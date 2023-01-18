ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahway, NJ

Rahway High School Musicians Selected for Prestigious Central Jersey Honors Band

By David Brighouse
 3 days ago

RAHWAY, NJ —Four Rahway High School (RHS) band members have just been selected to perform with the prestigious Central New Jersey Music Educators Association High School Honors Band.

RHS band director Meagan Spatz said she nominated Alex Martino, Joskar Yanes, Kimberly Reyes, and Michael Nieves "based on their high level of performance, musical achievement, work ethic, and positive attitudes."

Students selected represent schools from each of the six central New Jersey counties: Hunterdon, Monmouth, Mercer, Somerset, Middlesex, and Union.

Following student nominations, a committee of representative band directors then makes the final decision, assessing its long list of nominated students in order to create an honors band with ideal instrumentation.

Juniors and seniors are given priority over younger students. Alex Martino and Kimberly Reyes are seniors. Joskar Yanes is a junior. Michael Nieves, who plays the tuba, is a sophomore.

The Honors Band concert will take place this Saturday, January 21, at 4 p.m. at Sayreville War Memorial High School, located at 820 Washington Rd. in Parlin.

Anyone wishing to attend the concert should email Meagan Spatz at mspatz@rahway.net for ticket information.

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway Police Department issued a road closure advisory at 10:07 p.m. Due to a motor vehicle accident, avoid Rt 1. North and Randolph Ave. in Rahway. Use an alternate route
RAHWAY, NJ — Chinese New Year officially commences on Sunday, January 22. According to the traditional Chinese calendar, this new year, also known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is the Year of the Rabbit. While many of us out there may be less familiar with this celebration, the students of Rahway's Franklin Elementary School are fast becoming experts. The entire school recently celebrated the coming of Chinese New Year, courtesy of a tutorial by the school's vice principal, Dr. Juan Miao, a native of China. Dr. Miao visited various classrooms and taught the students about her heritage and the meaning and importance of the holiday. The Franklin students enjoyed learning about the history and customs of Chinese New Year, dressing in authentic Chinese attire and playing special musical instruments. To conclude the celebration, the students danced to music to ring in the Chinese New Year.  Gung Hay Fat Choy! (The students know the meaning of this phrase. Do you? Generally speaking, it's a congratulatory greeting, whose verbatim meaning is "congratulations on prospering in money." Learn more here.)
