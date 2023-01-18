Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beadle, Bon Homme, Clay, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, McCook by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 07:45:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beadle; Bon Homme; Clay; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; McCook; Miner; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one half mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures below freezing may lead to slick spots on roadways. Drive with extra caution. Be aware of quickly changing conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Moody by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 07:45:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; Minnehaha; Moody DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one half mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures below freezing may lead to slick spots on roadways. Drive with extra caution. Be aware of quickly changing conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 08:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one half mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures below freezing may lead to slick spots on roadways. Drive with extra caution. Be aware of quickly changing conditions.
