Carla Goertzen is January’s Ad Astra Radio Classroom Hero Award Recipient Presented by Heartland Credit Union

Registration Open for McPherson’s Annual Bluestem PACE Race 5K Run/Walk
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Bluestem PACE, a nonprofit dedicated to helping seniors live well at home, will host its annual 5K run/walk on Saturday, April 1, at 9 a.m. in McPherson, Kan. Those interested in registering for the PACE Race can do so at bluestemks.org/events. Registration is $30 by Feb. 15 and includes a race t-shirt. After Feb. 15, registration increases to $35.
Buhler High student to have Hutchinson Art Center reception
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler High Senior Cindy Nguyen will have an exhibit starting Friday at the Hutchinson Art Center at 405 North Washington. "She's brilliant," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "She's super smart into the sciences, into math, but also the arts. I've seen her painting and drawing skills. She's really, really accomplished. If people can come out and support her in that endeavor, this will be her first solo show. It's pretty rare for us to feature an artist this young in our main gallery."
Results from Salvation Army Christmas Campaign in Reno County
HUTCHISON, Kan. – After two months of kettles, digital donations, checks sent by mail, corporate donations, and grant gifts, The Salvation Army of Reno County finds itself slightly shy of its Christmas 2022 fundraising goal. “It takes us some time after Christmas to account for every single donation, especially...
Hutchinson’s Battle of the Badges Coming Up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Red Cross will host the Battle of Badges blood drive on Saturday, January 28, 2023, sponsored by Reno County 4-H at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E 30th, Hutchinson KS, and January 30th- February 1 at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman Hutchinson KS. Join your community’s first responders and be a lifesaver at Hutchinson’s Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
‘Michael Schwanke,’ ‘Rachel Hackbarth’ up for adoption at Kansas Humane Society
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Michael Schwanke and Rachel Hackbarth are looking for forever homes. That’s right! The Kansas Humane Society shared videos on Wednesday showing two dogs named for the 12 News anchors. KHS says Michael Schwanke is a 10-month-old “who loves keeping people informed on the local and...
Construction on Augusta, Kansas Place of Worship Exceeds Safety Workplace Standards
Jeremy Patrick, owner of a small construction business in Newton, Kansas, is joining other unpaid volunteers from across the state to remodel the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Augusta, Kansas. “And safety is always a priority,” he said. “Secular companies say ‘safety first,’ but they don’t really identify...
📷 Throwback Thursday: Hutch - Then & Now Collection
Hutch Post, in partnership with Steve Harmon and the Conard-Harmon Collection, is proud to present Throwback Thursday. Enjoy a weekly release from Steve Harmon as he presents the "Hutch - Then & Now Collection." Hutch Post Contributor. Hello again, friends. Today's installment from our "Hutch - Then & Now Collection"...
Homeless trash could take weeks to be picked up, WPD says
According to WPD Policy 503, 72-hours-notice to vacate must be given to those in violation of the city's no camping ordinance. After 72 hours have passed, the city can then start the clean-up process of picking up trash at homeless/abandoned camp sites.
Ousted Goddard mayor speaks out following city administrator’s abrupt firing
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - In a flurry of action taken in less than 20 minutes at Tuesday night’s Goddard City Council meeting, a mayor was voted off the bench, a vote returned a former mayor to the post and a city administrator was fired. Hunter Larkin retook the position...
Hunter Larkin mayor of Goddard again, flurry of changes follow
Hunter Larkin is the mayor of the City of Goddard, again.
What would happen if a space rock crashed into Wichita? Find out with this simulator
What would you do out of boredom? How about crushing St. Louis or a town of your choice with a giant meter and learning about the results?
Stephen “Steve” A. Winkler
Stephen Allen “Steve” Winkler, 73, died January 18, 2023, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born November 17, 1949, in Hutchinson, to William Allen “Bill” and Evelyn Eileen (Strohm) Winkler. Steve graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1968 and received his associate's degree from Hutchinson Community...
K-42 Bridge Project to Begin in Kingman County Soon; Traffic to be Detoured
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. – Work on a K-42 bridge replacement in Kingman County is expected to start around Monday, Jan. 30. The Kansas Department of Transportation project is over Chikaskia River drainage on K-42 almost 8 miles west of K-14, between Zenda and Spivey. During the work, traffic will...
Sedgwick County to buy south Wichita property to expand EMS post
Sedgwick County will buy a half-acre property in south Wichita to allow for continued operation and expansion of an EMS post. The county has been leasing property from Ascension Via Christi at 1100 South Clifton, near the Via Christi St. Joseph hospital. That is the location for EMS Post 4. There is now an opportunity to buy the property, which would allow the county to improve and expand the facility.
Robert Henry Helfrich
Robert Henry Helfrich, 73, passed away at his home January 19, 2023, surrounded by his wife and children, after suffering complications during his treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Robert was born November 1, 1949, to Henry and Philomene (Bogner) Helfrich, in Spearville, Kansas. Robert graduated from Spearville High School in...
'I want to protect others': Disabled Wichita woman raped by bus driver speaks out, gets him convicted
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I kept having nightmares," said Stephanie Grow. Nearly five years ago, Stephanie was living in one of the worst situations imaginable, and no one knew. "I was feeling kind of confused, and scared. And don't know what to do," she said. Stephanie started going to Alpha...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Emma Elyse; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. DUI; 2nd; blood/breath .08 or...
WFD responds to fire at motel, 14 people impacted
The Wichita Fire Department is responding to flames coming from a local motel.
Arrest made after threat to Wichita school
Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
Risings costs force local restaurant to add ‘adversity surcharge’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As restaurants across the country continue to face rising costs for food and labor, one local restaurant has been up front about its economic struggle. Openly displayed on the menus at Napoli Italian Eatery is an alert about an extra charge on bills, in place since last summer. It’s called an economic advisory surcharge.
