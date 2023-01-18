ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
PORTAGE, MI
WILX-TV

Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Two children escape car submerged in Lake Macatawa

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Members of the Ottawa County dive team are on scene of a possible drowning Sunday at Lake Macatawa. A 52-year-old man from Otsego drove into the water sometime overnight, according to the county sheriff's office. Police: Gunman on the loose after killing 10 near LA.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison

SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
LANSING, MI

