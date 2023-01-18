Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace in loss to Lionel Messi's PSG
Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring his old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday's exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style...
Klopp grateful for small step after Liverpool-Chelsea draw
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Despite reaching 1,000 games in management, Jurgen Klopp must feel like he is at the beginning of a new journey at Liverpool. An uninspiring 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday was in stark contrast to the glorious performances his teams have produced during his trophy-laden time at Anfield.
Erling Haaland hat-trick sees off Wolves as Manchester City close gap on Arsenal
The hat-trick man is back – if he was ever away. Erling Haaland’s fourth Premier League treble swept him to 25 competition goals, 31 in all, and may signal Manchester City are again the slick winning machine Pep Guardiola demanded. The win takes the champions to two behind...
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news
The Premier League’s bottom three could await Bournemouth if it loses to Nottingham Forest when the Cherries host the Tricky Trees at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The league’s two leakiest back lines tangle when Forest (-19) and Bournemouth (-23) hope...
BBC
Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
BBC
Saturday's transfer gossip: Kane, Mount, Firmino, Reus, Bellingham, Souttar, Kiwior, Chambers
Manchester United are interested in bringing Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, to Old Trafford this summer. (Mail) Chelsea are stepping up attempts to agree a new contract with England midfielder Mason Mount in the face of the growing prospect of Liverpool trying to buy the 24-year-old this summer. (Guardian)
NBC Sports
Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch
Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
FOX Sports
Arrest shatters Dani Alves' image as soccer's witty winner
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves has spent his first night in pre-trial jail for alleged sexual assault in Spain, an incident that has left his wife distraught and shocked the soccer world. If he is found guilty, it will also destroy the already severely damaged reputation of one...
Frank Lampard vows to ‘dig in’ after Everton loss leaves him clinging to job
Frank Lampard vowed to “dig in” after a damaging defeat by West Ham in a crucial clash at the bottom of the table left Everton’s manager clinging to his job. In a potentially significant development Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, was at the London Stadium to watch Lampard’s side slip deeper into relegation trouble. Moshiri had not attended an Everton game since October 2021 and he could decide that it is time for a change of manager.
Top Ten: Sunderland's best ever January signings
Sunderland haven't always got January signings right, but when they have it has been glorious.
SB Nation
Everton at West Ham: Predicted Line-Up | 4-4-effin-2?
A defeat last week seemed like it would spell the end for Frank Lampard’s Everton career. But, for now at least, he’s been given a little time. But the jeopardy is higher than ever in this game and the loser will likely sack their manager. Heck, even a draw might see both managers ousted – similarly to the end of the 2017/18 season when both Everton and West Ham played out a draw to end the season that saw Sam Allardyce and David Moyes lose their jobs shortly after.
SB Nation
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace
44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
