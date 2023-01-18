Read full article on original website
Clint Cervenka
3d ago
well I hope the city does right with the money they're going to collect take care of the roads we have in Shasta County. not put it in your pocket.
2
krcrtv.com
"Something needs to be done." East Redding residents express concern over transient camps
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday morning, a fire at a homeless camp in east Redding brought frustrations to a head for some nearby residents. Just across from Shasta College, the camp where the fire ignited is one of several spread around the parcel of land, according to residents, and records indicate the property is privately-owned.
krcrtv.com
CHP holds first in-person driving seminar for adults 65 and older since the pandemic
REDDING. Calif. — This upcoming Thursday, January 26th, the ‘Age Well and Drive Safe’ presentation will be given at Simpson College for the first time in person since the pandemic. Since 2011, California Highway Patrol has given this presentation statewide to help provide older drivers tips for driving safe and longer.
krcrtv.com
Construction continues on Shasta County's new courthouse in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The new Shasta County Courthouse towers over much of the landscape on the westside of Downtown Redding. It looks nice, but the question around town is, when is it going to open?. "Well, I feel, we've been under construction for decades. It hasn't actually been that...
actionnewsnow.com
All road reopen in Redding after train fire
REDDING, Calif. 4:11 P.M. UPDATE - All roads are open in Redding following a train fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said traffic was closed on Highway 273 in both directions at Wyndham Lane and Buenaventura Boulevard. Eastside Road was closed to traffic in both directions between Wyndham Lane and Breslauer Way.
krcrtv.com
Burney weathering the elements despite atmospheric storms
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Atmospheric storm conditions, which have been hitting the Northstate quite fiercely over the last few weeks, have left some areas with flooding and power outages requiring residents in high risk areas to do additional prep work. If you travel to Burney, however, things might seem...
actionnewsnow.com
Safety and modernization upgrades coming to a Red Bluff elementary school
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Union Elementary School District celebrated its latest groundbreaking on a new classroom wing at Jackson Heights Elementary School Friday. The new project will bring four permanent classrooms, a library, more restrooms, a shaded area between the new wing and the rest of the campus plus more green space to Jackson Heights Elementary School.
Shasta Lake level rise thrills local recreation business operators
SHASTA - At California's largest reservoir, January's storms have delivered a blockbuster surge of water. The lake has been rising fast, and locals there are hoping for a whole lot more. Back in October, lodge owner Harold Jones gave KPIX a look at lake levels at his spot near Lakehead. While the water was actually up a bit from the previous year, the lake was just around 30 percent of capacity. Still, Jones was hopeful that a change of fortune could pay off quickly. "One good winter and the water will be pretty much back up to where these...
krcrtv.com
The Redding Trail Alliance took matters into their own hands by clearing trails post storm
REDDING. Calif. — The Redding Trail Alliance has had their work cut out for them after the heavy rain that swept through the Northstate. Everything from fallen trees, debris, and mud has had a major impact on Northstate trails. The Redding Trail Alliance gathered volunteers from all over to...
krcrtv.com
Five pets die in Redding house fire
REDDING, Calif. — Update as of 12:51 pm. An early-morning house fire left several residents displaced and several pets deceased Friday morning. Redding Fire Department confirmed that five pets that were inside the home died in the fire. No one inside the home was injured. Firefighters remained on the...
krcrtv.com
Glenn County Animal Control transitioning found dogs to Tehama County Care Center
GLENN COUNTY, CA. — Big changes are coming to animal shelters in Glenn and Tehama County due to a recently implemented emergency policy. In a press release posted to Facebook yesterday, the Glenn County Sheriff’s Animal Control division announced they would begin transitioning from the Burnham Veterinary Clinic in Willows to the Tehama County Care Center located in Red Bluff.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta Lake will continue to rise following stream of atmospheric river-driven storms
Shasta Lake is up to more than 50% capacity after atmospheric rivers bring much-needed water to California. Shasta Lake will continue to rise following stream of storms.
actionnewsnow.com
Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
addictedtovacation.com
The 3 Best Camping Areas Around Whiskeytown, California
Whiskeytown, California, is the perfect place to swim, kayak, fish, and relax. This also makes this unique place great for camping. What are the best places to go camping in Whiskeytown?. There are several great camping sites ideal for pitching a tent in Whiskeytown, any of which are located within...
krcrtv.com
Storefront smashed after driver crashes into building in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A driver crashed their car into a building in Redding around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened at Hall's Hidden Treasures on South Market St. Michael Blakeslee witnesses the incident. "A gentlemen hit the telephone pole then ran through the store. It's pretty bad but he's doing alright. They were able to get him out of the car, check his vitals, do everything like that, get the car shut off, make sure the building doesn't burn."
krcrtv.com
Voting in the City of Shasta Lake special election to be all vote-by-mail
REDDING. Calif. — The City of Shasta Lake special election is just around the corner on March 7th and with a twist, instead of voting at polling stations, the March special election will be mail-in ballots. The biggest difference between this special election and last year's November election is...
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after admitting to breaking into snack bar at Burney Little League Park Saturday
BURNEY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested after admitting to breaking into the snack bar at the Burney Little League Baseball Park, at 37382 Bailey Ave., on Saturday at around 10:21 a.m. Deputies responded to Burney Little League Baseball Park after receiving...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff woman had to evacuate after her home flooded
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Arbor Lane and Callahan Road in Red Bluff flooded with about a foot of water. Action News Now spoke with one homeowner, Tricia Ring, who said the same water started filling her house. "I looked out, and there’s a sheet of...
