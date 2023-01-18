ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

UPDATE: KRCR signal restored following outage

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE 12 PM, JANUARY 19. KRCR's signal has been restored. Winter weather conditions at a KRCR transmitter site have caused a signal disruption for some viewers. Engineers are aware of the issue and working to resolve it. Viewers can try rescanning their tv and see if...
Burney weathering the elements despite atmospheric storms

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Atmospheric storm conditions, which have been hitting the Northstate quite fiercely over the last few weeks, have left some areas with flooding and power outages requiring residents in high risk areas to do additional prep work. If you travel to Burney, however, things might seem...
Shasta Lake level rise thrills local recreation business operators

SHASTA - At California's largest reservoir, January's storms have delivered a blockbuster surge of water. The lake has been rising fast, and locals there are hoping for a whole lot more.  Back in October, lodge owner Harold Jones gave KPIX a look at lake levels at his spot near Lakehead. While the water was actually up a bit from the previous year, the lake was just around 30 percent of capacity. Still, Jones was hopeful that a change of fortune could pay off quickly. "One good winter and the water will be pretty much back up to where these...
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB I-5 to WB Highway 44 ramp closed Thursday until 2 p.m.

REDDING, Calif. — The northbound Interstate 5 to westbound State Route 44 ramp in Redding will be closed until 2 p.m. Thursday for emergency repairs, according to Caltrans District 2. The closure follows a collision Thursday morning, Caltrans said. A detour has been put in place from Victor Avenue...
I-5 ramp in Redding reopens after repairs

REDDING, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - The northbound Interstate 5 ramp to westbound Highway 44 was closed for several hours Thursday for repairs, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said the ramp was damaged in a crash Thursday morning, prompting crews to make emergency repairs. A detour was in place...
5 pets die in Redding house fire

REDDING, Calif. - A house fire broke out while no people were home in Redding Friday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to 2020 El Reno Lane shortly before 8 a.m. and found a single-story home with smoke coming from the attic. Crews learned no one was...
All road reopen in Redding after train fire

REDDING, Calif. 4:11 P.M. UPDATE - All roads are open in Redding following a train fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said traffic was closed on Highway 273 in both directions at Wyndham Lane and Buenaventura Boulevard. Eastside Road was closed to traffic in both directions between Wyndham Lane and Breslauer Way.
Anderson Police Department implements program to help people with special needs

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department will be maintaining a new program, SNAP, or Special Needs Alert Program. The program is designed to help police and fire first responders “in being more responsive during emergencies” for those with special needs within the City of Anderson. It will...
Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
Safety and modernization upgrades coming to a Red Bluff elementary school

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Union Elementary School District celebrated its latest groundbreaking on a new classroom wing at Jackson Heights Elementary School Friday. The new project will bring four permanent classrooms, a library, more restrooms, a shaded area between the new wing and the rest of the campus plus more green space to Jackson Heights Elementary School.
Icy roads cause multiple car crashes in Redding Thursday morning

REDDING, Calif. — Icy roads caused several collisions in the Redding area Thursday morning. Several crashes and rollovers were reported on Highway 44 near the Victor Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP's incident-reporting page. At least one truck and another car veered off Highway 44 near Victor, with the...
