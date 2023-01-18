ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Stephen Curry Not Impressed With Malcolm Brogdon After Celtics Win?

Stephen Curry saw zero reason to dish out any credit following Thursday night’s 121-118 Boston Celtics overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors. More specifically, the Warriors star didn’t feel the need to praise Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon, who didn’t partake in last season’s deep Celtics playoff...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Chicago

Victor Wembanyama Attends Bulls Vs. Pistons Paris Game

Watching his future team? Victor Wembanyama attends Bulls-Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Victor Wembanyama may be getting an in-person look at his next team on Thursday. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was in attendance for the Chicago Bulls' matchup with the Detroit Pistons...
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBC Chicago

Bears Give Eddie Jackson Award for Comeback 2022 NFL Season

Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

WATCH: Nick Sirianni Rocks Chain in Crazy Eagles Postgame Locker Room

WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

Eagles Soar to 28-0 First-Half Cushion Vs. Giants in Divisional Round

Philadelphia soared to a 28-0 lead at halftime over the New York Giants at home in their divisional round battle. Jalen Hurts and Co. had no issues showing why they are the NFC's No. 1 seed, marching down the field on their opening drive to score a touchdown. On a third-and-five from the Giants' 16-yard line, tight end Dallas Goedert hauled in a one-handed catch on an out route and turned his way upfield and into the end zone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Jaxson Stauber Earns 1st NHL Win in 1st Start

Hawks' Jaxson Stauber earns 1st NHL win in 1st start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks goaltender Jaxson Stauber recorded his first career NHL win in his first career NHL start on Saturday after beating the St. Louis Blues 5-3 at Enterprise Center. Stauber was tested early and often,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: Ian Cunningham Turns Down Arizona Cardinals GM Position

Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer,...
CHICAGO, IL
