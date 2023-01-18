Read full article on original website
Related
wjhl.com
State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest case
After two Sullivan County women were arrested for their alleged role in the disappearance of a dog during severe cold, Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg said he thinks a change in the law is in order. State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest …. After two Sullivan County...
wjhl.com
US’s largest public utility names panel to study blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility has appointed an independent panel to look into power failures that spurred the decision to implement rolling blackouts during dangerously cold conditions late last year, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced Thursday. The public utility said the panel will include...
wjhl.com
Winds picking up later this evening, partly cloudy skies through the overnight
Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee from 7PM tonight. Winds will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee as well as Southwest Virginia until 7AM Friday. Winds will be sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
wjhl.com
A soggy Sunday on tap with showers and freezing rain in the mountains
Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds are going to be moving in as we head into the overnight. The low will be 35 degrees. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be 48 degrees. Rain will start early Sunday morning. Showers will be light to start with heavier showers rolling through in the late afternoon evening hours. Rain totals will be a half inch with some areas getting about an inch of rain if caught in a heavier downpour.
Comments / 0