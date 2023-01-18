Public Notice: Warren County Construction Board of Appeals Meeting Change

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - A group of local Muslim residents have asked the East Brunswick Board of Education to make Eid an official holiday and to close the schools. Parents and students plead their case at a Board of Education meeting on Thursday, January 19. Eid is a major holiday in the Islamic religion that marks the end of Ramadan. This year, Ramadan will begin on March 23 and Eid is observed on Friday, April 21, for three days. Residents were asking the board to close schools for at least one day to give Muslim students the chance to observe the holiday. “I have had the privilege to watch the Muslim community grow throughout my high school career in East Brunswick, and the main concern of each of them is Eid,” said a Muslim East Brunswick High School Student, “As a town that values diversity, it is important that we not just say so but show it to our Muslim students.” At the end of the meeting, the board decided to table an agenda item regarding the school calendar. Members of the board thanked the community for their comments and promised to look further into this issue.

