ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

University of Idaho murders: 10 key mysteries that need to be solved

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger’s arrest has raised lots of questions about the Idaho quadruple murders. But this speculation focuses on two key points without any solid information: What’s the motive? And where’s the murder weapon? Yet there is one source of information we do have: the arrest warrant affidavit of Corporal Brett Payne.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Stained bedding, hair found in search of Idaho suspect’s home

(NewsNation) — Newly released court documents revealed what investigators seized from Idaho killing suspect Brian Kohberger’s home. The list of evidence includes “nine possible hair strands” and “one possible animal hair strand.”. Authorities also recovered “one nitrite type black glove,” “one computer tower,” “one collection...
IDAHO STATE
iheart.com

Search Warrants for Kohberger's Parent's Home Could be Next

Search Warrants for Kohberger's Parent's Home Could be Next. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The public defender for Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger says search warrants for his parents' Pennsylvania home might also soon be unsealed. Warrants for Kohberger's home and office in Washington State were made public Wednesday. They showed what prosecutors say might be possible links to the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho college students. Attorney Jason Labar tells WFMZ-TV the warrants for Kohberger's parents' home in Chestnut Hill Township could be unsealed 60 days from when they were signed unless a motion is filed earlier. Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home. An Idaho judge has scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for June 26th.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Trio of goat thefts reported in Magic Valley

Jason Rocha went out to feed the family’s 16 goats Tuesday morning at their house south of Wendell and they were gone. All of them. Upon inspection of the area, he found the fence had been cut. Two weeks ago, five goats were taken, again near Wendell, Gooding County...
WENDELL, ID
Post Register

Items seized from Kohberger's apartment include glove and stained sheets

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — New information has been released in the case of four murdered University of Idaho Students. The search warrants used to search Bryan Kohberger's home and office have been unsealed by courts in Washington state. The search warrants had been previously sealed by the courts, but after the release of the Probable Cause Affidavit in Idaho, the courts did not see any reason to continue to keep them sealed from the public.
BOISE, ID
KREM2

Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
IDAHO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Inside the crime scene: Documents reveal info on house where U of I students were killed

At 1122 King Road in Moscow sits the gray six-bedroom, three-bathroom house that continues to be the source of significant national attention. Someone walking by on Nov. 12 would have seen a lumpy couch on the back porch, trendy garden lights strung across the rear balcony and a pair of pink cowboy boots in one window — telltale signs that this house, like many in the area, was a student rental.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Court docs: Woman shot her son ‘five or six times’ before dumping his body off a bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court released new court documents that reveal details about Christine Catelli’s alleged shooting of her son, Chase Catelli. She admitted the shooting to her brother, William, saying she had done this just before entering drug rehab five months ago. William contacted law enforcement. According to the documents, Christine admitted to shooting Chase five...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lewiston Police looking for missing girl

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston Police Department needs your help finding a missing girl. LPD says Jayda Rose McKenzie, or Sleeper, has not been contacted by family or friends since she didn’t show up for work on Jan. 13. LPD says she is rumored to be in Moscow but that information has not been confirmed. Sleeper is 5-feet-4-inches tall and...
LEWISTON, ID
westerniowatoday.com

Idaho woman shares 19-day miscarriage on TikTok, says state’s abortion laws prevented her from getting care

(IDAHO) — An Idaho woman who documented her 19-day miscarriage on social media said it was days before she could receive care due to the state’s strict abortion laws. Carmen Broesder, 35, from Nampa — 20 miles west of Boise — a mother-of-one was just six weeks pregnant when she began miscarrying on Dec. 8. However, she said it took eight days before she was given any medicine to manage her pain and to expel embryonic tissue, and several more days for the miscarriage to end.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Why the Cost of Smoking Could Increase the Homeless Population in Idaho

The last few years have been extremely stressful for everyone, with the pandemic happening, the loss of jobs, the loss of loved ones, and the chaos of everyday life. Sometimes we all need a little something to help us relax and what better way than to have a good smoke? Many Americans smoke, and since the pandemic, it is justified if you didn't before but do now. We all know the statistics and the harm of smoking from school, but another side effect can be how it hurts your wallet. Smoking isn't cheap, and in Idaho, you might be surprised to know how much people are spending to smoke every year.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy