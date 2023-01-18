Police investigating stabbing incident at Sioux City west side

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a woman at Sioux City’s west side area Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release, SCPD received a call around 3 p.m. about a stabbing incident at the 1500 block of Isabella Street. Sergeant Thomas Gill told KCAU 9 that an argument broke out between two women inside one of the houses. They were both asked to leave the building where their argument continued outside. The release stated that when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 45-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds on her back.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries while the suspect, identified as Jade Harden, 30, was arrested and charged with willful injury, going armed with intent, and assault while participating in a felony.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

