Governor Ivey Issues Executive Order to Promote and Protect Religious Liberty in Alabama
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed Executive Order 733, “Promoting and Defending Religious Liberty Through Implementation of the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment,” to further strengthen protections for religious liberty in Alabama.
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Aniah's Law implemented across Alabama
Aniah's Law passed in November. Now less than two months later, judges across the state are using it. It's meant to deny bail to violent offenders accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder. In Anniston, an 18-year-old man arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two people...
Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home […]
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
Alabama changes rules regarding carrying out death sentences
Alabama has changed death penalty procedures to give the prison system longer to carry out executions. The move comes after a string of troubled lethal injections in the state. Alabama is also eliminating an automatic review for trial errors. Governor Kay Ivey's office called the time window change a "win for justice" and supporters said the appeal change would ease the burden on the court system. A justice said the appeals change would relieve a burden on the court. Bryan Stevenson, founder of the non-profit Equal Justice Initiative, said he thought the combination of the two rules will increase the likelihood of wrongful convictions and cruel executions.
Governor Ivey signs executive order to strengthen protections on religious liberty
Friday morning, Governor Kay Ivey signed an executive order to further protect religious liberty in Alabama.
Alabama vapes more than all but two other states
Alabamians like to vape - more so than almost every other state in the nation. More than 9% of Alabama residents said they are current e-cigarette users in 2021, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only two states - Oklahoma and Kentucky - recorded a higher percentage.
January 2023 tornado activity way ahead of normal
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a very active month for severe weather in Alabama so far. Our state has been ravaged by two distinct tornado outbreaks, each producing many tornadoes across Central Alabama. The most recent one on January 12th produced 13 tornadoes, many of which were “strong.”...
Confused about Alabama’s permitless carry law? One city to host meeting to address questions
Alabama on New Year’s Day became the 25th state to remove a requirement for gun owners to purchase a permit to carry a handgun. But law enforcement officials say the new law is sparking questions that include, among other things, whether guns are restricted from churches and government buildings. And another question: Do gun owners need to purchase an Alabama permit if they travel with their firearm to a nearby state?
Unity in short supply at Alabama Democratic Party gathering
The Alabama Democratic Party’s executive committee meeting began Saturday with a call for unity, but was quickly marred by in-fighting over conflicting bylaws. “We cannot and we will not succeed unless we move together, unified as a party,” Tyna Davis, Montgomery County chair who presided over the meeting, said at its start.
Gov. Ivey announces another record high jobs count
Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate was 2.8 percent, up slightly from November’s rate of 2.7 percent, and well below December 2021’s rate of 3.1 percent. December’s rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November and 69,434 in...
Actress Octavia Spencer says LA is more racist than her Alabama hometown
LOS ANGELES (TND) — Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer said she thought Hollywood was more racist than where she was brought up in Alabama during an appearance on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. During the podcast, Octavia expressed how she had expected the...
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid after tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.
Ivey signs 3 executive orders
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed Executive Orders 726, 727 and 728 “to establish and promote more efficiency, accountability and transparency within state government.” Her office said she is “recommitting to her priority of an open, honest and transparent administration.” Ivey shared this message during her inaugural address Monday morning: “In 2017, I promised my administration would be open, honest and transparent. I recommit to you today: We will continue striving to make good on that promise. We will make much needed reforms to ensure your state government works more efficiently, is more accountable and works with more transparency. We...
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
Attorney general warns against scams as Alabamians look to rebuild
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians continue to recover from last week’s deadly tornadoes. State Attorney General Steve Marshall visited the city of Selma with tips on how to avoid construction scams. He says when vetting a construction company. “Number one, ask for their license — they ought to be...
Escaped Alabama inmate, wanted jailer may be in Ford SUV, U.S. Marshal says
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Marshal of Northern Alabama sent News 19 the official flyer after information was accidentally released by a law enforcement agency regarding escaped inmate Casey White and wanted corrections officer Vicky White. U.S. Marshal Martin Keely told News 19 both were last seen...
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
