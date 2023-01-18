Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Police searching for suspect in business break-ins
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested after trying to break into south Tulsa apartment
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after he tried to break into an apartment complex, ran from the police and then threatened them, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to an apartment complex near E. 71st. St. and S. Peoria Ave. on...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police try to arrest man on warrants, ends up running away and hiding in attic
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after he broken into a home and tried to hide from police in an attic, Tulsa police said. Scotty Tatum was wanted on several warrants and police went to a known address for Tatum to take him to jail, police said.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police searching for suspect after woman shot in the head
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a shooting on Friday night in a north Tulsa neighborhood, near 43rd St. North and N. Frankfort Avenue. Officers said, around 9 p.m., a someone called 911, saying someone’s mother had been shot in the head. Tulsa Police Sergeant T....
KTUL
Tulsa police ask for help in identifying porch pirate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen stealing packages off of a homeowner's porch. Officers said the theft occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 12 near 39th and Peoria. The woman got in a pickup truck and the driver...
New Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Impersonating Police, Harboring Teenager
Prosecutors have filed new charges against a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and taking a teenage runaway to California. Christopher Bartley was arrested in June after Tulsa Police said they found him harboring a 16-year-old girl that ran away from home in his Tulsa apartment. Police...
Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating
A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
KOKI FOX 23
Woman arrested after threatening utility worker with BB gun
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a woman for threatening a utility employee when attempting to turn off the gas in her house. At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence near 3rd and Mingo about a report of a woman threatening someone with a gun.
Man Accused Of Robbing Bank In November Identified, Wanted By Tulsa Police
Detectives with the Tulsa Police Department identified a wanted suspect accused of robbing a bank in November of last year. On Wednesday, TPD said Robbery Detectives positively identified Roderick Robinson, 46, as the suspect accused handing a note to the teller and demanding money at the MidFirst Bank on South Peoria Avenue on Nov. 25, 2022.
KOKI FOX 23
Two people arrested in connection with Washington County homicide
WASHINTON COUNTY, Okla. — Two people were arrested in connection with a homicide in Washington County, the sheriff’s office said Saturday. Deputies have released few details but did say the arrests were made while they were investigating a missing person case. The investigation lead them to a home...
KOKI FOX 23
Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
Sheriff: two people in custody for murder in Washington County
Two people are in custody for first degree murder after a search warrant in Washington Co. The Washington County Sheriff's office issued the warrant.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man convicted of multiple felonies, jury recommends 225 years
TULSA, Okla. — A jury has recommended a sentence of 225 years after a Tulsa man was convicted on multiple counts of robbery, kidnapping, and assault while masked or disguised, according to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. Jerome Hall was found guilty on three counts of robbery,...
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies recover stolen camper with two people living inside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies arrested two people found living inside a stolen camper on Thursday. Deputies say they responded to an area near the 76100 block of U.S. 169 after the victim called authorities to tell them he had found his stolen camper. After arriving, the...
Man rescued from trench in Tulsa, taken to hospital
A man is in the hospital after falling into a trench in north Tulsa off 46th Street North and 125th East Avenue.
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso pit bull owner charged in deadly dog attack
OWASSO, Okla. — The owner of a pit bull that allegedly attacked and killed a dachshund in Owasso has been charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The owner was charged with having a vicious animal and pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. While FOX23 was told a decision could have...
Woman Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Led To Pryor Man's Death
Mayes County prosecutors have charged a woman with first degree murder for selling fentanyl pills that led to a Pryor man’s deadly overdose. Pryor Police and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents are searching for Katelyn Young. They said Young sold fentanyl pills to Donielle Brigance, who then sold the...
Man Accused By Police Of Attempting To Kidnap Lowes Employee In Bartlesville Arrested
A man police say attempted to kidnap an employee at a store in Bartlesville is in custody on Wednesday, police say. The Bartlesville Police Department said that video shows a man identified as Quincy Wilson attempting to forcibly remove a female Lowes employee from the store on Tuesday. Captain Andrew...
KOKI FOX 23
Three arrested for drug crimes in two days, Stillwater police say
STILLWATER, Okla. — Three people were arrested in two days for drug-related crimes in Stillwater, police said. On Jan. 12 Rocky Bradford was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was found to be in possession of 6 grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine, Stillwater police said in a statement.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
