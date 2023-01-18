ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Morris Township Looking to Hiring; Check out all the open positions

By Susie Scholz
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -  The Morris Township Recreation Department is hiring.  The department is looking for a full time and part time positions.

Positions open:

Full-Time Recreation Supervisor. Anyone interested should Submit resume to: resume@morristwp.com
Part-Time PARKS, COURTS & ATHLETIC FIELD MONITOR. Anyone interested should submit applications to bfoelsch@morristwp.com

Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens

Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIJiq_0kJN7X4q00

Comments / 0

Related
TAPinto.net

Muslim Residents Ask East Brunswick Board of Education to Close Schools for Eid

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - A group of local Muslim residents have asked the East Brunswick Board of Education to make Eid an official holiday and to close the schools. Parents and students plead their case at a Board of Education meeting on Thursday, January 19. Eid is a major holiday in the Islamic religion that marks the end of Ramadan. This year, Ramadan will begin on March 23 and Eid is observed on Friday, April 21, for three days. Residents were asking the board to close schools for at least one day to give Muslim students the chance to observe the holiday. “I have had the privilege to watch the Muslim community grow throughout my high school career in East Brunswick, and the main concern of each of them is Eid,” said a Muslim East Brunswick High School Student, “As a town that values diversity, it is important that we not just say so but show it to our Muslim students.” At the end of the meeting, the board decided to table an agenda item regarding the school calendar. Members of the board thanked the community for their comments and promised to look further into this issue.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed

Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Are You Ready for a Disaster? Fair Lawn Library Presentation Scheduled for January 24

FAIR LAWN, NJ - Disaster Planning. One would hope it was never needed, but more than one disastrous event has occurred during the last 20 years. Were you ready? Tom Metzler, CEM and Eric Boettcher will discuss the local hazards and vulnerabilities in and around Fair Lawn on Tuesday, January 24 at 7 p.m. Learn tips on how to prepare for and have a plan in place to protect your family in the event of an emergency. ​Participants will receive a free radio, while supplies last. No registration is required for this in-person program.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lake Como’s Annual “Kilt Run” to return to Bar Anticipation

LAKE COMO, NJ — Lads and lasses will be swapping out their sweats for some Irish garb at the annual Kilt Run this year, which is returning to Lake Como once again. At the most recent Mayor and Council meeting, an application to hold the event on March 18 was approved. The run/walk will again be held at Bar Anticipation, located at 703 16th Avenue.  Participants will be walking or running two miles sporting a kilt provided by race organizers. The run costs $30 to register after January 21 and $25 for those who registered earlier. Registration comes with a kilt,...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Meet Harley, the Newest Four-Legged Member of the Phillipsburg Police Department

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The Phillipsburg Police Department welcomed a new member to the Police force today. She’s a K-9 unit addition, Police Chief Stettner confirmed to TAPinto Phillipsburg.   Meet Harley! The town received a call that finally, she was ready to be picked up for duty.  Police K9s are specially bred service dogs who undergo extensive training, enabling them to assist their human partners with a variety of important tasks. Common K9 duties include suspect tracking and apprehension, narcotic and explosive detection, and search and rescue. Harley was introduced to the community on a town social media post today, and according to Mayor...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Notable Women of Ridgewood: Henrietta Hawes

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – Hawes Elementary School in Ridgewood is named for a woman who can only be described as a trailblazer. With a hand in everything from real estate to community service during her 68 years in the village, Henrietta Hawes did not just serve Ridgewood, she embodied it. Born Henrietta Houston on September 11, 1870, in Oswego, New York, she was the daughter of railroad executive Theodore Houston. According to a September 1960 Ridgewood Herald feature written for her 90th birthday, Hawes’ first visit to Ridgewood was when she was seven and visited her grandparents, the Brinsmaids, in their home...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham 'Sisters Act' of Crawfords and Jengs Boost Cougar Swim Team to 14th Straight Morris County Championship

MORRISTOWN, NJ -- Over the years, the most mentioned positive experience about being a member of the Chatham girls swim program is the family atmosphere created within the team. On Saturday, the Cougar girls took that theme to a new level when actual family members led Chatham's charge to its 14th straight Morris County Swimming Championship held at Morristown High. The Crawford sisters, senior Kate and freshman Madeline, and the Jeng siblings, senior Flora and freshman Gloria, were the top four point scorers in the meet, combining for 114 of Chatham's 287 points, more than 100 ahead of runner-up Kinnelon, which ended with 175.50. Madeline Crawford...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Little Theatre's Directors Open House Sunday January 29

Nutley Little Theatre is holding a Director’s Open House on Sunday, January 29 at 1:00 p.m. ﻿Anyone who has any interest in Directing at NLT are invited to join us for a chance to meet the Season Planning Committee, ask any questions you may have, discuss your ideas for any future submissions, and see the space if you haven't already! Light refreshments and snacks will be provided. Please RSVP to seasonplanningnlt@gmail.com by Friday, January 27 if you are available and interested in attending! Thank you, and we look forward to seeing you there! Sincerely, Nutley Little Theatre Season Planning Committee
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cranford Planning Board Makes Decision on 750 Walnut Application

CRANFORD, NJ - After six months of testimony over seven meetings, the Cranford Planning Board has made its decision on the 750 Walnut application.  The plan for 750 Walnut will divide the property into commercial and residential space. The commercial area will provide "flex space" for businesses, potentially as distribution locations for smaller businesses, according to July 2022 testimony from James Rhatican, the Vice President of Land Use and Development and Assistant General Counsel at Hartz Mountain Industries. The residential area will consist of 250 units. Thirty-eight of those apartments will be used for affordable housing: consisting of eight three-bedroom apartments, twenty-four two-bedroom apartments, and...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Author Gregory Tomaini to present poetry reading at Asbury Park Public Library on January 25

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Asbury Park Public Library, located at 500 First Ave, will present a poetry reading event featuring author Gregory Tomaini on Wednesday, January 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradley Room. Tomaini will be reading pieces from his book, “The Rainbow Cantos” which was published in June of 2022.  Tomaini is a first-generation LGBTQ Federal McNair Scholar and the author of seven books.  Tomaini's works can be found at grtomaini.com.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Stray Dog Found in Bloomfield Available for Adoption

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--This past Friday night a dog was found in the area of Byrd Ave in Bloomfield. The female dog was found with no tags in the area of Vassar Field and St Thomas Church with a pink harness and blue leash attached, on online plea was made by the Bloomfield Animal Shelter to find her owner.   Today, the owner was located. The dog was voluntarily surrendered to the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and will be available for adoption soon.  Stay tuned for updates on how you could make this pup a part of your family. 
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Diamond Spring Road Closed Today

DENVILLE, NJ - Diamond Spring Road will be closed in both directions until about 4 p.m. today, police said. The closure, for road repair, began at 9 a.m. Police are asking motorists to follow all signs and detours. "Police Officers will be present if you should need further assistance," they said. "Expect delays and give yourself extra time during the morning and afternoon commutes.  We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience." Thank you for reading TAPinto Denville! TAPinto Denville is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising. Make sure you don’t miss any Denville news! Click here to sign-up for our free, daily e-newsletter. Like us on Facebook @DenvilleTAP and follow us on Twitter @DenvilleTAP. Download the TAPinto App for FREE in the Google Play Store and the Apple Store today. Search for “tapinto” or “tapinto.net.” Want to help support local journalism and promote your business to thousands of community-minded readers? Become a TAPinto Denville sponsor! Call (908) 279-0303, x224, or click here. To send press releases, classified ads, items for the event calendar, “Milestones” announcements, etc., look for the “Submit Content” link on the homepage.  
DENVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Irish Goodbye? Police Seek 3 Adults Who Didn't Pay Restaurant Bill

RARITAN, NJ - Police are seeking the public's help finding three adults who did not pay their bill after dining at Char Steakhouse on Route 202. The three adults failed to pay their bill after dining at the restaurant recently. Witnesses said the three adults spoke with Irish accents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Benjamin Griffin at 908-725-6700, ext. 18. Tips can be provided anonymously.
RARITAN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
jerseybites.com

Group Behind Deal Lake Bar + Co. to Purchase Langosta Lounge and Asbury Park Yacht Club

Local bar, restaurant, and entertainment group BarCo Brands, best known for Deal Lake Bar + Co. in Loch Arbour, has announced it has reached a deal with Marilyn Schlossbach to acquire her businesses on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. The group has offered employment to all existing managers and staff and plans to continue to operate with only brief closures for training and cosmetic changes to the interior.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Free Rabies Vaccination Clinics to be Held in Montclair Area

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Two free rabies vaccination clinics will be held in February, Township Officials announced. These clinics are open to residents of any town. Rabies vaccination clinics are as follows:    **All clinics are walk-in** Montclair Date: February 6, 2023 Time: 6 pm – 7:30 pm (Dogs 6-6:45; cats 6:45 - 7:30) Location: Montclair Animal Shelter; 77 N. Willow St. Cost: Free Cedar Grove Date: February 15, 2023 Time: 6 pm – 7:30 pm (Dogs 6-6:45; cats 6:45 - 7:30) Location: Cedar Grove Municipal Building; 525 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove Cost: Free For more info, call 973-744-1400 or email info@montclairnjusa.org
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy