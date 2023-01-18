ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Jim Harbaugh decides to return to Michigan football...but is all well in Ann Arbor?; Tom Izzo pre-Rutgers press conference | Positive news concerning forward Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 18, 2023

By Al Martin
wkar.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now

On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games.  At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard.  Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wisportsheroics.com

Michigan Star Calls Wisconsin “Scumbags”

In a podcast from Roundball found at @roundballpod, Michigan basketball player Hunter Dickinson let the world know his feelings about Wisconsin. Without giving any supporting reasons, Dickinson said, “Wisconsin, they’re just scumbags.”. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson calls the #Badgers "scumbags". Via @roundballpod https://t.co/iKF5LQ9Lad. Hunter Dickinson wasn’t done spewing...
MADISON, WI
MLive.com

Portage Northern all-state running back makes college football commitment

PORTAGE, MI – Wayne State’s 2023 football roster will have some Southwest Michigan flavor following Thursday’s commitment from Portage Northern running back XaVior Tyus. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior committed to the Detroit-based Division II program via Twitter, making him the second Northern athlete from the 2023 graduating class set to join the Warriors, after Huskie quarterback Cane Mack made his college decision in July.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

DeJuan Rogers gets head-coaching job after guiding Belleville football to state title

DeJuan Rogers was named head football coach at Belleville by the school’s athletic director Joe Brodie on Thursday. “Based on the experience and rapport that Coach Rogers has with the kids and the program combined with his coaching skills and the outstanding job he did in the interim during the state championship run, we feel he is the best fit to lead our program next year and years to come,” Brodie said.
BELLEVILLE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

After 34 years, Brian Dickerson is calling it a day. Here's his exit interview. | Opinion

The lights had come on in the street outside my house, and a bluesy saxophone was playing on the stereo as I sat gazing into the fireplace. Sprawled across her usual perch on the back of my armchair, my Goldendoodle stretched her forelegs and let out a long sigh. What is this — the playlist for a funeral service? the dog asked. I mean, I’m happy to keep you company, but could we put on something a...
DETROIT, MI
thesalinepost.com

1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent

(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy