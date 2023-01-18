Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, 1 arrested after jumping off bridge
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase ended with one person arrested after officials said he jumped off a bridge on the city's east side Saturday night, Jan. 21. Police said it started as a vehicle chase. FOX6 News at the scene near North and Cambridge found squad cars, officers and a crashed U-Haul pickup truck.
Man jumps off North Ave bridge after pursuit with police
A man was taken into custody after jumping off the North Ave bridge during a pursuit with Milwaukee Police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee house fire near 5th and Marion, family displaced
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A South Milwaukee family is in need of a place to stay after a fire forced them from their home early Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Emergency calls came in around 2:30 a.m. It took at least five fire departments to get the situation near 5th and Marion under control.
Group calls for change on Howell Ave. after 2nd serious crash in same location
Milwaukee’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee wants to see more done to make Howell Avenue safer for everyone to use.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boys shot on Milwaukee's north side; 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were shot on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened near 52nd and Clarke around 6:10 p.m. Both boys were seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The 14-year-old victim died from his wounds. Police are looking for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle crash into building; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle collided with a building near Oakland and North on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for serious but non-fatal injuries.
Oak Creek standoff: 2 arrested for threatening to shoot hotel employees, police
Two people were arrested after a lengthy standoff with police at an Oak Creek hotel on Friday. A customer threatened to shoot employees and law enforcement.
WBAY Green Bay
Teenager dies in car crash in Fond du Lac County
TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies from the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash on Golf Course Drive east of Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah at 3:25am on Saturday, January 21st. Upon arrival, officials found the front seat passenger, a 16-year-old boy...
wearegreenbay.com
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
Teen passenger dies after vehicle crash in Taycheedah area Saturday morning
Upon arrival, Deputies identified three individuals in the vehicle and determined the driver had sustained life-threatening injuries.
SB I-894 at Beloit Rd. reopens after plow crash
I-894 southbound is completely closed at Beloit Road after a plow was involved in a serious crash. TMJ4 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
wearegreenbay.com
Parking lot shooter in Wisconsin taken into custody, sends nearby schools into lockdown
SUSSEX, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in southeastern Wisconsin barricaded himself in his home after he allegedly shot at vehicles in a parking lot and then fled from law enforcement, causing nearby schools to go into lockdown. Both the Hartland Police Department and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department released reports...
WISN
Man jumps off bridge after vehicle pursuit near Commerce & North in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says a man is in custody and was taken to the hospital after jumping off of a bridge near Commerce and North on Saturday, Jan. 21. It started as a vehicle pursuit, then police chased the man on foot before he jumped. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car into Milwaukee pond, rescue efforts captured on bodycam
MILWAUKEE - After a car went into a Milwaukee pond in December, newly released body camera footage shows first responders' work to rescue the woman inside. The car spun off the on-ramp of Highway 175 northbound near Brewers Boulevard – across the highway from American Family Field – the night of Dec. 22.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Verizon customer threatened to ‘shoot this place up,’ police say
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police need help to identify a man who threatened to "shoot up" a Verizon store on Bluemound Road. It happened on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to police, the man came into the store and was "acting suspicious," ignoring employees who greeted him and tried helping him. Police said one employee was able to help him look at an iPhone 13. The employees were concerned about potential theft or other crime "due to the suspicious behaviors." At one point, police said the man told the workers, "I'm going to shoot this place up if you don't stop staring."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Town of Lisbon crash, 1 dead, 2 hurt
TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - One person was killed and two others hurt in a crash in the Town of Lisbon in Waukesha County on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Townline Road and Schlei Road and involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over and was on fire after the collision.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plow truck crash closes I-894, driver dead
MILWAUKEE COUNTY - All lanes on southbound I-894 were closed at Beloit Road following a crash involving a plow truck on Friday, Jan. 21. The sheriff's office confirmed that the plow truck driver later died at the hospital. Records from the medical examiner's office identify the driver as a 71-year-old man.
Inmate found dead in Milwaukee County Jail
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is leading an investigation after an inmate was found dead in his cell at the Milwaukee County Jail on Sunday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken...
