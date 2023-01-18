ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Illinois state court allows limited pause on state's gun ban backed by Pritzker

An Illinois judge on Friday granted a temporary restraining order barring the enforcement of a new Illinois gun control law against roughly 800 plaintiffs. The law, signed by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week at the start of his second term as governor, caps the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines, bans "switches" that allow semiautomatic firearms to fire rounds automatically and "extends the ability of courts to prevent dangerous individuals from possessing a gun through firearm restraining orders."
ILLINOIS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit

WASHINGTON — As the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches next month, Ukrainians who were welcomed to the United States under a special program offering an escape from war are watching another timeline. The temporary Uniting for Ukraine program, sometimes called U4U, offers a two-year stay in the U.S., given that individuals […] The post Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan it won't share information about ongoing investigations

The Justice Department signaled Friday it's unlikely to share information about ongoing criminal investigations with the new GOP-controlled House, in a move that's certain to frustrate Republicans in the chamber. In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan responding to a flurry of document requests, the DOJ said that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

GOP Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen

Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos is strongly denying claims that he once performed as a drag queen. "The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or 'performed' as a drag Queen is categorically false," the New York congressman tweeted Thursday after a Brazilian drag performer posted a photo of herself with another individual dressed in drag that she claims is Santos.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Supreme Court embarrassed by the opinion leak is embarrassed again

The Supreme Court's stunning report Thursday on its failure to discover who leaked a draft decision reversing abortion rights last year laid bare shortfalls at the nation's highest court, in its technology, protocols for confidentiality and overall institutional safeguards. Further, the lack of success in discovering who was responsible raises...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden on decision not to publicly reveal discovery of classified documents earlier: 'I have no regrets'

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he has "no regrets" over not revealing earlier that classified documents had been discovered at his private office in November. "We're fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly," Biden said following remarks on the ongoing recovery efforts in California following recent storms. "I think you're gonna find there's nothing there. I have no regrets. I'm following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do -- that's exactly what we're doing. There's no there, there."
WILMINGTON, DE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

FBI searches Biden's Wilmington home and finds more classified materials

FBI investigators on Friday found additional classified material while conducting a search of President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. Bob Bauer, the president's personal attorney, said in a statement that during the search, which took place over nearly 13 hours Friday, "DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President's service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President. DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years."
WILMINGTON, DE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Judge in FTX bankruptcy case rejects motion to remove elite NYC lawyers

One of America's elite white-collar law firms has emerged as a contentious figure in the complex FTX saga. A judge ruled that the bankrupt crypto platform could retain Sullivan & Cromwell as legal counsel, overruling objections from FTX customers who accused the firm of conflicts of interest. g. Delaware bankruptcy...
DELAWARE STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

TSA investigating how some no-fly list data was exposed on internet

The Transportation Security Administration said it was investigating a "potential cybersecurity incident" after a hacker claimed to access an older version of the agency's no-fly list of known or suspected terrorists. "TSA is aware of a potential cybersecurity incident, and we are investigating in coordination with our federal partners," TSA...
OHIO STATE

