroit Red Wings are said to be a team that has some interest in a Bo Horvat trade. While he makes zero sense as a rental, he could be a player the Red Wings look at if things with Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi go sideways, which some early reports hint that they might.
Yardbarker
Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks preview, prediction, pick for 1/20: Sizzling Avs take on fizzling Canucks
What a difference a week has made for the Colorado Avalanche. Heading into Friday's road clash with the Vancouver Canucks, the Avalanche are on a three-game winning spree in which they've been a dominant squad. Colorado had won just one of its previous eight games. The latest Colorado victory, a...
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Sutter Has Harsh Criticism for Team After Loss to Avs
You’ve got to hand it to Calgary Flames’ head coach Darryl Sutter for always being honest, no matter how brutal it may be. His brutal honesty was on display after his team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. It was a big loss, given that the Avs are now two points behind them for the final wild-card position with three games in hand. As one would imagine, the veteran bench boss wasn’t happy.
