Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
No area is affordable: New Triangle housing report reveals challenges for most buyers
A new report reveals more of the housing market picture, and what it shows is concerning for anyone wanting to live in the Triangle.
Should you rent or buy a home in Triangle? Study says renting offers lower costs
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. And even though the recent decline in Raleigh rent prices isn’t likely to last, today’s report tracks why it might still be more affordable to rent than to buy.
Tracking egg prices at grocery stores in Raleigh, Cary
Each week, WRAL Smart Shopper compares grocery prices of staples like bread, eggs and milk at stores across the Triangle. The goal is to help shoppers track the change in prices over time and make a decision about where to shop each week. With egg costs soaring, here's a look...
Highest-paying management jobs in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly […]
HBCU students help local minority-owned small businesses
NC State University teamed up with Lenovo to help connect HBCU students with small, minority-owned businesses across the state.
rhinotimes.com
Raleigh Moving To Solve Housing Shortage At No Cost
Greensboro is not unique in having a housing shortage, and in particular a shortage of affordable housing. North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states in the country and the cities in the state are experiencing housing shortages. The Greensboro City Council talks a lot about the affordable housing...
cbs17
Fayetteville sees converting hotels into rental units as a solution to affordable housing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A New York City-based redeveloper wants to the turn the old Holiday Inn and Bordeaux Convention Center on Owen Drive in Fayetteville into apartments. “The only way to grow the economy in Fayetteville is to get this type of housing moving,” David Mitchell, the co-Founder...
Highest-paying management jobs in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other […]
Cary man will use $400,000 jackpot to buy a home
CARY, N.C. — William Kite said he couldn't believe he won a $422,918 Cash 5 jackpot. “I was honestly numb for about two or three days,” Kite, 64, from Cary, said Wednesday. “It’s all kind of a haze.”. Kite, who works in IT, bought his Quick...
thewashingtondailynews.com
When is the best time for that Pre-Emergent application?
I was in Raleigh last Friday for a meeting. My motto is if you are on time, you’re late, so I was there about an hour early so I could get some work done before the meeting started. The place was on lock-down! Every office was locked and the conference room where we were meeting was even locked. I thought maybe it was a nice time to go for a walk. It was around 60° that day and the sun was high and bright.
5 On Your Side digs into squatters rights after neighbors' complaint
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — People in a Wake County neighborhood tell 5 On Your Side squatters have taken over a foreclosed home on their street, damaging the property and making neighbors uneasy. After a viewer tipped WRAL News off to what was happening, the 5 On Your Side team...
WRAL
Is Raleigh losing its history? Loss of yet another beloved institution triggers discussion over preserving city's culture
RALEIGH, N.C. — The loss of yet another Raleigh institution has locals and city leaders asking: Is enough being done to preserve the city’s history?. We’re talking about The Rockford-it’s been in Raleigh for about 30 years. Add it to the ever-growing list of about 8 iconic places to close within the past year.
Top 30 Triangle area grocery deals this week (Jan. 18-24): Chicken, ground beef, cherries, whole wheat bread, orange juice, cereal
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Check out the list of 30 top grocery deals from the ads here in the Triangle this week including chicken breast, ground beef, bacon, apples, cherries, blackberries, celery, whole wheat bread, orange juice, Kellogg's cereal and more!
5 of the largest snowstorms in Raleigh, NC's history - Exploring Raleigh's greatest snowstorms since 2000
When it comes to winter weather, North Carolina is known for its mild temperatures and the occasional snowfall. But how much does it snow in Raleigh? And what are the largest snow storms that Raleigh has seen? What's the largest snow storm you've seen in Raleigh?. While the Triangle area...
Residents worried after apartment rent spikes by nearly $300 a month in Rocky Mount
Residents of a Rocky Mount apartment complex are concerned after finding a notice on their doors that their monthly rent will increase by hundreds of dollars at the end of February. Some people living at Jeffries Cove say they won’t be able to continue living in their homes at the...
cbs17
Out of this world: Durham distillery to produce first bourbon aged in space
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A distillery in Durham has a plan that’s “out of this world.”. Mystic Farm & Distillery, located at 1212 N Mineral Springs Road, has announced the launch of Mystic Galactic — a bourbon whiskey aged for one year in space. The distillery...
cbs17
Garner Senior Center receives $500K, looks to improve facility with funds
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Cheers echoed throughout the Garner Senior Center on Friday. Congresswoman Deborah Ross along with members of the Town of Garner presented a $500,000 check to the facility. “It just warms my heart that the seniors will have better facilities and that this center will be...
US-1 flooded with motorcycles; witness describes around 2,000 bikers gathering for large ride
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon captured the attention of drivers and onlookers. The motive for the ride was not known; however, the name 'Pagan' could be seen on the clothing of several bikers. The group...
Mystic Farm and Distillery in Durham announces launch of bourbon aged in space
New bourbon aged in space for a year is 'redefining what it means to make a rare spirit'.
cbs17
Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
Comments / 1