Waukesha, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, 1 arrested after jumping off bridge

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase ended with one person arrested after officials said he jumped off a bridge on the city's east side Saturday night, Jan. 21. Police said it started as a vehicle chase. FOX6 News at the scene near North and Cambridge found squad cars, officers and a crashed U-Haul pickup truck.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee house fire near 5th and Marion, family displaced

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee family is in need of a place to stay after a fire forced them from their home early Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Emergency calls came in around 2:30 a.m. It took at least five fire departments to get the situation near 5th and Marion under control.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boys shot on Milwaukee's north side; 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

MILWAUKEE - Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were shot on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened near 52nd and Clarke around 6:10 p.m. Both boys were seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The 14-year-old victim died from his wounds. Police are looking for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee vehicle crash into building; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - A vehicle collided with a building near Oakland and North on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for serious but non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Teenager dies in car crash in Fond du Lac County

TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies from the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash on Golf Course Drive east of Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah at 3:25am on Saturday, January 21st. Upon arrival, officials found the front seat passenger, a 16-year-old boy...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car into Milwaukee pond, rescue efforts captured on bodycam

MILWAUKEE - After a car went into a Milwaukee pond in December, newly released body camera footage shows first responders' work to rescue the woman inside. The car spun off the on-ramp of Highway 175 northbound near Brewers Boulevard – across the highway from American Family Field – the night of Dec. 22.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Verizon customer threatened to ‘shoot this place up,’ police say

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police need help to identify a man who threatened to "shoot up" a Verizon store on Bluemound Road. It happened on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to police, the man came into the store and was "acting suspicious," ignoring employees who greeted him and tried helping him. Police said one employee was able to help him look at an iPhone 13. The employees were concerned about potential theft or other crime "due to the suspicious behaviors." At one point, police said the man told the workers, "I'm going to shoot this place up if you don't stop staring."
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Town of Lisbon crash, 1 dead, 2 hurt

TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - One person was killed and two others hurt in a crash in the Town of Lisbon in Waukesha County on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Townline Road and Schlei Road and involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over and was on fire after the collision.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plow truck crash closes I-894, driver dead

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - All lanes on southbound I-894 were closed at Beloit Road following a crash involving a plow truck on Friday, Jan. 21. The sheriff's office confirmed that the plow truck driver later died at the hospital. Records from the medical examiner's office identify the driver as a 71-year-old man.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI

