ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhler, KS

Carla Goertzen is January’s Ad Astra Radio Classroom Hero Award Recipient Presented by Heartland Credit Union

By Aaron Napier
adastraradio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
adastraradio.com

Registration Open for McPherson’s Annual Bluestem PACE Race 5K Run/Walk

MCPHERSON, Kan. – Bluestem PACE, a nonprofit dedicated to helping seniors live well at home, will host its annual 5K run/walk on Saturday, April 1, at 9 a.m. in McPherson, Kan. Those interested in registering for the PACE Race can do so at bluestemks.org/events. Registration is $30 by Feb. 15 and includes a race t-shirt. After Feb. 15, registration increases to $35.
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Buhler High student to have Hutchinson Art Center reception

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler High Senior Cindy Nguyen will have an exhibit starting Friday at the Hutchinson Art Center at 405 North Washington. "She's brilliant," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "She's super smart into the sciences, into math, but also the arts. I've seen her painting and drawing skills. She's really, really accomplished. If people can come out and support her in that endeavor, this will be her first solo show. It's pretty rare for us to feature an artist this young in our main gallery."
BUHLER, KS
adastraradio.com

Results from Salvation Army Christmas Campaign in Reno County

HUTCHISON, Kan. – After two months of kettles, digital donations, checks sent by mail, corporate donations, and grant gifts, The Salvation Army of Reno County finds itself slightly shy of its Christmas 2022 fundraising goal. “It takes us some time after Christmas to account for every single donation, especially...
RENO COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson’s Battle of the Badges Coming Up

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Red Cross will host the Battle of Badges blood drive on Saturday, January 28, 2023, sponsored by Reno County 4-H at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E 30th, Hutchinson KS, and January 30th- February 1 at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman Hutchinson KS. Join your community’s first responders and be a lifesaver at Hutchinson’s Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
HUTCHINSON, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Construction on Augusta, Kansas Place of Worship Exceeds Safety Workplace Standards

Jeremy Patrick, owner of a small construction business in Newton, Kansas, is joining other unpaid volunteers from across the state to remodel the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Augusta, Kansas. “And safety is always a priority,” he said. “Secular companies say ‘safety first,’ but they don’t really identify...
AUGUSTA, KS
Hutch Post

📷 Throwback Thursday: Hutch - Then & Now Collection

Hutch Post, in partnership with Steve Harmon and the Conard-Harmon Collection, is proud to present Throwback Thursday. Enjoy a weekly release from Steve Harmon as he presents the "Hutch - Then & Now Collection." Hutch Post Contributor. Hello again, friends. Today's installment from our "Hutch - Then & Now Collection"...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Stephen “Steve” A. Winkler

Stephen Allen “Steve” Winkler, 73, died January 18, 2023, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born November 17, 1949, in Hutchinson, to William Allen “Bill” and Evelyn Eileen (Strohm) Winkler. Steve graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1968 and received his associate's degree from Hutchinson Community...
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Sedgwick County to buy south Wichita property to expand EMS post

Sedgwick County will buy a half-acre property in south Wichita to allow for continued operation and expansion of an EMS post. The county has been leasing property from Ascension Via Christi at 1100 South Clifton, near the Via Christi St. Joseph hospital. That is the location for EMS Post 4. There is now an opportunity to buy the property, which would allow the county to improve and expand the facility.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Robert Henry Helfrich

Robert Henry Helfrich, 73, passed away at his home January 19, 2023, surrounded by his wife and children, after suffering complications during his treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Robert was born November 1, 1949, to Henry and Philomene (Bogner) Helfrich, in Spearville, Kansas. Robert graduated from Spearville High School in...
SPEARVILLE, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 19

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Emma Elyse; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. DUI; 2nd; blood/breath .08 or...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Arrest made after threat to Wichita school

Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Risings costs force local restaurant to add ‘adversity surcharge’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As restaurants across the country continue to face rising costs for food and labor, one local restaurant has been up front about its economic struggle. Openly displayed on the menus at Napoli Italian Eatery is an alert about an extra charge on bills, in place since last summer. It’s called an economic advisory surcharge.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy