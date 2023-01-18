ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Public Notice: Warren County Construction Board of Appeals Meeting Change

By Danielle DeGerolamo
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to the Open Public Meetings Act, Chapter 231, P.L. 1975, notice is hereby given that the Warren County Construction Board of Appeals:

Changed the regular scheduled Construction Board of Appeals Meeting of February 14, 2023 to February 21, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Wayne Dumont, Jr. Administration Building, 165 Route 519S, Belvidere, N.J.

Alex J. Lazorisak

County Administrator

NOTE: The information above is being sent to inform you and so that you can inform your readers/listeners/viewers, should you choose to do so. It is not intended as a paid legal notice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXzd4_0kJN7Qtl00

Comments / 0

Related
TAPinto.net

Work Resumes on Rail Line Between Roxbury and Andover

ROXBURY, NJ – Preparations for the restoration of a 112-year-old railroad tunnel on the former Lackawanna “Cutoff” in Byram are taking place, marking an important milestone in the proposed re-activation of the long-dormant rail line that once connected Roxbury to Pennsylvania and beyond. Work crews have been clearing trees in the vicinity of the Roseville Tunnel and at the site where a new NJ Transit station will be built nearby in Andover. It is estimated the $32.5 million job will be done in 2026, allowing for passenger train service to extend from the current Lake Hopatcong station in Landing to the new...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Warren County Shade Tree Commission seeks two members

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Do you love trees and want to help keep Warren County verdant?. The Warren County Shade Tree Commission needs two new members to help regulate, plant and care for shade and ornamental trees and shrubbery in county parks, county road rights of way and other county-owned lands.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

County Taking Steps Towards Creating New Regional Trail

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ – The Burlington County Commissioners took another step toward creating a new regional trail that would link two popular parks in Willingboro. The Commissioners voted unanimously last week to approve an application to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Local Recreation Improvement Grant Program to fund engineering and design for a 4-mile trail linking the County’s Willingboro Lakes Park with the municipality’s Mill Creek Park. Both parks are located off Beverly-Rancocas Road and are among the most popular destinations for outdoor recreation in Burlington County. “The County opened Willingboro Lakes a few years ago and the park quickly became...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Gets $1.2M Grant to Plant More Sidewalk Trees

NEWARK, NJ — The state Department of Environmental Protection is giving City Hall a $1.2 million grant to plant more trees on its gritty streets and remove dead or hazardous trees in five target neighborhoods. The city’s award, announced Jan. 18, is from the DEP’s Natural Climate Solutions program, which is giving away $24.3 million to restore green spaces, create new ones, and reduce greenhouse gases across New Jersey, state officials said. “Newark is committed to creating a greener, healthier, and more sustainable city for our residents and visitors. We are grateful to the state DEP for this $1.2 million grant, which will...
NEWARK, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Phillipsburg Mall redevelopment petition calls for new warehouses, affordable housing

A new plan to reinvigorate the former Phillipsburg Mall site and surrounding properties could add more warehouses and nearly 100 affordable housing units to Warren County. Lopatcong and Pohatcong townships are calling for the expansion of an existing development overlay district called the New Jersey Highlands Center. The expansion would add 11 properties east of Lock Street and one property along South Main Street to the district.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed

Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Morris County investigators probe car fire, body found in Lynn Park

Morris County investigators are piecing together two incidents in Lincoln Park Saturday, one of which involved a body found in the area of Lynn Park. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office released a statement on social media saying it was notified of a vehicle fire at 8:12 a.m. on Ungerer Way. Around 3 p.m., a body was located in the park, which is only a short drive away.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Central Bucks Working with “Pro-Religious” Law Firm to Roll Out Book Review Policy

DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Central Bucks School District has been working with a “pro-religious” law firm as it rolls out its controversial book review policy. In an e-mail sent to staff on Friday afternoon, the district said that it had been working with the Independence Law Center to create guidelines that will be used to implement the district’s new policy for reviewing books. Policy 109 was passed by the school board last July to screen books for “sexualized content.” In the e-mail, district Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh said that the law firm was brought in “at the board’s suggestion.” The firm provides free services to school districts...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
wrnjradio.com

Commissioner Sarnoski holds meeting on truck traffic in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Commissioner Jason Sarnoski recently held a meeting with municipal officials from across Warren County to discuss truck traffic on local and county roads. Municipal officials and county professionals had the chance to review this issue, sharing valuable information and communicating their opinions on this complex...
TAPinto.net

Muslim Residents Ask East Brunswick Board of Education to Close Schools for Eid

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - A group of local Muslim residents have asked the East Brunswick Board of Education to make Eid an official holiday and to close the schools. Parents and students plead their case at a Board of Education meeting on Thursday, January 19. Eid is a major holiday in the Islamic religion that marks the end of Ramadan. This year, Ramadan will begin on March 23 and Eid is observed on Friday, April 21, for three days. Residents were asking the board to close schools for at least one day to give Muslim students the chance to observe the holiday. “I have had the privilege to watch the Muslim community grow throughout my high school career in East Brunswick, and the main concern of each of them is Eid,” said a Muslim East Brunswick High School Student, “As a town that values diversity, it is important that we not just say so but show it to our Muslim students.” At the end of the meeting, the board decided to table an agenda item regarding the school calendar. Members of the board thanked the community for their comments and promised to look further into this issue.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County Skylands Ride to reinstate full weekday public Connect

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – Sussex County Skylands Ride remains committed to the well-being of its community and has placed top priority on transporting residents to vital services during the public health crisis in 2020. In March 2020, the weekday public Connect was temporarily suspended and Skylands Ride began operating...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark’s New LGBTQ Community Center Opens on Market Street

NEWARK, NJ — The city’s LGBTQ Community Center has opened its newest, welcoming facility on Market Street in downtown, featuring comfortable and creative amenities, plus a menu of services. The LGBTQ Community Center held an open house Thursday evening to show off its second-floor suite at 89 Market St. – the circa-1942 Max Blau & Sons commercial building – as the advocacy group continues to provide “a safe space where everyone matters,” said executive director Beatrice Simpkins. The LGBTQ Community Center started in 2013, renting space at 11 Halsey St. In May 2019, it learned its landlord was to be torn down...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wayne Township Zoning Board Settles with Maarif Foundation

WAYNE, NJ - The Wayne Township Zoning Board of Adjustment held its second meeting of the new year Tuesday night, swearing in re-appointed members as well as resolving a settlement with the Maarif Foundation, who had sued the Wayne Zoning Board of Adjustment when their application - which included overnight dormitories - was denied. The Zoning Board formalized the approval of the Maarif Foundation’s settlement, which will allow the addition of dormitories at 1700 Valley Road. The foundation had purchased the office building, which was vacant for several years, with the intention of establishing an infant through 12th-grade Turkish private school on...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Residents React to 12-Year Rec Director not Appointed to Another Term

KENILWORTH, NJ – On Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023, Kenilworth residents came out to the Meeting of the Borough to express their opinions and concerns to the council regarding the 12-year Recreation Director who was not appointed for another year. At the annual Reorganization Meeting which took place Jan 4, 2023, the council voted unanimously against the mayor’s appointment to have Patrick Boyle as the Kenilworth Recreation Director. Since then, numerous residents and former community members have taken up to social media to convey their feelings and a petition was started to have Boyle remain as the Rec Director. The petition currently has over...
KENILWORTH, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Roxbury Resident—Morris County Sheriff’s Office Detective Corporal Michael McMahon—and K-9 Kai’s Special Bond

2020’s title of “America’s Top Dog” belongs to New Jersey, specifically to Roxbury natives Dt. Cpl. Michael McMahon and his trusted K-9, Kai. The two took top prize at A&E Network’s “America’s Top Dog” competition, which was televised from Santa Clarita, CA in March of 2020. McMahon and his then 4-year-old partner beat out six of the country’s most impressive K-9 teams to secure the grand prize of $25,000—which, was given to a non-profit animal welfare organization that specializes in caring for retired police dogs.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Andrew Koontz: Born to Run, But Not Always for Political Office

Princeton, NJ -- In case anyone asks -- and I did -- Andrew Koontz, the longtime Mercer County and Princeton municipal elected office holder, is not running for anything. After serving as a Mercer County Commissioner for 12 years (four full terms first elected in 2010), he is not running for that post again. Nor is he running for the Mercer County executive post, which has generated some competitive interest among Democrats this year. After serving as a Princeton Borough Councilman for six years (appointed in 2004 and elected in 2007), he is not running for a seat on the consolidated...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Saying Thank you and Goodbye to BOE Trustee Suzanne Pudup

WAYNE, NJ – Former Board of Education Trustee, Vice President and President, Suzanne Pudup served two three-year terms, helping to usher in full-day kindergarten in Wayne Township. Though she ran again in this past election, Pudup fell short of gaining enough votes to gain a third term. She was invited back to the board this past week, as the BOE wanted to officially thank her for her service and acknowledge the work, effort, time and passion she put into the role. Long-time BOE Trustee and former President Cathy Kazan came up the podium during last week’s meeting and called Pudup to join...
WAYNE, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

Parts of Route 29 to Close for Improvements to Prevent Roadway Flooding

TRENTON, NJ -- The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced on Friday that portions of Route 29 will be closed in the evening for roadway improvements as part of a project to prevent flooding.  NJDOT said that Route 29 between Memorial Drive and Calhoun Street in Trenton will be closed beginning on Friday, January 20 at 9:00 p.m until 6:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21 to install a concrete barrier to set up a work zone in the median and implement a traffic shift.  At least one lane of traffic will be maintained during the work.  By 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, the left lane of Route 29 in this area will...
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy