10 area volleyball players named to TSWA all-state teams

Buy Now Aubrey's Sydney Garrison (13) leaps to spike the ball over the net during the Lady Chaps' 2022 state semifinal match versus Bellville. Garrison was one of 10 Denton-area players, including five from Aubrey, to earn TSWA all-state honors Wednesday. Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Ten Denton-area volleyball standouts were recognized among the state's best players Wednesday when the Texas Sports Writers Association's all-state teams were released.

The TSWA annually honors the top UIL volleyball players in the state with first, second and third teams along with honorable mention honorees in each of the six classifications. A strong contingent of area players made the cut, each of whom the Denton Record-Chronicle details below.

Denton-area TSWA all-state volleyball selections

Name Class School Position Honor

Sydney Garrison Sr. Aubrey Outside Hitter 1st team

Kynadi Hall Soph. Aubrey Middle Blocker 3rd team

Katherine Holtman Jr. Argyle Middle Blocker Hon. Mention

Makayla Johnson Sr. Aubrey Libero Hon. Mention

Philomina Klotz Jr. Ponder Middle Blocker Hon. Mention

Piper Mickenheim Soph. Argyle Libero Hon. Mention

Lauren Perry Jr. Denton High Outside Hitter 1st team

Carly Schmucker Sr. Sanger Outside hitter Hon. Mention

Annaleise Sevier Jr. Aubrey Middle Blocker 1st team

Olivia Starr Jr. Aubrey Setter Hon. Mention