NewsChannel 36
Standoff in Big Flats neighborhood following a stabbing
UPDATE 8:15 p.m. 1/20/23: According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Theodore C. Swan of Burkeshire Drive, Big Flats, has been charged with attempted murder (2nd degree). He was arraigned at the Big Flats Town Court and sent to the Chemung County Jail on $250,000 cash bail. The Sheriff's...
cnycentral.com
Three people taken to hospitals after multi-car crash in Cortland
Cortland, NY — Three people have been taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in Cortland Saturday morning. In a release, the Cortlandville Fire Department says they, along with TLC-EMS responded to Route 13 just after 11:15 am Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene minutes later fire officials say they proceeded to work to move an unconscious person from one of the vehicles.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police investigating homicide
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Elmira Police are investigating a homicide after discovering a body late Friday morning in a home on West 3rd St. According to police when they arrived they found a man laying with blood on him. Police say they determined his death was a murder. The name...
whcuradio.com
Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep suffers extensive damage
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Happening now in Cortland, authorities are investigating a fire. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department tell WHCU the Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership experienced extensive damage. No one was injured. Authorities tell us Route 281 and Luker Road are now back open.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Respond to Chestnut Street Stabbing
On January 21 Ithaca Police Officers responded to a residence in the 100 Block of Chestnut Street after receiving a report of a person who was stabbed. Upon arrival Officers located a resident who had sustained a stab wound to their torso. Officers interviewed the victim and one other person on scene however at this time the identity of the suspect is still unknown.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter
Several people were arrested and charged in Tioga County for various infractions. An Apalachin man was arrested and charged after an investigation into a disturbance. Jarred Tucker was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree. Melissa R. Humphrey of Barton was arrested after an investigation into a physical disturbance....
Waverly man sentenced for 2021 theft charge
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly man has been sentenced to incarceration inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a charge from an incident that happened in Feb. 2021, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say that Chad Soper, of Waverly, N.Y., has been sentenced to 4 months to 18 months […]
WETM
Elmira PD & Chemung County Sheriff swear in new officers
In a packed courtroom at City Hall Friday, Elmira Interim Police Chief Kristen Thorne presided over one of the largest swearing-in ceremonies in recent memory for 8 new officers. “This is a good day for the Elmira Police Department, it’s kind of historic.” said Thorne. “I’ve never known to promote 8 people at one time. That is historic. The biggest one I’ve known about is six.”
wxhc.com
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
Pa. State Police confirm man reported missing has died
FARMINGTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police have confirmed that a Tioga County man reported missing earlier this month has died. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield confirmed with 18 News that 26-year-old Roger Hurd has died. He was reported missing earlier this month, last seen in the morning on January 2. According to his obituary, […]
whcuradio.com
Father and son charged with assault in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A father and son from Syracuse are charged in Cortland County. Authorities say a physical altercation occurred at an event center in the Town of Virgil. 28-year-old Carmen A. Sarno and his father, 56-year-old Carmen J. Sarno, are accused of striking an adult victim in the head with an object, which required immediate medical attention. The victim was unknown to the men and suffered a laceration to their head.
wxhc.com
Drunk Woman Drives on Wrong Side of Road in City of Cortland
On Monday night, around 10:45 pm, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road on West Main Street in the City of Cortland. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and determined that the operator of...
NewsChannel 36
Fatal crash in Bath claims 59-year-old man
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- A 59-year-old Bath man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a SUV on Geneva Street during the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 18th. According to Bath Police, while the investigation is still ongoing, it appears that distracted driving was a factor. Police...
Man stranded on car roof after accidentally driving into pond, police say
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A man was stranded on the roof of his car after accidentally driving into a pond in Seneca Falls on Saturday, police said. Brandon Carlson, 37, of Seneca Falls, was driving his 2017 Toyota 4Runner at 10:13 p.m. southbound on Balsely Road when he drove into the opposite lane and then into a pond, according to a news release from the Seneca Falls Police Department.
Windsor man gets 7 years for pointing gun at police
Today in Broome County Court, the man who pointed his weapon at Broome County Sheriff's deputies was sentenced to 7 years in New York State prison.
Driver dead after Wayne Co. tractor trailer crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was killed Tuesday in a tractor trailer crash in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Kayla Finch, 34, was driving south on State Route 414 when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed into the northbound lane, and hit a tractor trailer. Both vehicles left the […]
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Harmonei Tuttle Captured 1.19.23
Harmonei Tuttle is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Tuttle is wanted on a probation violation. Tuttle was convicted of criminal mischief. Tuttle is 21 years old. Tuttle has hazel eyes and sandy brown hair. Tuttle is 5’3″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. The last known...
Bradford County Route 199 reconstruction project to continue
BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the four-year Route 199 reconstruction project in Sayre and Athens in Bradford county will continue next week. The project begins at the New York state line and works its way south. It lasts for 2.6 miles, spanning from slightly north of the intersection […]
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Bath
JAN. 19 UPDATE: Bath Police released more information on the fatal motorcycle crash on SR 54 in the Village on January 18. According to police, officers responded to a man pinned under the vehicle that was also involved in the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Geneva St. near Shannon St. Police said the man, 59-year-old […]
