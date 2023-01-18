ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Finds Secret Magnetic Box Containing Drugs

OHIO -Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia Sportage with...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

OSHP troopers seize over $27,000 worth of fentanyl in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized over $27,000 worth of fentanyl in Hancock County last week. OSHP says troopers filed felony drug charges against Aisha Cochran, 45, and Robert Lee Smith Jr., 48, both from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, after troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl, worth approximately $27,450, during a traffic stop.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Why it Matters - Ohio's public corruption trial

Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag. Lightning strikes nursing home, dozens displaced. Updated: 48 minutes ago. 63 residents of the Blossom Healthcare nursing home...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County grand jury has ruled the shooting and killing of a Toledo man as an act of self-defense. According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Issac Carpenter. Carpenter’s mother Aviance Hill is still...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Mother of shooting victim livid judge reduced suspect's bond, allowing him to get out of jail

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit mother is outraged after her daughter's alleged shooter was released from jail thanks to a judge's lowered bond. Keta was paying a parking ticket at 36th District Court when she checked the status of the suspect charged with shooting her daughter - and got the shocking surprise. Her family is upset they weren’t notified and furious that the bond got reduced.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Person shot in east Toledo Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot at least once on Clark Street in east Toledo Friday night, Toledo police said. The victim is in the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. TPD said the incident is under investigation. If you have information, you can call or text...
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Findlay Twp. theft suspects arrested

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two individuals wanted for breaking into vehicles in Findlay Township have been arrested.Findlay Township Police say that Cameron Cosentino and Rainelle Wolfe were wanted for stealing items from unlocked vehicles.Police say the two were taken into custody in Beaver County after a tip was called in.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Cleveland.com

Man wanted for murder in Toledo arrested in Garfield Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in 2021 that killed a man in Toledo was arrested Tuesday by federal agents in Garfield Heights. Titus Crittendon, 26, was taken into custody near the 9700 block of Plymouth Avenue by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Crittendon was wanted by the Toledo Police Department for aggravated murder.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

15-year-old charged with murder in death of DeAsia Green

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department said they had made an arrest in relation to the murder of 15-year-old DeAsia Green. According to TPD, officers arrested a 15-year-old male last week. He has been charged with murder and felonious assault. The teen’s attorney entered a denial to all...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police announce arrest in deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside Detroit liquor store

DETROIT – Detroit police have made an arrest in the deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside a liquor store on the city’s west side. Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue, near West Outer Drive, to buy juice. As she walked out of the store and toward her SUV, a man in dark clothing approached, pulled out a handgun, and shot Golden in the chest, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Rosemary Apartments demolition gives family closure

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A chorus of cheers arose as the Rosemary Apartments began to crumble Friday morning. “It’s been over six years we’ve been fighting to get this building down,” said Kerri Sorrell, the mother of a 16-year-old who died inside the building . “No more chances of someone else getting injured.”
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

