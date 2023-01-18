Read full article on original website
KMJ
Fresno High Stabbing Was Actually Self-defense, According To Police
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two boys now find themselves in juvenile hall after a stabbing took place Wednesday morning. According to Fresno Police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. regarding a fight at Echo and Weldon Avenues. Officers say a fight had broken out at Fresno High School. After...
One person shot, another assaulted in attempted robbery at a Fresno County massage spa
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted robbery that ended in a shooting near Tarpey Village.
WANTED: Arson suspects in Fresno strip mall fire, new pictures released
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno Fire Department continue to search for two men who officials say could be related to an arson that destroyed a southeast Fresno strip mall earlier this month. On Friday, Fresno Fire officials released a new surveillance video hoping someone will be able to identify the suspects. Surveillance […]
thesungazette.com
Two sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting
VISALIA – Two Visalia men land themselves a life sentence after firing a shot that killed one and left fragments in another’s neck. On Jan. 19, a judge sentenced Eliazar Guerra, 25, to 15 years to life in prison. Guerra previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a firearm in November. He was the second individual to receive a life sentence from a 2021 Visalia murder.
Man hit and killed by car during fight in southeast Fresno, police say
Investigators say some witnesses reported seeing the driver doing donuts in the intersection leading up to the crash.
Man hospitalized after shooting at central Fresno apartment complex
One person was hospitalized after a shooting in central Fresno on Thursday night.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Hanford street shooting, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after Hanford police say he shot a 22-year-old on Jan. 13. Police say they were dispatched to the 200 Block of West Ivy Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man laying in the street with two gunshot wounds. The victim […]
Tulare County Sheriff addresses gun violence after shooting leaves 6 dead in Goshen
A shooting that left six dead in Goshen has not been confirmed as a cartel hit, but Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says it is a possibility.
Family of Fresno man shot and killed while holding infant speaks out
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 51-year-old Victor Bacerra who was fatally shot through the wall of a southwest Fresno apartment is crying out for justice. Bacerra’s family says he was holding his 11-month-old granddaughter in his arms when he was shot to death in their apartment back on January second. “You know he […]
WATCH: Fresno PD press conference on 8 arrests following armed robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is hosting a press conference where Chief Paco Balderrama, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They are discussing the results of a several-month-long collaborative investigation stemming from a violent armed robbery that occurred in Fresno. Police say this investigation culminated in the identification of […]
CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
IDENTIFIED: Young woman in fatal head-on collision in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 22-year-old woman who was killed after being involved in a head-on collision in Merced has been identified as Sinthia Fernandez of San Jose, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. According to the California Highway Patrol, Thursday morning Fernandez was driving southbound on Gurr Road along with a 24-year-old man […]
IDENTIFIED: Driver killed in high-speed crash in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a vehicle who died early Thursday morning following an attempted CHP traffic stop on Highway 180 has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 46-year-old Terry Bowlin Jr. was the person who was killed after CHP attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway […]
PD: 8 arrests in violent Fresno robbery, looking for 3 more suspects
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 8 arrests have been made in connection with a robbery that took place at a hookah lounge in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on November 27, 2022, at about 3:00 a.m. they received a call about a robbery at a hookah lounge in North East Fresno. […]
Police searching for 2 in connection to AM/PM robbery in northwest Fresno
Police are looking for two men who robbed an AM/PM mini-mart in northwest Fresno.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Two Cars in Fresno
A Fresno man was tragically killed after he was struck by two cars on the evening of Monday, January 16, 2023. The incident happened at about 8:00 pm at West Clinton Avenue and North Marks Avenue, west of Highway 99. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 64-year-old Sukhwinder Singh.
Fresno police to announce results of months-long investigation
The Fresno Police Department is expected to announce the results of a months-long investigation.
DA: Man sentenced for murder in DUI crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 31-year-old Daniel Melgarejo of Coalinga was sentenced for murder after crashing his car into a couple on vacation, killing 60-year-old Rochelle Weston, of Vallejo, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. The DA says the sentence comes following Melgarejo’s conviction of various criminal charges such as murder, driving under the […]
‘You stole my world’: Mom of Hoover High student killed reacts to Spoors’ bail reduction
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The bail amount for the woman accused of driving the vehicle that struck and killed a Hoover High School student on October 4, 2022, was lowered on Wednesday after their attorney cited his client’s financial hardships. The defendant, 39-year-old Lisa Spoors, was charged more than two months after the incident with […]
