Massachusetts company plans 45-acre solar farm in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Another energy company is proposing a 45-acre solar farm on rural land in Horseheads, with the proposal going before the Chemung County Planning Board next week. ClearPath Energy—a company headquartered near Boston, Mass.—is proposing to build a 45-acre solar farm on a 102-acre lot at 251-267 Breesport Road in Horseheads. According […]
Update: BorgWarner closing one Lansing plant by end of 2024
Update (Jan. 21, 2023): While a BorgWarner spokesperson quoted below initially stated the consolidation and closure plan would be finished by Q3 2023, another official, Michelle Collins, has corrected that timeline after publication. She said they plan to have the closure finished by Q4 2024, giving the plant a full year longer.
NewsChannel 36
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
WETM
Guthrie recognizes Glaucoma Awareness Month
Dump truck rollover crash closes traffic in downtown …. Traffic came to a stop in downtown Elmira Thursday afternoon after a large police response to a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Bradford County DA announces retirement. Bradford County DA announces retirement. Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Bath. Police investigate...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the 100th resident death reported during the pandemic. Overall covid numbers in the county are trending in the wrong direction, as the CDC has upgraded the community level spread to medium. Tompkins County Whole Health reported the community spread was low as recently as Thursday but said numbers are likely underreported due to changes in testing protocols and record keeping.
Another Long-Time Binghamton Restaurant Suddenly Shutting Down
For the second time in less than a week, a restaurant that's been a fixture in Binghamton is ceasing operations. Currys of India at 45 Court Street on Friday was serving its final weekday takeout lunches with only a few items available. A co-owner of the restaurant declined to discuss...
NewsChannel 36
Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
wellsvillesun.com
Big news: Wellsville’s former Dresser-Rand will be new regional headquarters for Kinley Advanced Technical Services, WATCH VIDEO
KINLEY CONSTRUCTION LAUNCHES SERVICE, MAINTENANCE AND PARTS DIVISION FOR ROTATING EQUIPMENT. The firm’s Kinley Advanced Technical Services (KATS) division delivers service, maintenance and parts for steam turbines, reciprocating, centrifugal and screw compressors, integral engines and centrifugal pumps across a broad range of industries. ARLINGTON, TX – Kinley Construction announced...
Lupo’s S&S Char Pit closed for good
Fans are mourning the closure of a 45 year-old spiedie institution as Lupo's S&S Char Pit has closed for good.
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
The community weighs in on the future of Route 13
ITHACA, N.Y. — New York State Route 13, from about the areas of where it intersects with Cascadilla Street to where it crosses Fall Creek near Ithaca High School, is a stretch of highway that makes bikers and pedestrians skittish, drivers frustrated, and draws a rough divide between Cayuga Lake’s waterfront and the Northside and Fall Creek neighborhoods. One of the most trafficked lengths of roadway in the city, it also sees the highest frequency of accidents in Ithaca, according to City officials.
wellsvillesun.com
Human trafficking happens in Allegany County
Read about a recent NYS Police investigation involving very young children. Human trafficking is real and it does happen even here. What is needed to abolish human trafficking?. 1. Awareness: educational campaigns, presentations, forums, word of mouth and online education through social media – check out The Potter’s Hands Foundation...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca’s Regal Cinemas to close
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A movie theater in Ithaca will close. Regal Stadium 14 at the Shops at Ithaca Mall is one of six of the movie chain’s casualties in New York. According to Business Insider, 39 U.S. theaters are set to close beginning on February 15th after Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy in September.
whcuradio.com
Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep suffers extensive damage
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Happening now in Cortland, authorities are investigating a fire. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department tell WHCU the Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership experienced extensive damage. No one was injured. Authorities tell us Route 281 and Luker Road are now back open.
Bradford County Route 199 reconstruction project to continue
BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the four-year Route 199 reconstruction project in Sayre and Athens in Bradford county will continue next week. The project begins at the New York state line and works its way south. It lasts for 2.6 miles, spanning from slightly north of the intersection […]
whcuradio.com
Ithaca crews to clean up the ‘Jungle’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today in Ithaca, crews are cleaning up the homeless encampment known as the Jungle. Alderperson George McGonigal says it’s dangerous and unpleasant work. Tires and metal are being removed. The city is working on establishing a sanctioned encampment site.
whcuradio.com
Ex-Ithaca school aide starts jail sentence
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former teacher’s aide in Ithaca is now behind bars. 14850.com reports Austin Kuczek began his six-month sentence Tuesday in the Tompkins County Jail. In March 2022, Kuczek was charged with sending inappropriate pictures to people under the age of 17. At the time,...
wxhc.com
Cortland Sheriff’s Office And Homer Schools Are Reporting Phone Issues
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Homer School District are experiencing phone issues. In a press release this morning from the sheriff’s office, they say that around 9 am they started to receive reports of internet phone issues and outages. If you must contact the office call the dispatch center at 607-753-3311.
NewsChannel 36
Dump Truck Rolls Over; Spills Dirt on Car in Downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A dump truck traveling on West Water Street in Elmira rolled over on Thursday, spilling dirt on a white car in the process and trapping both drivers. The drivers were soon freed by emergency responders and sent to a local hospital for evaluation. Both drivers were...
