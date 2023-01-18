Read full article on original website
The Redding Trail Alliance took matters into their own hands by clearing trails post storm
REDDING. Calif. — The Redding Trail Alliance has had their work cut out for them after the heavy rain that swept through the Northstate. Everything from fallen trees, debris, and mud has had a major impact on Northstate trails. The Redding Trail Alliance gathered volunteers from all over to...
Shasta Lake will continue to rise following stream of atmospheric river-driven storms
Shasta Lake is up to more than 50% capacity after atmospheric rivers bring much-needed water to California. Shasta Lake will continue to rise following stream of storms. Shasta Lake is up to more than 50% capacity after atmospheric rivers bring much-needed water to California.
UPDATE: KRCR signal restored following outage
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE 12 PM, JANUARY 19. KRCR's signal has been restored. Winter weather conditions at a KRCR transmitter site have caused a signal disruption for some viewers. Engineers are aware of the issue and working to resolve it. Viewers can try rescanning their tv and see if...
Burney weathering the elements despite atmospheric storms
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Atmospheric storm conditions, which have been hitting the Northstate quite fiercely over the last few weeks, have left some areas with flooding and power outages requiring residents in high risk areas to do additional prep work. If you travel to Burney, however, things might seem...
"Something needs to be done." East Redding residents express concern over transient camps
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday morning, a fire at a homeless camp in east Redding brought frustrations to a head for some nearby residents. Just across from Shasta College, the camp where the fire ignited is one of several spread around the parcel of land, according to residents, and records indicate the property is privately-owned.
Glenn County Animal Control to fully transition to Tehama County in next 30 days
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Animal Shelter Board of Supervisors, on Dec. 13, has approved an emergency ordinance and contract for animal sheltering services with Tehama County. Glenn County, in the next 30 days, will be transitioning away from Burnham’s Vet Clinic and will be using the Tehama...
Traffic delays expected in Weaverville in the coming weeks due to tree pruning
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans is telling locals in the Weaverville area that they should allot for extra time for traffic delays in the coming weeks while their crews prune trees. District 2 officials said their maintenance crews will be operating on trees along Main Street between Bremer Street...
Shasta Lake level rise thrills local recreation business operators
SHASTA - At California's largest reservoir, January's storms have delivered a blockbuster surge of water. The lake has been rising fast, and locals there are hoping for a whole lot more. Back in October, lodge owner Harold Jones gave KPIX a look at lake levels at his spot near Lakehead. While the water was actually up a bit from the previous year, the lake was just around 30 percent of capacity. Still, Jones was hopeful that a change of fortune could pay off quickly. "One good winter and the water will be pretty much back up to where these...
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB I-5 to WB Highway 44 ramp closed Thursday until 2 p.m.
REDDING, Calif. — The northbound Interstate 5 to westbound State Route 44 ramp in Redding will be closed until 2 p.m. Thursday for emergency repairs, according to Caltrans District 2. The closure follows a collision Thursday morning, Caltrans said. A detour has been put in place from Victor Avenue...
I-5 ramp in Redding reopens after repairs
REDDING, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - The northbound Interstate 5 ramp to westbound Highway 44 was closed for several hours Thursday for repairs, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said the ramp was damaged in a crash Thursday morning, prompting crews to make emergency repairs. A detour was in place...
5 pets die in Redding house fire
REDDING, Calif. - A house fire broke out while no people were home in Redding Friday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to 2020 El Reno Lane shortly before 8 a.m. and found a single-story home with smoke coming from the attic. Crews learned no one was...
All road reopen in Redding after train fire
REDDING, Calif. 4:11 P.M. UPDATE - All roads are open in Redding following a train fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said traffic was closed on Highway 273 in both directions at Wyndham Lane and Buenaventura Boulevard. Eastside Road was closed to traffic in both directions between Wyndham Lane and Breslauer Way.
Anderson Police Department implements program to help people with special needs
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department will be maintaining a new program, SNAP, or Special Needs Alert Program. The program is designed to help police and fire first responders “in being more responsive during emergencies” for those with special needs within the City of Anderson. It will...
Construction continues on Shasta County's new courthouse in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The new Shasta County Courthouse towers over much of the landscape on the westside of Downtown Redding. It looks nice, but the question around town is, when is it going to open?. "Well, I feel, we've been under construction for decades. It hasn't actually been that...
CHP holds first in-person driving seminar for adults 65 and older since the pandemic
REDDING. Calif. — This upcoming Thursday, January 26th, the ‘Age Well and Drive Safe’ presentation will be given at Simpson College for the first time in person since the pandemic. Since 2011, California Highway Patrol has given this presentation statewide to help provide older drivers tips for driving safe and longer.
Hall's Hidden Treasures temporarily closed due to driver crashing into the business
REDDING, CA — Brad Hall, owner of Hall's Hidden Treasures on Redding, put up a sign Thursday letting customers know the popular second-hand business is temporarily closed. That's because an elderly man drove out of control into the front of the business on South Market Street near Angelo Street around 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
Safety and modernization upgrades coming to a Red Bluff elementary school
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Union Elementary School District celebrated its latest groundbreaking on a new classroom wing at Jackson Heights Elementary School Friday. The new project will bring four permanent classrooms, a library, more restrooms, a shaded area between the new wing and the rest of the campus plus more green space to Jackson Heights Elementary School.
Man arrested after admitting to breaking into snack bar at Burney Little League Park Saturday
BURNEY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested after admitting to breaking into the snack bar at the Burney Little League Baseball Park, at 37382 Bailey Ave., on Saturday at around 10:21 a.m. Deputies responded to Burney Little League Baseball Park after receiving...
Icy roads cause multiple car crashes in Redding Thursday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Icy roads caused several collisions in the Redding area Thursday morning. Several crashes and rollovers were reported on Highway 44 near the Victor Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP's incident-reporting page. At least one truck and another car veered off Highway 44 near Victor, with the...
