FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Florida gives its reasons for rejecting proposed AP African American Studies course
Florida rejected a proposed Advanced Placement course focused on African American Studies because it included study of topics like the Movement for Black Lives, Black feminism and reparations, according to a list of concerns provided to CNN on Friday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' office. The one-page document prepared by...
New Jersey AG files emergent application for recount and recheck of four towns in county impacted by voting system error
The New Jersey attorney general's office on Friday filed an emergent application in superior court to ask for a full recount and recheck of vote tallies in a handful of towns in Monmouth County, which was impacted by a voting system error during the November election. The New Jersey attorney...
First on CNN: New Mexico AG probing campaign finances of GOP candidate accused of orchestrating shootings
New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez' office is taking the lead in probing the campaign finances of Solomon Peña, who police say was behind a spate of shootings at Democratic officials' homes. The move comes after Albuquerque police said they were investigating whether Peña's campaign was funded in...
Athlete of the Week: Union-Endicott's Larry Morse
The Union-Endicott boy's basketball team has been on a heater, winning three straight, all against class A or above opponents. That momentum has been a team initiative, something our latest Athlete of the Week, Larry Morse, keeps letting everyone know. As a senior, Morse took a step forward. "What I...
