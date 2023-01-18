Read full article on original website
Wes Moore, Maryland's First Black Governor, Is The Real Deal For Democrats
Moore already has national Democrats buzzing about presidential primaries, but first he has to be governor of a state thawing out from GOP gubernatorial rule.
Western MD Young Republicans on Gov. Moore’s vision
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, President and Chairman of the Western Maryland Young Republicans Cross Ritchey joins the program to talk about his personal experience at the historic inauguration of Governor Wes Moore. He also talks about his views on where the Maryland GOP party stands and the best […]
Maryland Gov. Moore announces budget proposal that focuses on education, transportation
MARYLAND, USA — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore announced his plans Friday for the 2024 budget, highlighting transportation and education as his areas of focus. "Our first budget is strategic," Gov. Moore said. "It prepares us to weather risk in the larger economy and makes historic investments to position us for our future growth and make this next decade Maryland’s decade."
'Destiny is on our side' | Wes Moore makes history as Maryland's first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — History happened at the Maryland State Capitol in Annapolis on Wednesday. Wes Moore became the first African American to be sworn in as the governor of Maryland. Aruna Miller is the first Indian American hold the lieutenant governor's office. The excitement of supporters was felt throughout...
Maryland college savings board chair resigns after parents' Annapolis protest of financial snafu
Joseph Dubsky, a freshman at the University of Maryland, College Park campus said he's concerned that without access to the state's college savings plan he might drop out of school. His father, Michael Dubsky, joined him for a rally in Annapolis, Maryland on January 19th, 2023. Editor's Note: Since this...
Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor
Ceremony pays homage to Africans enslaved in the city who were part of the Middle Passage. The post Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Oprah Winfrey shares why the Capitol riot inspired Wes Moore to run for governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Oprah Winfrey has never been afraid of making history. But on Thursday, she returned to the state where she spent many of her formative career years to stand beside a friend, while he did the history-making. The longtime talk-show host introduced Gov. Wes Moore at his inaugural ceremony, where he became the first Black governor elected in the state of Maryland.
Black Atlanta designer outfits first Black Governor of Maryland
Black celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson outfitted Governor Wes Moore, the first Black Governor of Maryland for his inauguration and inauguration ball. Black celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson outfitted Governor Wes Moore, the first Black Governor of Maryland, for his inauguration and inauguration ball which took place on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Florida Blocked a Black Studies AP Course. Here’s How Kids Can Learn It Outside of School.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has rejected a proposed African American Studies course for high school students, saying that the advanced placement class “significantly lacks educational value.”. The College Board — a nonprofit organization that oversees SAT and Advanced Placement courses — had requested state approval of the...
New Maryland governor creates Department of Service and calls for marijuana possession charges expunged
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor had a busy first day on the job. Gov. Wes Moore (D-Maryland) signed two executive orders and released $69 million in pre-approved funds. A chunk of that money will support the cannabis industry. “We view the general assembly as partners not adversaries,” said...
Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job
BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
Navy reservist charged in Jan. 6 convicted on separate weapons charges
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A jury has convicted a Navy reservist from Virginia accused of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 on separate charges that he illegally possessed silencers disguised to look like innocuous cleaning supplies. The conviction Wednesday night against Hatchet Speed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria comes...
'So much to be done' | Tim Kaine will seek a third term serving Virginia in the US Senate
VIRGINIA, USA — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D- Virginia) announced Friday that he would seek reelection in 2024 to serve a third term in the Senate. He made the announcement in his longtime home of Richmond, with his wife by his side. A former Virginia governor and lieutenant governor,...
Bring your recyclables to WUSA9's #EnvironmentMatters 'Recycling Day'
WASHINGTON — Our WUSA9 team is bringing the #EnvironmentMatters Recycling Days into 2023, and we are inviting viewers out to several locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to participate. As part of our mission to inform, inspire and make a positive impact in our communities, we are committed to...
Tenants frustrated over squatters at DC apartment complex
Squatters are causing a growing concern for tenants at an apartment complex in Northeast D.C. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/tenants-frustrated-over-squatters-at-dc-apartment-complex/. Tenants frustrated over squatters at DC apartment …. Squatters are causing a growing concern for tenants at an apartment complex in Northeast D.C. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/tenants-frustrated-over-squatters-at-dc-apartment-complex/. Aruna Miller Becomes Maryland...
‘Disgraceful’: Chair of Md. college savings plan resigns amid claims families weren’t able to access funds
Maryland delegates held a hearing on Thursday to question the state’s 529 college savings plan leaders after families claimed that they couldn’t access all of the money in their accounts. For months, hundreds of residents were unable to access the interest in their Maryland 529 accounts after an...
Gov. Youngkin outlines more concerns about nixed Ford plant talks
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin elaborated Thursday about the concerns that he said prompted his decision to end an apparent effort by the state to land a large electric vehicle battery plant. Youngkin's action on the joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and a Chinese company, which...
DC Council overrides Mayor Bowser's veto. Criminal code reforms to take effect in 2025.
WASHINGTON — The D.C. Council voted 12-1 Tuesday afternoon to override the mayor's veto of a bill that calls for sweeping changes to D.C.'s criminal code. In November, the council unanimously voted to update the criminal code for the District for the first time in 100 years. The proposal would bring changes to everything from jury trials to sentencing rules.
Virginia bill would require educators to report to parents if child presents as other gender
RICHMOND, Va. — A new bill introduced in the Virginia House would require educators to alert parents if their child starts presenting as another gender. The sponsor argues this is about keeping parents informed about their children, but critics have called the process of outing a student dangerous. Virginia's...
Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration
Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
