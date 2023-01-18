Read full article on original website
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chicago Cubs News: An open apology to the front office
At the conclusion of the disappointing 2022 season, I was fully prepared for the Chicago Cubs to be all talk and no action when it came to the 2022-2023 offseason. I was ready to hear all the talk and noise of the money available to spend only to miss out on the big names in the end. I wrote about who I wanted for this team and all the options, feeling I was setting false expectations that the Cubs were going to be big spenders with all their money and show this fan base they meant business. Does this make me a terrible fan? I mean I'm not proud of it. But the way the last handful of seasons have gone, I don't think I was wrong for thinking it.
Jose Abreu on Astros Journey: ‘I'm Now Starting a New Process'
Jose Abreu: 'I'm now starting a new process' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox lost a "franchise icon," as Rick Hahn described Jose Abreu, when he opted to sign with the reigning World Series champions this offseason. Abreu, who played nine seasons with the South Side, signed...
Reliever Aroldis Chapman Inks Deal With Royals, Report Says
Report: Aroldis Chapman signs with Royals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Chicago Cubs reliever Aroldis Chapman has agreed to terms on a contract with the Kansas City Royals, according to a new report. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Thursday afternoon that the 34-year-old had agreed to a one-year deal...
Pedro Grifol Breaks Down White Sox Situation in Right Field
Pedro Grifol explains White Sox plans for right field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Pedro Grifol said prospect Oscar Colas will have "every opportunity" to become the White Sox' everyday right fielder, according to an interview he did on Inside the Clubhouse on 670 The Score. The White Sox...
NBC Sports
Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78
Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Cardinals narrow field of play-by-play candidates to two. One has a metro-east tie.
And he appears to be the early favorite to replace Danny Mac on TV.
Minnesota Timberwolves Owner Alex Rodriguez Shares 5 of His Favorite Books, Including One That ‘Changed My Financial Life'
Alex Rodriguez is just as interested in Prince Harry as the rest of the world. The co-owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and former New York Yankees All-Star third baseman this week shared five of his favorite books with his Instagram followers, with the smash hit from the British royal making the cut.
Bears' Peanut Tillman Fails Hilarious Wing-Eating Prank Challenge
Peanut Tillman gets pranked in wing-eating challenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The King of Pranks goes down. Ex-Bears defensive back, Charles "Peanut" Tillman was pranked into eating very spicy wings while attempting to stave off milk and water for five minutes. "Sweating like I stole something," Tillman said....
