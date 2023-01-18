ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers

It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chicago Cubs News: An open apology to the front office

At the conclusion of the disappointing 2022 season, I was fully prepared for the Chicago Cubs to be all talk and no action when it came to the 2022-2023 offseason. I was ready to hear all the talk and noise of the money available to spend only to miss out on the big names in the end. I wrote about who I wanted for this team and all the options, feeling I was setting false expectations that the Cubs were going to be big spenders with all their money and show this fan base they meant business. Does this make me a terrible fan? I mean I'm not proud of it. But the way the last handful of seasons have gone, I don't think I was wrong for thinking it.
Reliever Aroldis Chapman Inks Deal With Royals, Report Says

Report: Aroldis Chapman signs with Royals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Chicago Cubs reliever Aroldis Chapman has agreed to terms on a contract with the Kansas City Royals, according to a new report. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Thursday afternoon that the 34-year-old had agreed to a one-year deal...
Pedro Grifol Breaks Down White Sox Situation in Right Field

Pedro Grifol explains White Sox plans for right field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Pedro Grifol said prospect Oscar Colas will have "every opportunity" to become the White Sox' everyday right fielder, according to an interview he did on Inside the Clubhouse on 670 The Score. The White Sox...
Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78

Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Bears' Peanut Tillman Fails Hilarious Wing-Eating Prank Challenge

Peanut Tillman gets pranked in wing-eating challenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The King of Pranks goes down. Ex-Bears defensive back, Charles "Peanut" Tillman was pranked into eating very spicy wings while attempting to stave off milk and water for five minutes. "Sweating like I stole something," Tillman said....
CHICAGO, IL
