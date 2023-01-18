ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Police identify woman killed by train in Grover Beach

Grover Beach police identified the woman killed in a collision with an passenger train last month as 54-year-old Karen Ayn Anderson. On the afternoon of Dec. 27, Anderson was walking on the tracks near the Monarch Butterfly Grove on Highway 1, according to police. A northbound Amtrak train collided with Anderson, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CHP Identifies Victim 01.19.2023

The California Highway Patrol identifies the Paso Robles man who died after his truck crashed on highway 46 near Tooth and Nail Winery on Tuesday afternoon. He’s 70-year-old Richard Clement Sr. of Paso Robles. Clement apparently suffered a medical emergency and his truck veered off the road. First responders...
Grover Beach police nab alleged car theives

Grover Beach police arrested two people they caught driving a stolen car through the south county city on Friday evening, police said. Shortly before 8 p.m., a patrol officers spotted a stolen vehicle traveling through the city. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver fled heading northbound on Highway 101.
Nearly 300 people searching near San Miguel for missing boy, photos

A massive search is underway today near San Miguel for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. Nearly 300 people from 10 counties in California are involved in the search, along with the California Office of Emergency Services and Cal Fire. Searchers include divers, search and rescue personnel, and canines.
Paso Robles woman confronts burglar in her home

Police officers arrested a man on Thursday who allegedly attempted to burglarize multiple homes in a Paso Robles neighborhood. Shortly after 11 a.m., a 911 caller reported a man broke into her home near Apion Court through an open garage door. The suspect reportedly had a pry bar and a large knife.
Officers arrest 28-year-old man in connection to multiple vehicle thefts in Arroyo Grande

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Officers arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to multiple thefts from vehicles reported since Dec. 2, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department. The department said officers served an arrest and search warrant for the man in a residence on the 700-block of Dodson Way in Arroyo Grande. As The post Officers arrest 28-year-old man in connection to multiple vehicle thefts in Arroyo Grande appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
