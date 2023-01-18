ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence doubts loudness of Arrowhead Stadium

By PJ Green
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are consistently known as having one of the rowdiest fanbases and loudest stadiums in football.

Because of that, many young NFL players are questioned about how they will handle the atmosphere at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

As the Chiefs prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he thinks the team is prepared for it because of Jacksonville’s home atmosphere.

“I can’t imagine Arrowhead Stadium will be much louder than our fans were here on Saturday, honestly, but that was on defense, not offense,” Lawrence said.

The Jaguars lost to the Chiefs 27-17 in Week 10 at Arrowhead, but Lawrence knows a playoff atmosphere will be different.

“There’s that sense of urgency,” Lawrence said.

“Just that desperation, doing everything you can to win the game, you feel that on both sides of the ball, and it’s that way in the regular season, too.”

Jacksonville has only lost one game since losing to the Chiefs, and it came to a head in the Wild Card Round when the Jaguars came back from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Jags look to have the same kind of second-half performance against the Chiefs on Saturday.

