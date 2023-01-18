Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Read full article on original website
Arsenal vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Arsenal and Manchester United collide as the two form teams in the Premier League aim to continue their unlikely charges. The Gunners just keep on rolling as Mikel Arteta’s youngsters won easily at bitter rivals Tottenham last time out and have extended their lead atop the Premier League table. They look like they are having the time of their life and enjoying being at the top of the table at the midway point of the season. Now, can they sustain this title push and kick on towards the finish line?
Liverpool v Chelsea - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Liverpool face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
Aston Villa fan, 54, who shouted racist slur at Raheem Sterling is banned for three years
Aston Villa fan Timothy Hyslop, 54, has been banned from matches for three years after shouting racist abuse at Chelsea star Raheem Sterling (pictured) on October 16 last year.
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news
The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope...
Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
With Chelsea frolicking around in the transfer market like it’s 2003, with a new player walking through the doors seemingly every single day, it’s hard to keep up with who all may or may not be available to play, who all may or may not be ready to play, and who all may or may not be fit to play this weekend. Thankfully, we have two weeks off afterwards, through the end of the month and the transfer window, so that should help calm the situation down.
Arsenal vs Manchester United predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Manchester United visit Premier League leaders Arsenal in a blockbuster clash at the top of the table today - but they will be without the influential Casemiro for the trip to the Emirates.Casemiro is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season against Crystal Palace on Wednesday - as Erik ten Hag’s resurgent side dropped points for the first time in six Premier League matches.It meant they missed the chance to cut the gap to Arsenal to six points ahead of this afternoon’s clash - as Mikel Arteta’s side continue to set a blistering pace at...
Manchester United and Leeds could play their Premier League games against each other five days apart
Erik ten Hag 's men were due to welcome the West Yorkshire side to Old Trafford on September 18, only for the match to be postponed due events surrounding the Queen's funeral.
Wolves complete £3.3m deal to sign Craig Dawson from West Ham
Wolves have completed the signing of Craig Dawson from West Ham. The centre-back returns to the Midlands having spent a large chunk of his playing career at West Brom before moving to London in 2019. Dawson joins Wolves for a £3.3m fee after weeks of speculation, in which the West...
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
It’s been a week of rest for Newcastle after the Magpies crashed out of the FA Cup earlier this month having lost to Sheff Wednesday. With no games played following last weekend’s thriller against Fulham at St James’ Park, NUFC returns to action this Saturday going on the road to visit Crystal Palace in London for the third matchup between both sides this season (one in the Premier League, one in the Carabao Cup) and two draws in the prior two.
Is Liverpool vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Two clubs who expected to be in the running for title challenges and top four spots instead meet in midtable, as Liverpool host Chelsea.Ninth and tenth respectively is not where these sides anticipated being at this stage of the season, though inconsistency elsewhere means they could yet push far higher up the table - if they can get their act together defensively in particular.The Blues are trying to do that by signing new players for new boss Graham Potter, with Benoit Badiashile into the side recently after joining from Monaco and Mykhailo Mudryk a potential debutant after being brought in...
Manchester City vs Wolves live stream: how to watch Premier League online
Manchester City host Wolves on Sunday afternoon in a Premier League encounter that has much more going for it than the 2nd vs 16th table positions would initially suggest. Pep Guardiola's side have wavered since just before the World Cup break and will be fresh from having a flea in their ear courtesy of the manager, while relegation-threatened Wolves are starting to turn a corner under new boss Julen Lopetegui. Not one to miss, then.
Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the game against Liverpool in 2005?
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the RB Leipzig line-up from the game against Bayern...
MATCHDAY: Chelsea visits Liverpool in unusual midtable clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Chelsea and Liverpool find themselves in unusual midtable territory ahead of their Premier League showdown at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's team has lost back-to-back league games and slipped to ninth place. Tenth-place Chelsea ended a four-game winless run in all competitions with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend. None of the top three are in action but fourth-place Newcastle visits Palace in the nightcap. West Ham hopes to have new striker Danny Ings available when fellow struggler Everton visits London Stadium. Last-place Southampton hosts Aston Villa. Nottingham Forest is at Bournemouth, and Leicester hosts Brighton.
Where To Watch Arsenal v Manchester United, Broadcast Details, Premier League, Live Stream
Here is where you can find all the information you need on where to watch Arsenal v Manchester United on Sunday.
Aston Villa edges past Southampton amid VAR drama
Aston Villa edged past Southampton at St Mary’s with a 1-0 win but all of the talk will be about a goal disallowed by VAR. James Ward-Prowse thought he had given Southampton the lead with a deflected effort but it was disallowed after referee Michael Salisbury was asked to go to the VAR monitor as a foul was spotted by Mohamed Elyounoussi on Jacob Ramsey. He then disallowed the goal.
Top Ten: Sunderland's best ever January signings
Sunderland haven't always got January signings right, but when they have it has been glorious.
Stoke City vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s poor second-half performance as they travel to Staffordshire to face Stoke City. The Potters haven’t had a hugely successful season and that will come as a surprise to many considering how strong their squad is and the fact they have Alex Neil in charge. Neil managed to win promotion with Sunderland last season and did well with Norwich City in the past - but that will count for nothing at the bet365 Stadium unless he can turn things around quickly.
Watch Leeds United vs. Brentford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
The Premier League returns on Sunday. Current Records: Brentford 7-4-8; Leeds United 4-9-5 Leeds United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Brentford. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.83 goals per contest.
Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Harry Kane
Chelsea are one of the clubs who have interest in moving for Harry Kane in the summer and they are also one of the only clubs likely to be able to afford him. Manchester United however have now reportedly joined the race and could provide massive competition to Chelsea for the signature of Kane, who is expected to leave Spurs at the end of this season.
Soccer-Drone halts play at Southampton v Villa
SOUTHAMPTON, England (Reuters) - Southampton's home Premier League game against Aston Villa was suspended shortly before halftime on Saturday after a drone was spotted flying over St Mary's Stadium. Referee Michael Salisbury consulted with both captains before leading the players off the pitch for their own safety three minutes before...
