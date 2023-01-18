Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crews respond to Elmira house fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a house fire in Elmira early Thursday afternoon. Just after 12:00 p.m., reports of the fire in the 300 block of W. Clinton St. came into 18 News. Footage from a reporter on the scene seemed to show that the flames were already out. Details are limited, and […]
Sayre house extremely damaged in early afternoon fire
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A house in Sayre suffered severe damage after a fire early Friday afternoon. Reports of the house fire first came into 18 News around noon on January 20. However, according to first responders on the scene, the fire seemed to break out about half an hour or an hour earlier. Photos […]
Dump truck rollover crash closes traffic in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic came to a stop in downtown Elmira Thursday afternoon after a large police response to a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Around noon on January 19, 2023, police responded to a serious crash at the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Water St. Footage from the scene showed a dump […]
Looking for answers after unknown explosion was heard across several counties
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a normal Thursday morning for Kerry Yankowy of Forest City, when out of nowhere his house began to shake. "I was standing out there in the kitchen at the counter and just making a salad, said Yankowy. "And all of a sudden I heard and felt this explosion."
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
Elmira Police launch death investigation on W. Third Street
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed in the City on Friday, the department confirmed. Following a large police presence around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police […]
Massachusetts company plans 45-acre solar farm in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Another energy company is proposing a 45-acre solar farm on rural land in Horseheads, with the proposal going before the Chemung County Planning Board next week. ClearPath Energy—a company headquartered near Boston, Mass.—is proposing to build a 45-acre solar farm on a 102-acre lot at 251-267 Breesport Road in Horseheads. According […]
Another Long-Time Binghamton Restaurant Suddenly Shutting Down
For the second time in less than a week, a restaurant that's been a fixture in Binghamton is ceasing operations. Currys of India at 45 Court Street on Friday was serving its final weekday takeout lunches with only a few items available. A co-owner of the restaurant declined to discuss...
‘Once an Indian, Always an Indian’
In November of 2022, the New York State Department of Education issued a directive that school districts are prohibited from using Native American team names, logos, or imagery or face penalties that may include “… removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.”. This certainly poses...
Lupo’s S&S Char Pit Closure: Owners Contemplate New Direction
As Binghamton-area spiedie lovers express disappointment by the sudden shutdown of Lupo's S&S Char Pit, the operators of the business are evaluating their options for the property. During a live radio interview Wednesday, Steve Lupo told WNBF News: "There's certainly nothing good about closing a business or a restaurant." The...
Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the 100th resident death reported during the pandemic. Overall covid numbers in the county are trending in the wrong direction, as the CDC has upgraded the community level spread to medium. Tompkins County Whole Health reported the community spread was low as recently as Thursday but said numbers are likely underreported due to changes in testing protocols and record keeping.
Standoff in Big Flats neighborhood following a stabbing
UPDATE 8:15 p.m. 1/20/23: According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Theodore C. Swan of Burkeshire Drive, Big Flats, has been charged with attempted murder (2nd degree). He was arraigned at the Big Flats Town Court and sent to the Chemung County Jail on $250,000 cash bail. The Sheriff's...
Crash ties up traffic on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in part of Lackawanna County Thursday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 183 in Moosic. That's just past the Moosic/Davis Street exit (182). This is a developing story; check back for updates. See news happening?...
State Attorney General Investigating Downtown Binghamton Arrest
The office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Hamail Waddell by Binghamton police. Waddell was injured when police officers took him into custody around 3:20 a.m. New Year's Day. The incident happened near the intersection of State and Hawley streets, just steps from city police headquarters.
Elmira Police Interim Chief appointment on hold after disagreement
The official appointment of Elmira PD Interim Chief Kristen Thorne is on hold after a disagreement in the city council. Elmira Police Interim Chief appointment on hold after …. The official appointment of Elmira PD Interim Chief Kristen Thorne is on hold after a disagreement in the city council. Tips...
New trail system will connect communities in the Poconos
With the Lackawaxen River as the focal point, a group from Wayne County is hoping to connect Honesdale and Hawley. First by water, then by land. “I think COVID has changed the outlook of a lot of people and where they want to live, how they want to recreate. And so if you put the infrastructure in place, it will draw people, said Grant Genzlinger, an advocate for the Lackawaxen River Trails project.
Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter
Several people were arrested and charged in Tioga County for various infractions. An Apalachin man was arrested and charged after an investigation into a disturbance. Jarred Tucker was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree. Melissa R. Humphrey of Barton was arrested after an investigation into a physical disturbance....
Once Popular Bars and Nightclubs the Southern Tier Misses Most
From time to time, I think back on fond memories. Family, growing up, fun events with co-workers, you know what I'm talking about. Everyone has great memories to reminisce about. One such memory I was talking with a co-worker recently, was the local bars and nightclubs we used to hang...
Man arrested for stealing, then fighting JC cop
A Binghamton man has been arrested following an altercation with a Johnson City Police Officer.
