Moscow, ID

22 WSBT

Police arrest Michigan City felon for possessing firearm

One man has been arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. On Friday, a Clinton Township Officer was called to be on standby while management at a business terminated 59-year-old Dalerond Jefferson. Jefferson is a convicted felon, making it illegal to have a firearm. The deputy realized there was a...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Slick roads cause several crashes along Bypass

Very slick roads are being treated across St. Joseph County Saturday morning after multiple crashes were reported overnight. Westbound lanes of the Bypass were closed while road crews responded to a crash Friday night. A South Bend patrol supervisor says to be alert particularly between 331 and State Road 23.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

