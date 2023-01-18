ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery, New Details Emerge

It feels like Damar Hamlin is the walking embodiment of a miracle. But the Bills safety still faces some significant rehabilitation to get back to his former self. Jordon Rooney, a family friend and business representative, briefed the Associated Press on Hamlin’s current condition. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
NFL playoffs divisional round game picks, schedule, odds, injuries

The NFL playoffs' divisional-round schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we have you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
Sources: Lakers' Anthony Davis could return as early as next week

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis continues to make pain-free progress on his right foot and there's optimism for a return to the lineup as soon as late next week, sources told ESPN on Friday. The Lakers start a five-game trip Jan. 28 in Boston. Davis, who has been out...
