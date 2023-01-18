ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news

For the past two years, star quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken every meaningful snap for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But with him now declaring for the NFL Draft despite rumors that he could be staying for another season, the Buckeyes will now need a new quarterback to emerge, and it looks like they’re adding another Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
National Championship-winning coach retires from college football

John Stiegelmeier, who won the FCS National Championship this past season with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, has retired from coaching. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the news of Stiegelmeier’s retirement on Thursday. Stielgelmeier’s retirement comes after 26 seasons as the head coach of the Jackrabbits. His run with the program concluded with South Dakota State’s Read more... The post National Championship-winning coach retires from college football appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BROOKINGS, SD
RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 2 2025 running back Harlem Barry

USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald added another blue-chip running back prospect to his board with an offer to Metairie (LA) recruit Harlem Berry on Thursday. Berry holds an early impressive offer list from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Nebraska and Mississippi State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daniel Jeremiah drops NFL mock draft 1.0 for 2023 with 7 B1G stars included

Daniel Jeremiah has produced his first look at the 2023 NFL Draft via NFL.com with some interesting notes throughout the first round. At the top, Jeremiah has the Chicago Bears holding onto the No. 1 overall pick. While some analysts have the Bears trading out of the pick, Jeremiah has Chicago staying put with a decision to make between Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia’s Jalen Carter.
GEORGIA STATE
MSU PG signee Jeremy Fears now a Composite Five-Star

Michigan State's basketball program signed the nation's third-ranked 2023 class. Helping MSU land such a highly-rated class, the Spartans had five-star PF Xavier Booker leading the way from a rankings perspective. Four-stars Jeremy Fears, Coen Carr, and Gehrig Normand were also ranked in the top-100. Now, the Spartans have another...
EAST LANSING, MI
