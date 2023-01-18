ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

East Mills routs Fremont-Mills to take home Corner Conference tournament championship

(Griswold) -- After four straight years of finishing runner-up, the East Mills boys basketball team captured the Corner Conference Tournament Championship over Fremont-Mills Saturday night. The Wolverines (14-1) got off to a dominant start and never looked back as they stifled the Knights (10-5) 63-26. "We really stressed defense and...
TABOR, IA
Creston cruises to third straight John J. Harris title

(Corning) -- A well-balanced lineup led Creston to a John J. Harris Tournament team title for the third straight year, the eighth time in 12 years and the 15th time in school history. The Panthers totaled 215.5 points at the 68th Annual John J. Harris Tournament behind two champions, three...
CRESTON, IA
Nebraska/Northwestern men's hoops moved to Wednesday

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska/Northwestern men's basketball game originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed for Wednesday. The move comes because Northwestern's previously scheduled with Wisconsin had to be rescheduled to Monday due to COVID-19 protocols within the program.
LINCOLN, NE
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/20): LC rolls to title in Plattsmouth

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central continued their dominant season with a team title in Plattsmouth Friday night. Lewis Central scored 155 points to win this tournament. Ava McNeal (100), Maya Humlicek (105), Sophie Barnes and Espie Almazan (145) were champs for the Titans. Cierra Elderbaum (110) was a runner-up while Susan Elderbaum (120) Madison Allmon (130), Isabell Sunderman (155) and Kelis Tawzer (170) were third-place finishers.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
Harlan rejoins IGHSAU basketball rankings

(KMAland) -- Harlan is back into the latest state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Cyclones come in at No. 15 in Class 3A. Woodbine, St. Albert, Stanton, Martensdale-St. Marys, Treynor, Underwood, Lewis Central and Sioux City East were also ranked. Check out the full...
HARLAN, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
F-M Girls use big third quarter to move into Corner Conference Finals

(Tabor) – The Fremont-Mills girls basketball team used a big third quarter run to move into the Corner Conference Tournament Championship game. The Knights won the rubber match over East Mills 53-48, thanks in part to a 22-6 third quarter that included a 10-0 run. "We fought through some...
MALVERN, IA
Geography with Goudge: Bearcat Men’s Basketball Hometowns, 2022-2023

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. Now that the college football season has come to an end, we can devote our attention to college basketball. Northwest Missouri Men’s Basketball is currently ranked with a 15-2 record. This map displays the hometowns of the sixteen players in the Bearcat men’s basketball program. The roster has five from Missouri, four from Illinois and Kansas, two from Nebraska and one from Iowa. This geographic breakdown is very similar to where Northwest’s general student body population calls home, as well as the KMA listening area. Go Bearcats!
MARYVILLE, MO
Riverside girls survive on the road taking down Missouri Valley 43-39

(Missouri Valley) -- The Riverside girl's basketball team used a second-half surge both offensively and defensively to survive on the road against Missouri Valley Friday night. The Bulldogs (5-10) faced some adversity in the first half in what was a low-scoring affair but used some opportunistic offense late on top...
RIVERSIDE, IA
East Mills gets 24 from bench, 20 from Crouse in dominant win over Sidney

(Tabor) -- East Mills has seen plenty of exotic defenses this season. On Thursday night, in a Corner Conference Tournament meeting with Sidney, the Wolverines took advantage of the openings it left. The Wolverines (13-1) got a career night from Kyler Williams, a double-digit evening from Layne Mastin and the...
SIDNEY, IA
Bedford Large Group District Speech results

(Creston) -- The Bedford Large Group Speech team participated in Large Group District contest at Creston Saturday. Below are results as submitted by Coach Carl Rankin. Bedford High School students traveled to Creston High School this Saturday, January 21st to compete in the District Large Group Speech Contest earning Division 1 ratings in all four entries.
BEDFORD, IA
Harlan's Gessert signs to run cross country, track at Simpson

(Harlan) -- Harlan’s Jenna Gessert learned cross country and long distance running could be part of her future early in her junior year. Recently, Gessert made it official in signing to run cross country and track at Simpson. “(Simpson head coach Heath Moenck) reached out to me after a...
HARLAN, IA
O'Brien's 100th win highlights Atlantic's 2-0 outing in Clarinda

(Clarinda) -- Atlantic notched a pair of impressive Hawkeye Ten victories in KMAland wrestling action Thursday night. The 2A No. 17 Trojans showed their season-long progress with wins over 2A No. 14 Glenwood (39-34) and Clarinda (63-9). "Those are both district opponents," Coach Tim Duff said. "We've got to look...
CLARINDA, IA
Women's College Basketball (1/20): Creighton falls to No. 22 Villanova

(KMAland) -- Creighton fell to No. 22 Villanova in regional women’s college basketball on Friday. Creighton (12-6, 6-4): Creighton fell to No. 22 Villanova (18-3, 9-1), 73-57. Morgan Maly, Carly Bachelor and Lauren Jensen had 11 points each, and Mallory Brake finished with 10 points for the Bluejays in the loss.
VILLANOVA, PA
4 Nebraska softball players crack Extra Innings Elite 100

(Lincoln) -- Four Nebraska softball players are in the Extra Elite 100 and Shortstop list. Billie Andrews was No. 46 and No. 8 among shortstops, Courtney Wallace was No. 11 as a two-way player, Sydney Gray was No. 14 among third basemen and Mya Felder was No. 16 at first base.
LINCOLN, NE

