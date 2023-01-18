Read full article on original website
cccharlotte
3d ago
Thus is wrong on so many levels. Hope all you that voted the idiots in are happy paying for things the rich could afford.
KCRG.com
Lawmakers discuss “Student First Act” ahead of next weeks debate
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are days away from debating Governor Kim Reynolds’s school voucher plan known as the “Student First Act.”. The proposal would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year for each student to pay for tuition. The issue was one of many discussed at a League of Women Voter Legislative forms Saturday.
KGLO News
Top Republican in Iowa House says votes are there to pass ‘school choice’
DES MOINES — House Speaker Pat Grassley says Republicans are having “productive conversations” and he’s predicting the governor’s school choice bill has the votes to pass the Iowa House. “I don’t think I’d be moving the bill along throughout the process if we didn’t have...
GOP property tax bill focuses on school levy, assessed values and transparency
Republican legislators want to reduce Iowans’ property tax costs with new rules on how cities, counties and schools determine value and fund projects. But some of the proposed restrictions would throw Iowa’s property tax system into “chaos,” representatives of local governments said. Republicans in both chambers highlighted property tax changes as a top goal for […] The post GOP property tax bill focuses on school levy, assessed values and transparency appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Radio Iowa
Reynolds open to repeal of gender balance rule for gov’t boards
Governor Kim Reynolds is open to repealing the requirement that state and local officials ensure there’s an equal balance of men and women appointed to boards and commissions. A bill to repeal that gender balance requirement is eligible for debate in the Senate State Government Committee. Reynolds is not...
KCRG.com
State lawmakers aim to pass reforms for state agency for second straight year
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Republicans are trying to pass a number of different reforms for the Board of Educational Examiners, which regulates licenses for educators like teachers and paraeducators. House File 10, which House Republicans call a priority this legislative session, would stop school districts and teachers from...
superhits106.com
Reynolds Issues Statement on Students First Act
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a statement Wednesday after committees in the House and Senate voted to move forward with her controversial school choice bill. Reynolds said it’s time for the government to get out of the way and allow parents the freedom of choice in education. The Iowa Senate Committee on Education and the Iowa House Education Reform Committee passed the Students First Act on Wednesday, one day after a public hearing indicated the plan was widely unpopular among Iowans. 73% of Iowans who gave feedback came out against the Students First Act.
siouxlandnews.com
Gov. Reynolds issues open letter in response to school choice bill's unpopularity
Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley says Republicans have the votes to pass the Student First Bill, also known as school choice. That vote could come as soon as next week. The move comes despite overwhelming negative feedback in public hearings the last two weeks. A public feedback session...
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds extends a Harvest Proclamation. Vehicles transporting grain, fertilizer, and manure can be overweight without a permit now through February 29. The proclamation applies to vehicles transporting:. Corn. Soybeans. Hay. Straw. Silage. Stover. Fertilizer (dry, liquid, gas) Manure (dry, liquid) Additionally, according to a...
KCCI.com
Editorial: The school choice debate in Iowa is healthy
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the last two years, we’ve watched the increased level of engagement around school boards and school curriculum. Parents have shown up at school board meetings in droves. They demanded greater accountability from their school leaders. And there were a lot of issues raised.
bleedingheartland.com
Bruce Rastetter weighs in with Iowa lawmakers on school vouchers
One of Iowa's largest Republican donors, whose company is seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa, has urged state lawmakers to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" proposal. Bruce Rastetter sent identical emails to numerous members of the Iowa House and Senate, from both parties, on January 19....
State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism
An Iowa House subcommittee advanced a bill Wednesday that would require high school teachers to hold class discussion comparing political ideologies “that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy that were essential to the founding of the United States.” House File 12 specifically mentions communism and totalitarianism. Iowa Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, who co-sponsored […] The post State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Watchdog group says State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist
LINCOLN — Every Wednesday morning during Nebraska legislative sessions, a group of about a dozen state senators gather over breakfast for a Bible study led by a former pastor who used to be a county Republican Party chairman. Later in the day, over a provided lunch, Arin Hess, the chaplain and president of Capitol Studies, […] The post Watchdog group says State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
littlevillagemag.com
Letter to the editor: Is education in Iowa a zero sum game?
A zero-sum game is a mathematical representation in parlor games and economic theory of a situation that involves two sides, where the result is an advantage for one side and an equivalent loss for the other. As a result, they are fiercely competitive. Examples of games include poker, chess, and bridge, as well as certain investments available from financial companies. A zero-sum game is how Republican legislators want to transform K-12 education. The two sides will be public schools versus private schools, but the two sides will not have an even playing field.
ACLU demands Department of Treasury clarify COVID relief jail funds
(The Center Square) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is urging the U.S. Treasury to investigate the misuse of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds by state and local governments. ACLU’s National Prison Project and affiliates in several states, including ACLU of Iowa, told Deputy Inspector General...
KCCI.com
School choice debate: Where are the private schools in Iowa?
After gaining approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday,the governor's proposal to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships is ready for debate and a full vote on the Senate floor. House File 68 passed out of the House Education Reform Committee Wednesday, the final hurdle it needed to...
kiow.com
Legislature to Debate Rural Emergency Hospital Bill
A bill introduced in the Iowa House would set up a state licensing process for “rural emergency hospitals.” Federal rules now let small rural hospitals discontinue in-patient care and just provide an emergency room and outpatient services. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says this could be a financial lifeline for more than 30 small Iowa hospitals where very few patients are being admitted for an overnight stay.
WIFR
Pritzker issues statement on Illinois judge’s decision regarding assault weapons
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (CBS CHICAGO) - A judge in Effingham County has put a partial stop to the new state law banning assault-style weapons. The decision came after a lawsuit filed by a former Republican candidate for attorney general, Tom Devore. He said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: Reynolds an enemy of Iowa values
Rural Iowa counties are where a person can easily identify Iowa values. Small towns and agricultural communities are where people know everyone in their township, where they vote for their neighbor for school board, volunteer in their school and church, encourage everyone to participate in the community events, attend school events even if they have no children participating and come together when a neighbor has a tragedy.
Thousands of federal dollars available to Iowa residents
Remember the pandemic? For some people it feels like it’s fading into the past, but aside from the continuing medical danger, a lot of people are still feeling the effects of the economic catastrophe of COVID-19.
norfolkneradio.com
Social Security income to no longer be taxed in tax relief bill
LINCOLN - Those who are on Social Security will no longer have their income taxed thanks to new tax bills set to be introduced to Nebraska legislatures. During Wednesday’s press conference, Senator Kathleen Kauth says her legislation would expedite tax relief on Social Security from 60% to 100%, putting us in line with 37 other states.
