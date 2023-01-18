ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden, NC

WSLS

Egg price hike impacts local bakery

ROANOKE, Va. – As egg costs stay high in grocery stores, small businesses are having to adapt. For the Love of Sweets bakery in Roanoke is one of those small businesses just trying to get by. “It’s affected everybody,” Owner Aleisha Daniels said. “Even at your local diners, you...
ROANOKE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro local highlights minority-owned eateries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — To those who follow “Go Eat, Greensboro”, Luis is a very familiar voice. "I'll never forget there was a moment when I was literally going to Aldi's on Battleground because that's where I shop and someone said, 'are you…?' and as soon as that comes out of their mouth, I know that they know who I am."
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

NC-62 reopens after crash in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — NC-62 is now open after a crash in Guilford County. The highway was closed near Randleman Road and Pleasant Garden. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. ADD THE...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

After 56 Years The Urban Loop Officially Opens Monday, Jan. 23

The official grand opening of the Urban Loop is Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. And if you would like to be one of the first to take a 39-mile trip around Greensboro on the entire Urban Loop, the last section between North Elm Street and US 29 is supposed to open to the public about noon on Monday, Jan. 23.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence

DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFMY NEWS2

Eggs are expensive! Here are some alternatives

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eggs are both nutritious and expensive. The cost is up about 60% compared to last year. As the price of eggs continues to skyrocket, some may be looking for alternatives. Ben Patterson is the Senior Executive Chef at Cone Health. He oversees the hospital's cafeterias and...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Weather Impacts Sunday for rain in the Triad, FREEZING RAIN & SLEET possible in the mountains

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What to Expect for the Rest of the Weekend of Jan. 22:. A weather impact day is developing for Sunday as another storm system approaches with periods of rain forecast east of the mountains and wintry mix possible from Stuart, Virginia south toward Sparta and Boone. Travel hazards in the mountains may develop after 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning with light freezing rain that may mix with sleet at times through midday.
BOONE, NC
country1037fm.com

Card Skimmers Found At ‘Multiple’ North Carolina Walmarts

Over the past week, illegal credit and debit card skimmers were found at multiple Walmart stores in North Carolina. According to WMFY News, police believe the same group of people is behind all of them. Greensboro Police Detective Joseph Harrill says the skimmers all appear to have been installed on...
GREENSBORO, NC
