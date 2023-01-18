Jim Harbaugh decides to return to Michigan football...but is all well in Ann Arbor?; Tom Izzo pre-Rutgers press conference | Positive news concerning forward Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 18, 2023

Read full article on original website
This Is Michigan's Best Offensive Line Ever
Michigan has had star-studded offensive lines for decades but the 2023 version could be the best ever.
Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now
On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games. At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard. Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor Defensive Player of the Year Bruce Williams makes college football choice
ANN ARBOR – One of the state’s top defensive football players has found his collegiate home. Bruce Williams of Ann Arbor Huron announced on Friday afternoon his commitment to play for Dartmouth. He was offered by Dartmouth in May of last year.
Is another 2024 five-star QB emerging on Michigan’s radar?
Michigan’s football program went all-in on Detroit Martin Luther King five-star quarterback Dante Moore during the class of 2023 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines were the first program to offer Moore when he was in eighth grade, long before he ascended into one of the top overall prospects in the country.
wisportsheroics.com
Michigan Star Calls Wisconsin “Scumbags”
In a podcast from Roundball found at @roundballpod, Michigan basketball player Hunter Dickinson let the world know his feelings about Wisconsin. Without giving any supporting reasons, Dickinson said, “Wisconsin, they’re just scumbags.”. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson calls the #Badgers "scumbags". Via @roundballpod https://t.co/iKF5LQ9Lad. Hunter Dickinson wasn’t done spewing...
JUST IN: Michigan Football Assistant Terminated
In a strange and unexpected turn of events, Michigan Football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been terminated from his position with the program.
MLive.com
Portage Northern all-state running back makes college football commitment
PORTAGE, MI – Wayne State’s 2023 football roster will have some Southwest Michigan flavor following Thursday’s commitment from Portage Northern running back XaVior Tyus. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior committed to the Detroit-based Division II program via Twitter, making him the second Northern athlete from the 2023 graduating class set to join the Warriors, after Huskie quarterback Cane Mack made his college decision in July.
Detroit News
DeJuan Rogers gets head-coaching job after guiding Belleville football to state title
DeJuan Rogers was named head football coach at Belleville by the school’s athletic director Joe Brodie on Thursday. “Based on the experience and rapport that Coach Rogers has with the kids and the program combined with his coaching skills and the outstanding job he did in the interim during the state championship run, we feel he is the best fit to lead our program next year and years to come,” Brodie said.
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
After 34 years, Brian Dickerson is calling it a day. Here's his exit interview. | Opinion
The lights had come on in the street outside my house, and a bluesy saxophone was playing on the stereo as I sat gazing into the fireplace. Sprawled across her usual perch on the back of my armchair, my Goldendoodle stretched her forelegs and let out a long sigh. What is this — the playlist for a funeral service? the dog asked. I mean, I’m happy to keep you company, but could we put on something a...
thesalinepost.com
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor
New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
After 5 break-ins and a fire, Ann Arbor restaurant considers closing
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A slew of break-ins has pushed a restaurant closer to shutting down its Ann Arbor location as it plans opening an Ypsilanti location. Earthen Jar confirmed earlier this week it will be opening an Ypsilanti location. But it’s unclear if the Indian restaurant will remain in Ann Arbor much longer.
Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent
(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
Only 5% of U.S. colleges earned this award. Eastern Michigan University is one of them
YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has received a rating for its sustainability efforts that less than 5% of all U.S. colleges receive. The bronze STARS rating was given to EMU by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. STARS stands for Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System.
New system successfully controlling odor on once-stinky Ann Arbor street
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials resolved three years ago to launch a $34,000 odor study to further investigate a stinky street. That was after several years of complaints from residents desperate for a solution to the lingering stench of sewage along Arborview Boulevard, particularly during warm months.
