Effective: 2023-01-22 07:45:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; Minnehaha; Moody DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one half mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures below freezing may lead to slick spots on roadways. Drive with extra caution. Be aware of quickly changing conditions.

BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO