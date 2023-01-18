Read full article on original website
Related
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
iheart.com
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Perform 'Brown Skin Girl' For First Time In Dubai
Beyoncé invited a slew of journalists and influencers for an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai this weekend and on the agenda was a "once in a lifetime performance." That performance is happening Saturday (January 21) during the official opening of Atlantis the Royal hotel, Pitchfork reports. While the show is under a strict no-phone policy, images are making their way online — and it was revealed the "Halo" singer brought her daughter Blue Ivy on stage with her to perform "Brown Skin Girl" live for the first time.
iheart.com
George Santos Denies Drag Claims; Bragged About Drag Shows in 2005 Video
We've dubbed him the "Catfish Congressman" and he's now got a theme song on the show... Fleetwood Mac's "Little Lies"... Newly sworn-in New York Congressman George Santos is now denying reports that he used to dress in drag and participate in drag shows. A photo of Santos dressed as a...
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Jennifer Coolidge, Rita Ora!
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announces brunette bombshell Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, 40, as their newest Rookie for the 2023 issue. How About 1 More From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit IG. Jennifer Coolidge's first TikTok is as amazing as you want it to be and includes a special guest star. Rita Ora… moisturizing!. 33-year-old...
iheart.com
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Gets Married On 93rd Birthday
Astronaut Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the Moon's surface, married his "longtime love" Dr. Anca V Faur on his 93rd birthday, according to a post shared on his Facebook account Friday (January 20). "On my 93rd birthday,...
Comments / 0