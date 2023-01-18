ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Police searching for suspect in business break-ins

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested after trying to break into south Tulsa apartment

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after he tried to break into an apartment complex, ran from the police and then threatened them, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to an apartment complex near E. 71st. St. and S. Peoria Ave. on...
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police searching for suspect after woman shot in the head

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a shooting on Friday night in a north Tulsa neighborhood, near 43rd St. North and N. Frankfort Avenue. Officers said, around 9 p.m., a someone called 911, saying someone’s mother had been shot in the head. Tulsa Police Sergeant T....
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for help in identifying porch pirate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen stealing packages off of a homeowner's porch. Officers said the theft occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 12 near 39th and Peoria. The woman got in a pickup truck and the driver...
KOKI FOX 23

Woman arrested after threatening utility worker with BB gun

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a woman for threatening a utility employee when attempting to turn off the gas in her house. At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence near 3rd and Mingo about a report of a woman threatening someone with a gun.
KOKI FOX 23

Two people arrested in connection with Washington County homicide

WASHINTON COUNTY, Okla. — Two people were arrested in connection with a homicide in Washington County, the sheriff’s office said Saturday. Deputies have released few details but did say the arrests were made while they were investigating a missing person case. The investigation lead them to a home...
KOKI FOX 23

Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man convicted of multiple felonies, jury recommends 225 years

TULSA, Okla. — A jury has recommended a sentence of 225 years after a Tulsa man was convicted on multiple counts of robbery, kidnapping, and assault while masked or disguised, according to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. Jerome Hall was found guilty on three counts of robbery,...
KOKI FOX 23

Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack

OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
KOKI FOX 23

Three arrested for drug crimes in two days, Stillwater police say

STILLWATER, Okla. — Three people were arrested in two days for drug-related crimes in Stillwater, police said. On Jan. 12 Rocky Bradford was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was found to be in possession of 6 grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine, Stillwater police said in a statement.
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
