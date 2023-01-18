ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Clint Cervenka
3d ago

well I hope the city does right with the money they're going to collect take care of the roads we have in Shasta County. not put it in your pocket.

actionnewsnow.com

All road reopen in Redding after train fire

REDDING, Calif. 4:11 P.M. UPDATE - All roads are open in Redding following a train fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said traffic was closed on Highway 273 in both directions at Wyndham Lane and Buenaventura Boulevard. Eastside Road was closed to traffic in both directions between Wyndham Lane and Breslauer Way.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Burney weathering the elements despite atmospheric storms

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Atmospheric storm conditions, which have been hitting the Northstate quite fiercely over the last few weeks, have left some areas with flooding and power outages requiring residents in high risk areas to do additional prep work. If you travel to Burney, however, things might seem...
BURNEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Safety and modernization upgrades coming to a Red Bluff elementary school

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Union Elementary School District celebrated its latest groundbreaking on a new classroom wing at Jackson Heights Elementary School Friday. The new project will bring four permanent classrooms, a library, more restrooms, a shaded area between the new wing and the rest of the campus plus more green space to Jackson Heights Elementary School.
RED BLUFF, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shasta Lake level rise thrills local recreation business operators

SHASTA - At California's largest reservoir, January's storms have delivered a blockbuster surge of water. The lake has been rising fast, and locals there are hoping for a whole lot more.  Back in October, lodge owner Harold Jones gave KPIX a look at lake levels at his spot near Lakehead. While the water was actually up a bit from the previous year, the lake was just around 30 percent of capacity. Still, Jones was hopeful that a change of fortune could pay off quickly. "One good winter and the water will be pretty much back up to where these...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Five pets die in Redding house fire

REDDING, Calif. — Update as of 12:51 pm. An early-morning house fire left several residents displaced and several pets deceased Friday morning. Redding Fire Department confirmed that five pets that were inside the home died in the fire. No one inside the home was injured. Firefighters remained on the...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Glenn County Animal Control transitioning found dogs to Tehama County Care Center

GLENN COUNTY, CA. — Big changes are coming to animal shelters in Glenn and Tehama County due to a recently implemented emergency policy. In a press release posted to Facebook yesterday, the Glenn County Sheriff’s Animal Control division announced they would begin transitioning from the Burnham Veterinary Clinic in Willows to the Tehama County Care Center located in Red Bluff.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
addictedtovacation.com

The 3 Best Camping Areas Around Whiskeytown, California

Whiskeytown, California, is the perfect place to swim, kayak, fish, and relax. This also makes this unique place great for camping. What are the best places to go camping in Whiskeytown?. There are several great camping sites ideal for pitching a tent in Whiskeytown, any of which are located within...
WHISKEYTOWN, CA
krcrtv.com

Storefront smashed after driver crashes into building in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A driver crashed their car into a building in Redding around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened at Hall's Hidden Treasures on South Market St. Michael Blakeslee witnesses the incident. "A gentlemen hit the telephone pole then ran through the store. It's pretty bad but he's doing alright. They were able to get him out of the car, check his vitals, do everything like that, get the car shut off, make sure the building doesn't burn."
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning

CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff woman had to evacuate after her home flooded

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Arbor Lane and Callahan Road in Red Bluff flooded with about a foot of water. Action News Now spoke with one homeowner, Tricia Ring, who said the same water started filling her house. "I looked out, and there’s a sheet of...
RED BLUFF, CA

