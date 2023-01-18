ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

WETM 18 News

Crews respond to Elmira house fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a house fire in Elmira early Thursday afternoon. Just after 12:00 p.m., reports of the fire in the 300 block of W. Clinton St. came into 18 News. Footage from a reporter on the scene seemed to show that the flames were already out. Details are limited, and […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Sayre house extremely damaged in early afternoon fire

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A house in Sayre suffered severe damage after a fire early Friday afternoon. Reports of the house fire first came into 18 News around noon on January 20. However, according to first responders on the scene, the fire seemed to break out about half an hour or an hour earlier. Photos […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Dump truck rollover crash closes traffic in downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic came to a stop in downtown Elmira Thursday afternoon after a large police response to a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Around noon on January 19, 2023, police responded to a serious crash at the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Water St. Footage from the scene showed a dump […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police launch death investigation on W. Third Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed in the City on Friday, the department confirmed. Following a large police presence around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Massachusetts company plans 45-acre solar farm in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Another energy company is proposing a 45-acre solar farm on rural land in Horseheads, with the proposal going before the Chemung County Planning Board next week. ClearPath Energy—a company headquartered near Boston, Mass.—is proposing to build a 45-acre solar farm on a 102-acre lot at 251-267 Breesport Road in Horseheads. According […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
owegopennysaver.com

‘Once an Indian, Always an Indian’

In November of 2022, the New York State Department of Education issued a directive that school districts are prohibited from using Native American team names, logos, or imagery or face penalties that may include “… removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.”. This certainly poses...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the 100th resident death reported during the pandemic. Overall covid numbers in the county are trending in the wrong direction, as the CDC has upgraded the community level spread to medium. Tompkins County Whole Health reported the community spread was low as recently as Thursday but said numbers are likely underreported due to changes in testing protocols and record keeping.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Standoff in Big Flats neighborhood following a stabbing

UPDATE 8:15 p.m. 1/20/23: According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Theodore C. Swan of Burkeshire Drive, Big Flats, has been charged with attempted murder (2nd degree). He was arraigned at the Big Flats Town Court and sent to the Chemung County Jail on $250,000 cash bail. The Sheriff's...
BIG FLATS, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

State Attorney General Investigating Downtown Binghamton Arrest

The office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Hamail Waddell by Binghamton police. Waddell was injured when police officers took him into custody around 3:20 a.m. New Year's Day. The incident happened near the intersection of State and Hawley streets, just steps from city police headquarters.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM

Elmira Police Interim Chief appointment on hold after disagreement

The official appointment of Elmira PD Interim Chief Kristen Thorne is on hold after a disagreement in the city council. Elmira Police Interim Chief appointment on hold after …. The official appointment of Elmira PD Interim Chief Kristen Thorne is on hold after a disagreement in the city council. Tips...
ELMIRA, NY
wvia.org

New trail system will connect communities in the Poconos

With the Lackawaxen River as the focal point, a group from Wayne County is hoping to connect Honesdale and Hawley. First by water, then by land. “I think COVID has changed the outlook of a lot of people and where they want to live, how they want to recreate. And so if you put the infrastructure in place, it will draw people, said Grant Genzlinger, an advocate for the Lackawaxen River Trails project.
HONESDALE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter

Several people were arrested and charged in Tioga County for various infractions. An Apalachin man was arrested and charged after an investigation into a disturbance. Jarred Tucker was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree. Melissa R. Humphrey of Barton was arrested after an investigation into a physical disturbance....
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
