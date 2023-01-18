It’s hard to believe there is a ghost, but it is ghost on earth. But if someone have never had that experience, it is hard to believe...
Ok, So my daughter was a manager at 13th and Olive student housing. She's leaving its a train wreck there, also her apartment is so frighteningly haunted I won't go in there! She's moving soon. She sleeps all day and paints all night. Her living room is the only place she feels safe. Recently a friend was visiting her and the friend didn't believe in ghosts and she stated it out loud. My daughters front door which was locked and very heavy flung open so hard it hit the wall with so much force! I've offered for her to come be with me until she moves soon, but she has too many animals and she's afraid her stuff will get broken. I'm feeling so hopeless to help her right now. I'm so thankful she's moving soon, but the issue is those apartments were built where a hospital once stood. I completely believe in spirits my poor daughter is in misery and fear right now. just needed to vent.
🤣 that’s what happens when you reject Jesus. Jesus makes demons run away when born again Christians order them to leave in the name of Jesus. But don’t try it if you’re not a born again Christian….”Then certain of the vagabond Jews, exorcists, took upon them to call over them which had evil spirits the name of the Lord Jesus, saying, We adjure you by Jesus whom Paul preacheth.14 And there were seven sons of one Sceva, a Jew, and chief of the priests, which did so.15 And the evil spirit answered and said, Jesus I know, and Paul I know; but who are ye?16 And the man in whom the evil spirit was leaped on them, and overcame them, and prevailed against them, so that they fled out of that house naked and wounded.” Acts 19: 13-16.
