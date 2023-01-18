Hamilton Co. officials say 116th and Olio has history of crashes

HAMILTON COUNTY— An intersection in Fishers is getting some attention, for all the wrong reasons.

People in the area are concerned about two deadly crashes at 116th and Olio, one of which happened Tuesday night.

Broken headlights, shattered glass, spilled oil, and car parts were some of the things left behind after a deadly crash at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road in Fishers.

People who live in the area say the intersection is congested.

Ron Howard lives in the area and says the intersection is dangerous.

"Very busy, constantly busy," Howard said. "It scares me to death because I have two kids that are driving now, and it's frightening."

Drivers told WRTV people get impatient at the light and often run it.

"People get impatient, I think they turn right or just go ahead and run the light, so I think that's what really happens. It's one of the busiest intersections I have ever seen really," Howard said.

Linda Knight works and lives near the intersection.

"You have to be on the defense, you have to drive slow and look around because you just never know when somebody is just going to pull out," Knight said.

She says the intersection itself isn't dangerous but the drivers are.

"It's only dangerous because people are impatient," Knight said. "The lights, the signage, everything is in place you just have to be patient."

There is no shortage of cars at the intersection of 116th and Olio, with dozens of businesses, schools and a grocery store.

It's not clear what led up to the crash Tuesday night at the intersection.

Police say Adam Ellison, 38, of Anderson was killed when the car he was riding in collided with another.

The drivers of both cars were injured.

Tuesday night's crash isn't the first deadly crash in a year at 116th and Olio.

In October, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a Jeep.

In 2022, Fishers Police say they responded to 40 motor vehicle crashes at or near the intersection:

35 Property Damage

4 Personal Injury

1 Fatality

The Hamilton County Highway Department owns and maintains Olio Road.

Bradley Davis, the Director of the Hamilton County Highway Department, says the intersection does have problems.

"That is a bit of a problem location," Davis said. "There has been history of some rear end accidents mostly those are occurring just north of that intersection."

Davis said they have tried to get funding to improve an area just north of there and haven't succeeded.

If you have a concern about that intersection or any in Hamilton County, the highway department is encouraging you to reach out here.