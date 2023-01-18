Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds are going to be moving in as we head into the overnight. The low will be 35 degrees. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be 48 degrees. Rain will start early Sunday morning. Showers will be light to start with heavier showers rolling through in the late afternoon evening hours. Rain totals will be a half inch with some areas getting about an inch of rain if caught in a heavier downpour.

14 HOURS AGO