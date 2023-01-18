Rahway High School Musicians Selected for Prestigious Central Jersey Honors Band

RAHWAY, NJ —Four Rahway High School (RHS) band members have just been selected to perform with the prestigious Central New Jersey Music Educators Association High School Honors Band.

RHS band director Meagan Spatz said she nominated Alex Martino, Joskar Yanes, Kimberly Reyes, and Michael Nieves "based on their high level of performance, musical achievement, work ethic, and positive attitudes."

Students selected represent schools from each of the six central New Jersey counties: Hunterdon, Monmouth, Mercer, Somerset, Middlesex, and Union.

Following student nominations, a committee of representative band directors then makes the final decision, assessing its long list of nominated students in order to create an honors band with ideal instrumentation.

Juniors and seniors are given priority over younger students. Alex Martino and Kimberly Reyes are seniors. Joskar Yanes is a junior. Michael Nieves, who plays the tuba, is a sophomore.

The Honors Band concert will take place this Saturday, January 21, at 4 p.m. at Sayreville War Memorial High School, located at 820 Washington Rd. in Parlin.

Anyone wishing to attend the concert should email Meagan Spatz at mspatz@rahway.net for ticket information.

