calcoastnews.com
Police identify woman killed by train in Grover Beach
Grover Beach police identified the woman killed in a collision with an passenger train last month as 54-year-old Karen Ayn Anderson. On the afternoon of Dec. 27, Anderson was walking on the tracks near the Monarch Butterfly Grove on Highway 1, according to police. A northbound Amtrak train collided with Anderson, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
kprl.com
calcoastnews.com
calcoastnews.com
Nearly 300 people searching near San Miguel for missing boy, photos
A massive search is underway today near San Miguel for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. Nearly 300 people from 10 counties in California are involved in the search, along with the California Office of Emergency Services and Cal Fire. Searchers include divers, search and rescue personnel, and canines.
KEYT
Grover Beach police identify pedestrian killed by Amtrak train in December
No foul play was involved in the fatal collision, the Grover Beach Police Department said in a news release.
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles woman confronts burglar in her home
Police officers arrested a man on Thursday who allegedly attempted to burglarize multiple homes in a Paso Robles neighborhood. Shortly after 11 a.m., a 911 caller reported a man broke into her home near Apion Court through an open garage door. The suspect reportedly had a pry bar and a large knife.
Two people arrested, stolen car recovered in Grover Beach
Police located a stolen vehicle travelling through Grover Beach Friday night. Officers located the vehicle at 7:45 p.m., traveling northbound on Highway 101.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County sheriff plans ‘large search’ for boy swept away by floodwaters
A CHP helicopter and the sheriff’s drone team helped search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan on Friday.
Update: Paso Robles man dies after crash on Highway 46 West
An officer administered CPR on 70-year-old man but was unable to save him, the CHP said.
Armed man arrested after entering occupied Paso Robles home
Paso Robles Police officers arrested a man after he reportedly broke into a home and attempted to break into another home Thursday morning.
Pedestrian injured during multi-vehicle crash in Orcutt
A woman is hospitalized after she was struck by a car Wednesday night. Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the 3-vehicle crash happened at 7:46 p.m. on Highway 135 near Foster Rd.
SLO Sheriff’s continue search for five-year-old Kyle Doan in waterways
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's continue the search for five-year-old Kyle Doan in the San Marcos Creek and Salinas River area. The post SLO Sheriff’s continue search for five-year-old Kyle Doan in waterways appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man armed with pry bar, knife breaks into Paso Robles home, police say
A woman living in the home confronted the suspect after he exited a bedroom, the Paso Robles Police Department said.
UPDATE: Firefighters determine cause of house fire in Atascadero
A fire broke out at a house in Atascadero on Friday. It was first reported at about 9:45 a.m. in the 7500 block of Balboa Rd.
UPDATE: Six people rescued from island in Salinas River
Rescue crews responded to the Salinas River just east of Atascadero on Friday for a report of six people stuck on an island in the middle of the river.
