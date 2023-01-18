Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart storesEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
WSLS
Egg price hike impacts local bakery
ROANOKE, Va. – As egg costs stay high in grocery stores, small businesses are having to adapt. For the Love of Sweets bakery in Roanoke is one of those small businesses just trying to get by. “It’s affected everybody,” Owner Aleisha Daniels said. “Even at your local diners, you...
rhinotimes.com
County Commissioners Put The Old Animal Shelter Out To Pasture
Even when it was occupied and in use, the former Guilford County Animal Shelter on West Wendover was in pretty bad shape, and now that it has been abandoned since the opening of the brand-new animal shelter, it is in even worse condition. So, it came as no surprise to...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Winston-Salem firefighters meet the baby they delivered 22 years ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This group of firefighters helped deliver a baby girl 22 years ago. On Saturday, Jan. 21, they reunited with Jenae Watson who is now an adult. The Winston-Salem Fire Department shared the pictures on social media today. They say moments like this are why firefighters do...
Card skimmers at Walmart stores were bluetooth-enabled, meaning crooks went back for card information
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say they're confident they'll find the people who placed these skimmers onto registers throughout Guilford County. Thursday, we learned police found three card skimmers at two Greensboro Walmart stores. Two were found on registers at the Wendover Avenue Walmart, another at the Battleground Avenue...
Greensboro local highlights minority-owned eateries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — To those who follow “Go Eat, Greensboro”, Luis is a very familiar voice. "I'll never forget there was a moment when I was literally going to Aldi's on Battleground because that's where I shop and someone said, 'are you…?' and as soon as that comes out of their mouth, I know that they know who I am."
WSET
Danville Fire Dept. sees record number of calls as firefighters push for higher wages
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department had a record-breaking year in 2022, with the highest call volume since the department's founding in 1884. The DFD ran a total of 9,592 calls, averaging over 26 calls per day. "We ran 250 more calls than the previous year in...
Need more money week to week: Change your credit card payment date
GREENSBORO, N.C. — In my world, every two weeks there is a payday. Here's the problem, all three of my credit card bills were due on one payday. It makes these weeks really tight. So, I wanted to move one of the due dates to another payday week so I could balance things out a little better.
NC-62 reopens after crash in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — NC-62 is now open after a crash in Guilford County. The highway was closed near Randleman Road and Pleasant Garden. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. ADD THE...
WDBJ7.com
Commonwealth Crossing receives grant that could bring nearly 1,000 jobs to region
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre is developing 93 acres of land after receiving a $22 million grant from the state. The additional acres on Lot #2 will give the county a 150-acre pad to market to potential investors. “We were absolutely delighted to know that we...
Greensboro Urban Loop comes full circle as city sets Monday as opening day for final stretch
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Cooler weather could delay the final markings, but as of 11 a.m. on Monday, the final barricades will be moved at North Elm Street and U.S. 29 and the decades-in-the-paving Greensboro Urban Loop will be fully open. This is Interstate 840 – incorporating Interstates 73, 40 and 85 with U.S. 421, […]
rhinotimes.com
After 56 Years The Urban Loop Officially Opens Monday, Jan. 23
The official grand opening of the Urban Loop is Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. And if you would like to be one of the first to take a 39-mile trip around Greensboro on the entire Urban Loop, the last section between North Elm Street and US 29 is supposed to open to the public about noon on Monday, Jan. 23.
Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence
DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
Eggs are expensive! Here are some alternatives
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eggs are both nutritious and expensive. The cost is up about 60% compared to last year. As the price of eggs continues to skyrocket, some may be looking for alternatives. Ben Patterson is the Senior Executive Chef at Cone Health. He oversees the hospital's cafeterias and...
Battleground Ave. reopened after downed power line closed lanes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes are now open. Lanes of Battleground Avenue are closed due to a downed power line in Greensboro. All northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue at the Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive split are closed. The southbound lanes of Lawndale Drive at Fernwood Drive, and...
Hungry pups: Randolph County Animal Services in need of dry dog food donations
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Triad animal shelters always need help getting homeless pets adopted into their forever families. Randolph County Animal Services is dealing with an additional problem - feeding their pups. The shelter posted on Facebook in January that they are in urgent need of dry dog food.
rhinotimes.com
Are You Interested In Buying An Old Animal Shelter On Prime Real Estate?
Guilford County Animal Services has now completely moved all the animals from the old Guilford County Animal Shelter at 4525 West Wendover Ave. just south of I-40 to the new shelter at 980 Guilford College Road in Greensboro. The old Animal Shelter property is in one of the busiest commercial...
WXII 12
Weather Impacts Sunday for rain in the Triad, FREEZING RAIN & SLEET possible in the mountains
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What to Expect for the Rest of the Weekend of Jan. 22:. A weather impact day is developing for Sunday as another storm system approaches with periods of rain forecast east of the mountains and wintry mix possible from Stuart, Virginia south toward Sparta and Boone. Travel hazards in the mountains may develop after 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning with light freezing rain that may mix with sleet at times through midday.
WSET
Crash on VA-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. cleared: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers were faced with delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. As of 2:36 p.m., VDOT...
country1037fm.com
