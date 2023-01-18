Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Activists preparing for 'an absolutely crazy year' in first full statehouse sessions since Supreme Court overturned Roe
Restricting abortion is at the top of the to-do list for many Republicans around the country as state legislatures gavel in for their first full session since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. "We're definitely preparing for an absolutely crazy year," said Ingrid Duran, the director of state legislation...
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Illinois state court allows limited pause on state's gun ban backed by Pritzker
An Illinois judge on Friday granted a temporary restraining order barring the enforcement of a new Illinois gun control law against roughly 800 plaintiffs. The law, signed by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week at the start of his second term as governor, caps the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines, bans "switches" that allow semiautomatic firearms to fire rounds automatically and "extends the ability of courts to prevent dangerous individuals from possessing a gun through firearm restraining orders."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden campaigned on abolishing the federal death penalty. But 2 years in, advocates see an 'inconsistent' message
Two years into his presidency, Joe Biden has taken few substantial steps to live up to his campaign promise to abolish the federal death penalty, disappointing advocates who see a mixed bag of policies from the White House and the Justice Department. "It makes me feel like maybe he was...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Anti-abortion activists attend first March for Life 'with fresh resolve' post-Roe
Anti-abortion advocates from across the country gathered in Washington, DC, on Friday for the annual March for Life -- the first since the Supreme Court's conservative majority ended the federal constitutional right to an abortion. This year's march marks a turn in the fight against abortion rights, with opponents' primary...
Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit
WASHINGTON — As the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches next month, Ukrainians who were welcomed to the United States under a special program offering an escape from war are watching another timeline. The temporary Uniting for Ukraine program, sometimes called U4U, offers a two-year stay in the U.S., given that individuals […] The post Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Today in History: January 22, Supreme Court gives abortion right
Today is Sunday, Jan. 22, the 22nd day of 2023. There are 343 days left in the year. On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, declared a nationwide constitutional right to abortion. On this date:. n 1901, Britain’s Queen Victoria died at age...
Manchin doesn’t rule out running for president or Senate reelection under different party
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) during an interview on Sunday did not rule the idea he could run for president or Senate reelection under a different party in 2024, saying he has yet to make a decision on his future political plans. “Everything’s on the table,” Manchin said to Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”…
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Justice Department tells Jim Jordan it won't share information about ongoing investigations
The Justice Department signaled Friday it's unlikely to share information about ongoing criminal investigations with the new GOP-controlled House, in a move that's certain to frustrate Republicans in the chamber. In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan responding to a flurry of document requests, the DOJ said that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen
Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos is strongly denying claims that he once performed as a drag queen. "The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or 'performed' as a drag Queen is categorically false," the New York congressman tweeted Thursday after a Brazilian drag performer posted a photo of herself with another individual dressed in drag that she claims is Santos.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Supreme Court embarrassed by the opinion leak is embarrassed again
The Supreme Court's stunning report Thursday on its failure to discover who leaked a draft decision reversing abortion rights last year laid bare shortfalls at the nation's highest court, in its technology, protocols for confidentiality and overall institutional safeguards. Further, the lack of success in discovering who was responsible raises...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden on decision not to publicly reveal discovery of classified documents earlier: 'I have no regrets'
President Joe Biden said Thursday that he has "no regrets" over not revealing earlier that classified documents had been discovered at his private office in November. "We're fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly," Biden said following remarks on the ongoing recovery efforts in California following recent storms. "I think you're gonna find there's nothing there. I have no regrets. I'm following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do -- that's exactly what we're doing. There's no there, there."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
FBI searches Biden's Wilmington home and finds more classified materials
FBI investigators on Friday found additional classified material while conducting a search of President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. Bob Bauer, the president's personal attorney, said in a statement that during the search, which took place over nearly 13 hours Friday, "DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President's service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President. DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Supreme Court issues report on Dobbs leak but says it hasn't identified the leaker
The Supreme Court issued an investigative report on Thursday, announcing that it has yet to determine who leaked a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade to the media last year, but at least 90 people had access to the document at one point. In a statement, the court said that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Judge in FTX bankruptcy case rejects motion to remove elite NYC lawyers
One of America's elite white-collar law firms has emerged as a contentious figure in the complex FTX saga. A judge ruled that the bankrupt crypto platform could retain Sullivan & Cromwell as legal counsel, overruling objections from FTX customers who accused the firm of conflicts of interest. g. Delaware bankruptcy...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Three active-duty Marines arrested for participating in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot
Three active-duty Marines who work in intelligence -- one of whom allegedly espoused support for a second civil war -- were arrested this week for breaching the US Capitol building with a mob of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021. Cpl. Micah Coomer and Sgts. Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
TSA investigating how some no-fly list data was exposed on internet
The Transportation Security Administration said it was investigating a "potential cybersecurity incident" after a hacker claimed to access an older version of the agency's no-fly list of known or suspected terrorists. "TSA is aware of a potential cybersecurity incident, and we are investigating in coordination with our federal partners," TSA...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Faucets in McCarthy's district are running dry after years of drought. Constituents want him to do more
Shortly after Benjamin Cuevas and his family moved into their new home three years ago in Tooleville, California, he realized something was horribly wrong. In the middle of the day, the water pressure would drop completely. Cranking up both hot and cold could only coax a little drip out of the faucet.
Comments / 0