The Idaho judge presiding over Bryan Kohberger’s case on Thursday issued a gag order barring attorneys representing “any interested party in the case,” including witnesses, victims, or the families of victims, from talking about it outside a courtroom. The ruling, delivered by Judge Megan E. Marshall, is an expanded version of her earlier non-dissemination order, which prevented law enforcement personnel and attorneys for the defense or prosecution from discussing the case. The Thursday filing further outlines what topics those included in the order are prohibited from commenting on, including evidence, opinions on “the merits of the case,” and any information likely to be considered inadmissible in court. The move comes a day after a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit in the case was made public, revealing that police searching the 28-year-old PhD criminology student’s apartment had recovered a variety of strange items, including a reddish-brown stained pillowcase and a black glove.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO