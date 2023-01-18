A defeat last week seemed like it would spell the end for Frank Lampard’s Everton career. But, for now at least, he’s been given a little time. But the jeopardy is higher than ever in this game and the loser will likely sack their manager. Heck, even a draw might see both managers ousted – similarly to the end of the 2017/18 season when both Everton and West Ham played out a draw to end the season that saw Sam Allardyce and David Moyes lose their jobs shortly after.

