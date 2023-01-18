Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
Man sentenced to 20.5 years in prison for May 2021 Spotlight nightclub homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County judge sentenced Darryl Lathan to 20.5 years in prison Thursday for the May 2021 murder of Armonte Rodgers at Spotlight Nightclub in south Toledo. Lathan was found guilty on Aug. 5, 2022 after an October 2021 indictment. Lathan shot Rodgers on May 16...
Shooting suspect given GPS tether after initially being released without one
Torrion Hudson, the man accused of shooting a young woman at a Detroit gas station is now walking free with a GPS tether following an emergency bond hearing held on Friday morning.
TPD: Four suspects claiming to be FBI break into east Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to an east Toledo home regarding a burglary early Thursday. Crews arrived at a residence in the 1300 block of Utah Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, police observed the front door of the residence had been kicked down. According to a...
OSHP: Michigan man, woman charged with fentanyl possession after traffic stop
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — A Michigan man and woman face felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized fentanyl worth approximately $27,450 in a traffic stop in Hancock County on Jan. 11. Robert Lee Smith, 48, and Aisha Cochran, 45, both of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, were charged...
Ohio State Highway Patrol Finds Secret Magnetic Box Containing Drugs
Why it Matters - Ohio's public corruption trial
Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag. Lightning strikes nursing home, dozens displaced. Updated: 48 minutes ago. 63 residents of the Blossom Healthcare nursing home...
Southfield hit-and-run suspect arrested after MSP helicopter tracks him to bar
After fleeing the scene of a crash and allegedly striking a pedestrian on Southfield Freeway, a Detroit man was taken into custody at a nearby bar.
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County grand jury has ruled the shooting and killing of a Toledo man as an act of self-defense. According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Issac Carpenter. Carpenter’s mother Aviance Hill is still...
WANTED: Man who hit victim with wooden object, threw glass bottle in violent attack at Detroit liquor store
Detroit police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a man wanted for a violent attack on Jan. 4 at an east side liquor store.
Detroit firefighter expected to be charged with selling drugs in Eastpointe, possibly other Macomb County communities
A Detroit firefighter is expected to face charges after an investigation in Macomb County revealed he was selling drugs in Eastpointe and possibly other communities.
Mother of shooting victim livid judge reduced suspect's bond, allowing him to get out of jail
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit mother is outraged after her daughter's alleged shooter was released from jail thanks to a judge's lowered bond. Keta was paying a parking ticket at 36th District Court when she checked the status of the suspect charged with shooting her daughter - and got the shocking surprise. Her family is upset they weren’t notified and furious that the bond got reduced.
1 dead, 3 injured in "senseless" joyriding crash on Detroit's east side
In a Saturday afternoon update, Assistant Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said that four young people were joyriding, speeding recklessly through the city in a Dodge Durango, when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
Person shot in east Toledo Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot at least once on Clark Street in east Toledo Friday night, Toledo police said. The victim is in the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. TPD said the incident is under investigation. If you have information, you can call or text...
Findlay Twp. theft suspects arrested
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two individuals wanted for breaking into vehicles in Findlay Township have been arrested.Findlay Township Police say that Cameron Cosentino and Rainelle Wolfe were wanted for stealing items from unlocked vehicles.Police say the two were taken into custody in Beaver County after a tip was called in.
Man wanted for murder in Toledo arrested in Garfield Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in 2021 that killed a man in Toledo was arrested Tuesday by federal agents in Garfield Heights. Titus Crittendon, 26, was taken into custody near the 9700 block of Plymouth Avenue by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Crittendon was wanted by the Toledo Police Department for aggravated murder.
15-year-old charged with murder in death of DeAsia Green
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department said they had made an arrest in relation to the murder of 15-year-old DeAsia Green. According to TPD, officers arrested a 15-year-old male last week. He has been charged with murder and felonious assault. The teen’s attorney entered a denial to all...
Police announce arrest in deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT – Detroit police have made an arrest in the deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside a liquor store on the city’s west side. Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue, near West Outer Drive, to buy juice. As she walked out of the store and toward her SUV, a man in dark clothing approached, pulled out a handgun, and shot Golden in the chest, according to authorities.
Rosemary Apartments demolition gives family closure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A chorus of cheers arose as the Rosemary Apartments began to crumble Friday morning. “It’s been over six years we’ve been fighting to get this building down,” said Kerri Sorrell, the mother of a 16-year-old who died inside the building . “No more chances of someone else getting injured.”
