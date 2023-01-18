ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Navy Times

How a comedian and Air Force spouse are helping feed military families

Food insecurity isn’t funny. But one stand-up comedian hopes her humor will garner the attention the problem needs. “Did you know that most people need to eat to live?” Ashley Gutermuth, an Air Force spouse in New Jersey, deadpans as the camera surveys a table stacked with produce, rice, canned goods and more in a Dec. 15, 2022, Instagram video.
ALASKA STATE
Navy Times

New report quantifies ‘considerable’ pandemic impact on Army spouses

The vast majority of Army spouses surveyed over a year’s time during the height of the pandemic indicated the global crisis had a considerable impact on their lives, according to a new analysis by the RAND Corporation. While those findings are not surprising and reflect the impact COVID-19 had...
Navy Times

Navy lays out new 12-week parental leave policy

The Navy on Thursday announced details on the military’s new policy providing 12 weeks of parental leave to parents after birth, adoption or long-term foster care placement. Before the change, new moms got six weeks of parental leave and six weeks of convalescent leave. For the first time, the...
Navy Times

Veterans lunge into world of wheelchair fencing

As she lunged against her opponent, quickly recovering, then parrying another attack, Marine Corps veteran Jataya Taylor was reminded of how far she had come since she’d first held a sword. “In the military, they train you so much that it’s just a natural reaction,” she told Military Times....
COLORADO STATE
Navy Times

Defense bill OKs future national intelligence museum

A new museum focusing on the intelligence and special operations communities is coming to northern Virginia. In its latest national defense spending bill, Congress officially recognized the planned institution as The National Museum of Intelligence and Special Operations. The $125 million privately funded facility is likely to hold a groundbreaking...
ASHBURN, VA
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Military.com

Navy Fires Two Ship Commanders in One Day

The Navy has fired two commanding officers at two separate commands over a loss of confidence in their ability to lead, the service announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, the commander of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Carney, were both relieved by their bosses on Wednesday, the Navy said in two separate press releases.
VIRGINIA STATE
Military.com

The Army Forced to Change the Name of Its New Rifle

The Army is changing the name of its new rifle after accidentally taking a name from an unrelated existing weapon, the service announced Wednesday. The service's upcoming M5 from Sig Sauer will now be called the M7 after it was discovered Colt Industries also makes a weapon called the M5. The light machine gun set to replace the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, or SAW, the M250, will not change.
MilitaryTimes

VA to pay for all emergency mental health care starting next week

Starting Jan. 17, all veterans will be able to access emergency mental health care free of charge at any Veterans Affairs medical facility or outside clinic, regardless of whether they are already enrolled in department health care services. Department officials announced the new policy on Friday as part of nationwide...
marinelink.com

US Navy Relieves Two Commanding Officers

File photo: Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain, in June 2020. (Photo: Peter Lewis / U.S. Navy) The U.S. Navy on Thursday announced it has relieved the commanding officers of two of its U.S. East Coast warships, USS Carney (DDG 64) and USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19).
MilitaryTimes

Army veteran sentenced, fined in theft of Fort Hood gear

The second of two Army veterans charged with stealing more than $2 million worth of military gear from Fort Hood unit inventories was sentenced Wednesday. Brandon Dominic Brown received three years probation and an order to pay $1.3 million in restitution to the U.S. government, originally reported by The Killeen (Texas) Daily Herald newspaper.
FORT HOOD, TX
WDTN

Three active duty US Marines charged in Jan. 6 riot

(The Hill) – Three active duty U.S. Marines were charged this week with misdemeanors for breaking into the U.S. Capitol during the rioting on Jan. 6, 2021, as a far-right mob sought to overturn certification of the 2020 election. The FBI charged Micah Coomer, Dodge Dale Hellonen and Joshua...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

