Public Notice: Warren County Construction Board of Appeals Meeting Change
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Open Public Meetings Act, Chapter 231, P.L. 1975, notice is hereby given that the Warren County Construction Board of Appeals:
Changed the regular scheduled Construction Board of Appeals Meeting of February 14, 2023 to February 21, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Wayne Dumont, Jr. Administration Building, 165 Route 519S, Belvidere, N.J.
Alex J. Lazorisak
County Administrator
NOTE: The information above is being sent to inform you and so that you can inform your readers/listeners/viewers, should you choose to do so. It is not intended as a paid legal notice.
