Why Charles Barkley said Celtics’ Jayson Tatum must change his mentality on Warriors win
When the Celtics overcame the Warriors in an overtime thriller Thursday, they finally got over the team that beat them in the Finals last season. It was an emotional, gritty victory where guys like Al Horford expressed how much he wanted to win that game over that team. But Jayson...
In Load Management Era, Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Set to Hit Milestone
Durable DeRozan set to play in 1,000th career game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The next time DeMar DeRozan takes the court---and it’s an extremely safe bet that’s for Monday’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks---he will play his 1,000th career game. “Really?” DeRozan said. “Wow,...
Stephen Curry Not Impressed With Malcolm Brogdon After Celtics Win?
Stephen Curry saw zero reason to dish out any credit following Thursday night’s 121-118 Boston Celtics overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors. More specifically, the Warriors star didn’t feel the need to praise Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon, who didn’t partake in last season’s deep Celtics playoff...
Victor Wembanyama Attends Bulls Vs. Pistons Paris Game
Watching his future team? Victor Wembanyama attends Bulls-Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Victor Wembanyama may be getting an in-person look at his next team on Thursday. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was in attendance for the Chicago Bulls' matchup with the Detroit Pistons...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bruins confirm key veteran will miss at least four weeks
The Bruins will be without a key depth veteran for the next little while as the team announced that center Tomas Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left foot on Thursday night. He will miss at least the next four weeks due to the injury and will be re-evaluated at that time.
Patriots Rumors: New Insight Into Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Coordinator Interview
The Patriots on Thursday reportedly interviewed Bill O’Brien for their offensive coordinator opening, the first step toward what many believe will be a necessary reunion in New England. So, how did O’Brien’s sit-down with Bill Belichick go?. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer offered insight Thursday during an episode...
Bears Give Eddie Jackson Award for Comeback 2022 NFL Season
Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.
WATCH: Nick Sirianni Rocks Chain in Crazy Eagles Postgame Locker Room
WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room.
Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's Dad Separated After Exchanging Words at Grizzlies-Lakers Game
Tempers flared during Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies...but the incident primarily involved an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the player's father. Tee Morant, the father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant, and Shannon Sharpe, a former NFL player turned Fox Sports television personality, exchanged...
Minnesota Timberwolves Owner Alex Rodriguez Shares 5 of His Favorite Books, Including One That ‘Changed My Financial Life'
Alex Rodriguez is just as interested in Prince Harry as the rest of the world. The co-owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and former New York Yankees All-Star third baseman this week shared five of his favorite books with his Instagram followers, with the smash hit from the British royal making the cut.
Eagles Soar to 28-0 First-Half Cushion Vs. Giants in Divisional Round
Philadelphia soared to a 28-0 lead at halftime over the New York Giants at home in their divisional round battle. Jalen Hurts and Co. had no issues showing why they are the NFC's No. 1 seed, marching down the field on their opening drive to score a touchdown. On a third-and-five from the Giants' 16-yard line, tight end Dallas Goedert hauled in a one-handed catch on an out route and turned his way upfield and into the end zone.
Common Theme Emerges Regarding Health Of Red Sox’s Garrett Whitlock
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — For Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock, “amazing” was the word of choice Saturday afternoon. It’s how the 26-year-old described how he feels physically, which should be music to the ears of Red Sox fans, after undergoing season-ending hip surgery in September. “I...
Blackhawks' Jaxson Stauber Earns 1st NHL Win in 1st Start
Hawks' Jaxson Stauber earns 1st NHL win in 1st start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks goaltender Jaxson Stauber recorded his first career NHL win in his first career NHL start on Saturday after beating the St. Louis Blues 5-3 at Enterprise Center. Stauber was tested early and often,...
Report: Ian Cunningham Turns Down Arizona Cardinals GM Position
Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer,...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Offense Continues to Roll in Win for Blues
10 observations: Hawks offense continues to roll in win for Blues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks knocked off the St. Louis Blues 5-3 at Enterprise Center on Saturday for their sixth win in seven games. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. Jaxson Stauber made his...
Why Patriots fans should thank Tony Dungy for Devin McCourty never leaving New England
It doesn’t happen often in today’s NFL, but Devin McCourty has been a wire-to-wire New England Patriot. Bill Belichick drafted McCourty in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and over the next 13 years, the safety signed three extensions to stay in Foxborough. He’ll be a no-doubt Patriots Hall of Famer when he’s eligible after retirement.
