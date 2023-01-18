10 area volleyball players named to TSWA all-state teams
Ten Denton-area volleyball standouts were recognized among the state's best players Wednesday when the Texas Sports Writers Association's all-state teams were released.
The TSWA annually honors the top UIL volleyball players in the state with first, second and third teams along with honorable mention honorees in each of the six classifications. A strong contingent of area players made the cut, each of whom the Denton Record-Chronicle details below.
Denton-area TSWA all-state volleyball selections
Name Class School Position Honor
Sydney Garrison Sr. Aubrey Outside Hitter 1st team
Kynadi Hall Soph. Aubrey Middle Blocker 3rd team
Katherine Holtman Jr. Argyle Middle Blocker Hon. Mention
Makayla Johnson Sr. Aubrey Libero Hon. Mention
Philomina Klotz Jr. Ponder Middle Blocker Hon. Mention
Piper Mickenheim Soph. Argyle Libero Hon. Mention
Lauren Perry Jr. Denton High Outside Hitter 1st team
Carly Schmucker Sr. Sanger Outside hitter Hon. Mention
Annaleise Sevier Jr. Aubrey Middle Blocker 1st team
Olivia Starr Jr. Aubrey Setter Hon. Mention
