iheart.com

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Perform 'Brown Skin Girl' For First Time In Dubai

Beyoncé invited a slew of journalists and influencers for an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai this weekend and on the agenda was a "once in a lifetime performance." That performance is happening Saturday (January 21) during the official opening of Atlantis the Royal hotel, Pitchfork reports. While the show is under a strict no-phone policy, images are making their way online — and it was revealed the "Halo" singer brought her daughter Blue Ivy on stage with her to perform "Brown Skin Girl" live for the first time.
iheart.com

Lookin' At Girlzzz: Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Jennifer Coolidge, Rita Ora!

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announces brunette bombshell Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, 40, as their newest Rookie for the 2023 issue. How About 1 More From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit IG. Jennifer Coolidge's first TikTok is as amazing as you want it to be and includes a special guest star. Rita Ora… moisturizing!. 33-year-old...
iheart.com

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Gets Married On 93rd Birthday

Astronaut Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the Moon's surface, married his "longtime love" Dr. Anca V Faur on his 93rd birthday, according to a post shared on his Facebook account Friday (January 20). "On my 93rd birthday,...

