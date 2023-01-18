ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Hamilton Co. officials say 116th and Olio has history of crashes

By Kaitlyn Kendall
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7nSU_0kJN5yml00

HAMILTON COUNTY— An intersection in Fishers is getting some attention, for all the wrong reasons.

People in the area are concerned about two deadly crashes at 116th and Olio, one of which happened Tuesday night.

Broken headlights, shattered glass, spilled oil, and car parts were some of the things left behind after a deadly crash at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road in Fishers.

People who live in the area say the intersection is congested.

Ron Howard lives in the area and says the intersection is dangerous.

"Very busy, constantly busy," Howard said. "It scares me to death because I have two kids that are driving now, and it's frightening."

Drivers told WRTV people get impatient at the light and often run it.

"People get impatient, I think they turn right or just go ahead and run the light, so I think that's what really happens. It's one of the busiest intersections I have ever seen really," Howard said.

Linda Knight works and lives near the intersection.

"You have to be on the defense, you have to drive slow and look around because you just never know when somebody is just going to pull out," Knight said.

She says the intersection itself isn't dangerous but the drivers are.

"It's only dangerous because people are impatient," Knight said. "The lights, the signage, everything is in place you just have to be patient."

There is no shortage of cars at the intersection of 116th and Olio, with dozens of businesses, schools and a grocery store.

It's not clear what led up to the crash Tuesday night at the intersection.

Police say Adam Ellison, 38, of Anderson was killed when the car he was riding in collided with another.

The drivers of both cars were injured.

Tuesday night's crash isn't the first deadly crash in a year at 116th and Olio.

In October, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a Jeep.

In 2022, Fishers Police say they responded to 40 motor vehicle crashes at or near the intersection:

  • 35 Property Damage
  • 4 Personal Injury

  • 1 Fatality

The Hamilton County Highway Department owns and maintains Olio Road.
Bradley Davis, the Director of the Hamilton County Highway Department, says the intersection does have problems.

"That is a bit of a problem location," Davis said. "There has been history of some rear end accidents mostly those are occurring just north of that intersection."

Davis said they have tried to get funding to improve an area just north of there and haven't succeeded.

If you have a concern about that intersection or any in Hamilton County, the highway department is encouraging you to reach out here.

TOP STORIES: Dad arrested after Beech Grove toddler caught on surveillance playing with loaded gun | Unedited police body cam video released from night Herman Whitfield III died | IU student stabbed on city bus was targetted because she was Asian, court docs allege | Did you get a random check in the mail? 171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit
| Change of venue for Delphi murder trial denied, jurors to be selected from outside county

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Lafayette man dies in crash on I-865 ramp in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The ramp from Interstate 865 west to Interstate 65 north in Boone County was blocked while police investigated a deadly crash involving a Lafayette man Sunday morning near Whitestown. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. and police had to shut down all lanes of...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon's shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy. IMPD says they are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. 17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the...
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor’s yard

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect that this balloon landing was planned, not an emergency. Updated story below. NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One Hamilton County woman is sharing footage of a hot air balloon landing in her neighbor’s backyard. Michele Fidler of Noblesville told FOX59/CBS4 that around 5:15 p.m. Saturday she looked out […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Woman killed after south side shooting at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Semi crash closes all lanes of SB I-65 at US 52 in Boone County

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 are closed between U.S. 52 and State Road 32 due to a crash involving a semitrailer, the Indiana Department of Transportation says. The ramp from U.S. 52 to southbound I-65 is also closed. The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m....
LEBANON, IN
readthereporter.com

Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers

The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin

UPDATE: The coroner’s office ruled the death a suicide. ORIGINAL STORY: JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According […]
FRANKLIN, IN
Fox 59

Grant County doctor called "danger to public"

The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving to strip an OB/GYN and health office for the county of his license after patients claim he took photos of their privates without consent and sexually assaulted them. Grant County doctor called “danger to public”. The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WTHR

2 teens arrested for extensive damage at Lafayette schools in August

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department, in collaboration with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested two teens in the Aug. 27, 2022, vandalisms of several Tippecanoe School Corporation buses at Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School. Sheriff...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

1 killed after head-on collision in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed after a car accident in Grant County Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash at S. Western Avenue and 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said a Dodge Nitro was going southbound on in the northbound lanes of Western Avenue and hit a Dodge Caravan […]
GRANT COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
FOX59

INDOT holding public meeting on upcoming Pendleton Pike project

LAWRENCE, Ind. – INDOT leaders are looking to do some work along a five-mile stretch of U.S. 36 and State Road 67 between I-465 and 65th Street.  The project, referred to as “Pendleton Pike Progress,” is still a ways out, but INDOT leaders want to help inform the public and get feedback on the upcoming effort. […]
LAWRENCE, IN
WRTV

WRTV

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy