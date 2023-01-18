SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Officers arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to multiple thefts from vehicles reported since Dec. 2, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department. The department said officers served an arrest and search warrant for the man in a residence on the 700-block of Dodson Way in Arroyo Grande. As The post Officers arrest 28-year-old man in connection to multiple vehicle thefts in Arroyo Grande appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

ARROYO GRANDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO