FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 51-year-old Victor Bacerra who was fatally shot through the wall of a southwest Fresno apartment is crying out for justice. Bacerra’s family says he was holding his 11-month-old granddaughter in his arms when he was shot to death in their apartment back on January second. “You know he […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO