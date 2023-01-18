Morris Township Looking to Hiring; Check out all the open positions

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - The Morris Township Recreation Department is hiring. The department is looking for a full time and part time positions.

Positions open:

Full-Time Recreation Supervisor. Anyone interested should Submit resume to: resume@morristwp.com

Part-Time PARKS, COURTS & ATHLETIC FIELD MONITOR. Anyone interested should submit applications to bfoelsch@morristwp.com

Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens

Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!



