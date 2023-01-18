ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace in loss to Lionel Messi's PSG

Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring his old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday's exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Klopp grateful for small step after Liverpool-Chelsea draw

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Despite reaching 1,000 games in management, Jurgen Klopp must feel like he is at the beginning of a new journey at Liverpool. An uninspiring 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday was in stark contrast to the glorious performances his teams have produced during his trophy-laden time at Anfield.
NBC Sports

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news

The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope...
BBC

Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
NBC Sports

Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch

Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
FOX Sports

Arrest shatters Dani Alves' image as soccer's witty winner

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves has spent his first night in pre-trial jail for alleged sexual assault in Spain, an incident that has left his wife distraught and shocked the soccer world. If he is found guilty, it will also destroy the already severely damaged reputation of one...
The Guardian

Frank Lampard vows to ‘dig in’ after Everton loss leaves him clinging to job

Frank Lampard vowed to “dig in” after a damaging defeat by West Ham in a crucial clash at the bottom of the table left Everton’s manager clinging to his job. In a potentially significant development Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, was at the London Stadium to watch Lampard’s side slip deeper into relegation trouble. Moshiri had not attended an Everton game since October 2021 and he could decide that it is time for a change of manager.
SB Nation

Everton at West Ham: Predicted Line-Up | 4-4-effin-2?

A defeat last week seemed like it would spell the end for Frank Lampard’s Everton career. But, for now at least, he’s been given a little time. But the jeopardy is higher than ever in this game and the loser will likely sack their manager. Heck, even a draw might see both managers ousted – similarly to the end of the 2017/18 season when both Everton and West Ham played out a draw to end the season that saw Sam Allardyce and David Moyes lose their jobs shortly after.
SB Nation

West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace

44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...

