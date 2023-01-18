Read full article on original website
Elmira PD & Chemung County Sheriff swear in new officers
In a packed courtroom at City Hall Friday, Elmira Interim Police Chief Kristen Thorne presided over one of the largest swearing-in ceremonies in recent memory for 8 new officers. “This is a good day for the Elmira Police Department, it’s kind of historic.” said Thorne. “I’ve never known to promote 8 people at one time. That is historic. The biggest one I’ve known about is six.”
Elmira Police launch death investigation on W. Third Street
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed in the City on Friday, the department confirmed. Following a large police presence around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police […]
NewsChannel 36
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police investigating homicide
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Elmira Police are investigating a homicide after discovering a body late Friday morning in a home on West 3rd St. According to police when they arrived they found a man laying with blood on him. Police say they determined his death was a murder. The name...
owegopennysaver.com
‘Once an Indian, Always an Indian’
In November of 2022, the New York State Department of Education issued a directive that school districts are prohibited from using Native American team names, logos, or imagery or face penalties that may include “… removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.”. This certainly poses...
WETM
Guthrie recognizes Glaucoma Awareness Month
Dump truck rollover crash closes traffic in downtown …. Traffic came to a stop in downtown Elmira Thursday afternoon after a large police response to a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Bradford County DA announces retirement. Bradford County DA announces retirement. Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Bath. Police investigate...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the 100th resident death reported during the pandemic. Overall covid numbers in the county are trending in the wrong direction, as the CDC has upgraded the community level spread to medium. Tompkins County Whole Health reported the community spread was low as recently as Thursday but said numbers are likely underreported due to changes in testing protocols and record keeping.
wellsvillesun.com
Big news: Wellsville’s former Dresser-Rand will be new regional headquarters for Kinley Advanced Technical Services, WATCH VIDEO
KINLEY CONSTRUCTION LAUNCHES SERVICE, MAINTENANCE AND PARTS DIVISION FOR ROTATING EQUIPMENT. The firm’s Kinley Advanced Technical Services (KATS) division delivers service, maintenance and parts for steam turbines, reciprocating, centrifugal and screw compressors, integral engines and centrifugal pumps across a broad range of industries. ARLINGTON, TX – Kinley Construction announced...
14850.com
Former school aide, recreation director charged with disseminating indecent materials to minors starts jail term
Austin J. Kuczek, arrested last March after State Police say an investigation revealed he “sent inappropriate images to juveniles under the age of 17,” began a six-month term of incarceration in the Tompkins County Jail and a five-year term of probation on Tuesday. At the time of his...
Crews respond to Elmira house fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a house fire in Elmira early Thursday afternoon. Just after 12:00 p.m., reports of the fire in the 300 block of W. Clinton St. came into 18 News. Footage from a reporter on the scene seemed to show that the flames were already out. Details are limited, and […]
Update: BorgWarner closing one Lansing plant by end of 2024
Update (Jan. 21, 2023): While a BorgWarner spokesperson quoted below initially stated the consolidation and closure plan would be finished by Q3 2023, another official, Michelle Collins, has corrected that timeline after publication. She said they plan to have the closure finished by Q4 2024, giving the plant a full year longer.
NewsChannel 36
James Nasatka Running for Bradford County District Attorney
(WENY) - The first assistant District Attorney of Bradford County James Nasatka announced his run for District Attorney. Nasatka was born in Easton, Pennsylvania and lived in Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania for most of his life. He earned an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Northampton Community College and a Bachelor's...
whcuradio.com
Ex-Ithaca school aide starts jail sentence
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former teacher’s aide in Ithaca is now behind bars. 14850.com reports Austin Kuczek began his six-month sentence Tuesday in the Tompkins County Jail. In March 2022, Kuczek was charged with sending inappropriate pictures to people under the age of 17. At the time,...
Greenidge crypto mining plant finishes installing screens in Seneca Lake
DRESDEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Greenidge Generation announced this week that it had finished installing wire screens on its Seneca Lake intake pipes a few days before its DEC-approved deadline. The cryptocurrency mining company announced on January 18, 2023 that it had finished installing the wire wedge screens on its intake pipes ahead of the Jan. […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter
Several people were arrested and charged in Tioga County for various infractions. An Apalachin man was arrested and charged after an investigation into a disturbance. Jarred Tucker was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree. Melissa R. Humphrey of Barton was arrested after an investigation into a physical disturbance....
Elmira man arrested on Murder Warrant after Saturday morning shooting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead and one man is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of The Qountry Tavern early Saturday morning in Elmira. According to police, after an hours-long search, they were able to locate and arrest 29-year-old Shamel T. Swan of Elmira. Police were granted an Arrest […]
Pa. State Police confirm man reported missing has died
FARMINGTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police have confirmed that a Tioga County man reported missing earlier this month has died. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield confirmed with 18 News that 26-year-old Roger Hurd has died. He was reported missing earlier this month, last seen in the morning on January 2. According to his obituary, […]
14850.com
Guilty plea for Ithaca man who beat his dog, who has since been adopted
Axel, now named Apple, has been adopted “and living his best life in his new home,” says Tompkins County Animal Control Officer Lee Consolo, and a former owner who “was observed viciously beating his dog” has pleaded guilty in the case. The incident occurred in September 2021 at the St. John’s Community Building in Ithaca’s west end.
Lowman woman indicted for filing false property records
CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lowman woman has been indicted on multiple charges by the Chemung County Grand Jury for an attempted land theft incident in June of 2022. According to the indictment, Lawanda K. Brown was indicted on seven different counts for crimes committed on June 17, 2022. She was indicted on the following […]
