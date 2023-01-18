ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hy-Vee recalls pot roast meals

By Eric Mayer
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hy-Vee is recalling two varieties of its own pot roast dinners.

In a news release, Hy-Vee said the Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners have the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Hy-Vee said there’s been no reports of adverse reactions from consumption.

HB 1075: Proposed SD grocery sales tax repeal has bipartisan support

The gravy mix used in the meals produced from Dec. 26 and Jan. 17 contains a wheat allergen that was not listed on the ingredients label, Hy-Vee officials said.

The entrees were distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores in eight states including South Dakota. The other states are Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

If you purchased the product and have a wheat sensitivity, you should throw it away or return it to a local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

