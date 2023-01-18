Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWMTCw
Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
WILX-TV
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
wincountry.com
Lansing man accused in fatal Kalamazoo shooting last November headed to trial
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Lansing man will stand trial for open murder and gun charges in the shooting death of a Kalamazoo man last November. 29-year-old Damien Lang was ordered to stand trial Wednesday by a judge in Kalamazoo County District Court in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter.
Man to stand trial for killing of 21-year-old outside bar near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI — An angry Brandon Salter stood up and yelled. He had a message directed at the man who allegedly shot and killed his son. “That was my son you killed,” Salter said loudly as 28-year-old Damien Lang entered a Kalamazoo County District courtroom Wednesday afternoon. Lang,...
WILX-TV
No life vest found for toddler who drowned in Lake Lansing, court documents say
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Court documents have revealed the reason why Claire Elizabeth Powers was charged with second-degree murder in her son’s death. Background: Woman charged with murder in Lake Lansing drowning of 4-year-old boy. Investigators said Powers told them her son was wearing a life jacket at...
WWMTCw
Murder trial underway for 115 mph deadly crash of Kalamazoo County couple
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jurors will decide if a 28-year-old man committed murder when he allegedly crashed into an elderly couple at a high-rate of speed while intoxicated. Ezra Phillips is on trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court, charged with with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating while impaired causing death in the 2021 crash that killed Joel Shaffer, 83, and his wife Dolores Shaffer, 84.
Fox17
I-94 reopens after Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Kalamazoo County on Saturday. The closure affected three eastbound lanes at mile marker 74 and lasted for about an hour, dispatchers say. Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the lanes reopened. Follow FOX 17: Facebook...
Man hospitalized following shooting in Gaines Township
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital following an early Saturday morning shooting in Gaines Township.
WWMTCw
Two children escape car submerged in Lake Macatawa
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Members of the Ottawa County dive team are on scene of a possible drowning Sunday at Lake Macatawa. A 52-year-old man from Otsego drove into the water sometime overnight, according to the county sheriff's office. Police: Gunman on the loose after killing 10 near LA.
Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
1 hurt in Wyoming shooting
One person was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Wyoming.
GRPD to conduct safety review at nightclub after man shot, killed
Police are looking to prevent further violence at a Grand Rapids nightclub days after a man was shot and killed just outside.
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
wtvbam.com
Three men arrested in Marshall after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Three men were arrested on Thursday in Marshall after they allegedly thought they were chatting with 14-year-old children on social media and were actually communicating with police officers. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests came as part of an investigation involving their human...
Saginaw man charged in drive-by shooting, brass knuckle beating, accepts plea deal
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man accused of shooting another man, then beating beat him with brass knuckles and robbing him the following month, has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s unlikely to face prison time. Pedro Juarez III, 38, on Jan. 18 appeared before Saginaw...
WWMTCw
Woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo dies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A celebration of life service was held Saturday at the Galilee Baptist Church for the woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo with her husband. Stella Pearl Davis, also known as Mother D, died on Jan. 11. She was almost 90...
Former Novi HS student charged with terrorism for public threat, could face 20 years in prison
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a former Novi High School student with felony terrorism for a public threat made at the school in November.
No one injured during Battle Creek house fire
Firefighters said homeowners were not inside a Battle Creek home when fire broke out Saturday night.
Two people injured in crash on stolen motorcycle in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – Two people were injured in a crash on a stolen motorcycle Friday morning. An 18-year-old man was driving a motorcycle around 10:13 a.m., Jan. 20, south on Sharon Avenue at the intersection with East Roosevelt Avenue in Pennfield Township, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said.
