Francis Marion Brady, 84, of Chase, Kansas, passed away January 19, 2023, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson. He was born October 24, 1938, in Johnson, Kansas, the son of Charles and Ruby Bitner Brady. Francis owned and operated semis since 1975 and ran Longshot Grill for 21 years. On October 17, 1961, Francis was united in marriage with Mary Katherine Casey in Lyons, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his son, Shannon Brady of Chase, KS; son-in-law, Larry Oberle of Geneseo, KS; four grandchildren, Colt Oberle and wife Julie of Wichita, KS, Andrew Larsen and wife Nickia of Lyons, KS, Michael Oberle of Geneseo, KS, and Raven Pedigo and husband Kyle of Ellsworth, KS; six great-grandchildren, Joseph, Alissa, and Chloe Pedigo all of Ellsworth, KS, and Kyler, Maklan, and Tucker Larsen all of Lyons, KS; two sister-in-laws, Janice Brady of Valley Center, KS, and Judy Brady of Moses Lake, WA; and brother-in-law, Dan Sheridan of Raymond, KS. Francis was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tamy Oberle; three brothers, Melvin Brady, Gary Brady, and Chuck Brady; and two sisters, Jean Lovaas, and Anita Sheridan. A Celebration of Life will be held for Francis and his daughter Tamy at a later date. The family suggests memorials be given to Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons to help with funeral expenses.

CHASE, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO