Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Should you rent or buy a home in Triangle? Study says renting offers lower costs

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. And even though the recent decline in Raleigh rent prices isn’t likely to last, today’s report tracks why it might still be more affordable to rent than to buy.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Tracking egg prices at grocery stores in Raleigh, Cary

Each week, WRAL Smart Shopper compares grocery prices of staples like bread, eggs and milk at stores across the Triangle. The goal is to help shoppers track the change in prices over time and make a decision about where to shop each week. With egg costs soaring, here's a look...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Highest-paying management jobs in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Raleigh Moving To Solve Housing Shortage At No Cost

Greensboro is not unique in having a housing shortage, and in particular a shortage of affordable housing. North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states in the country and the cities in the state are experiencing housing shortages. The Greensboro City Council talks a lot about the affordable housing...
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Highest-paying management jobs in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Cary man will use $400,000 jackpot to buy a home

CARY, N.C. — William Kite said he couldn't believe he won a $422,918 Cash 5 jackpot. “I was honestly numb for about two or three days,” Kite, 64, from Cary, said Wednesday. “It’s all kind of a haze.”. Kite, who works in IT, bought his Quick...
CARY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

When is the best time for that Pre-Emergent application?

I was in Raleigh last Friday for a meeting. My motto is if you are on time, you’re late, so I was there about an hour early so I could get some work done before the meeting started. The place was on lock-down! Every office was locked and the conference room where we were meeting was even locked. I thought maybe it was a nice time to go for a walk. It was around 60° that day and the sun was high and bright.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
RALEIGH, NC

