ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMJ

Fresno High Stabbing Was Actually Self-defense, According To Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two boys now find themselves in juvenile hall after a stabbing took place Wednesday morning. According to Fresno Police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. regarding a fight at Echo and Weldon Avenues. Officers say a fight had broken out at Fresno High School. After...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Two sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting

VISALIA – Two Visalia men land themselves a life sentence after firing a shot that killed one and left fragments in another’s neck. On Jan. 19, a judge sentenced Eliazar Guerra, 25, to 15 years to life in prison. Guerra previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a firearm in November. He was the second individual to receive a life sentence from a 2021 Visalia murder.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno PD press conference on 8 arrests following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is hosting a press conference where Chief Paco Balderrama, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They are discussing the results of a several-month-long collaborative investigation stemming from a violent armed robbery that occurred in Fresno. Police say this investigation culminated in the identification of […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Young woman in fatal head-on collision in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 22-year-old woman who was killed after being involved in a head-on collision in Merced has been identified as Sinthia Fernandez of San Jose, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. According to the California Highway Patrol, Thursday morning Fernandez was driving southbound on Gurr Road along with a 24-year-old man […]
MERCED, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Two Cars in Fresno

A Fresno man was tragically killed after he was struck by two cars on the evening of Monday, January 16, 2023. The incident happened at about 8:00 pm at West Clinton Avenue and North Marks Avenue, west of Highway 99. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 64-year-old Sukhwinder Singh.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for murder in DUI crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 31-year-old Daniel Melgarejo of Coalinga was sentenced for murder after crashing his car into a couple on vacation, killing 60-year-old Rochelle Weston, of Vallejo, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. The DA says the sentence comes following Melgarejo’s conviction of various criminal charges such as murder, driving under the […]
COALINGA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy